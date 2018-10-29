Momo Death Throes?

Subsequent market and fundamental developments suggest that what was a hypothetical scenario (a 5% tail event to be thought about) should be taken much more seriously NOW.

What is concerning is rather a combination of stretched valuations, market micro-structure changes (everyone doing similar things) and the flood of Treasury issuance.

In my previous article on the Death of Momo, I said we have nothing to fear from consumer debt this time around.

What Has Happened (So Far)

In the death of Momo investing, on October 8th, I wrote:

I'm not saying this could happen next Tuesday (Black Tuesday, anyone?) or even this October. But consider this: The largest single day drop in the S&P in recent history was Oct. 15, 2008 when it fell about 8%. Now instead of using 1-year betas, use the betas from Figure 7. How would it feel if NFLX fell 20% in a single day and all these stop loss orders all kicked in (the equivalent drop for TSLA would be 64%, but we don't think Musk can do a whole lot more damage, other than by admitting he made up all the financials and skipping out to Argentina)? Can you picture concentrated flash crashes taking out every single story stock on the same day as computers all whirl wildly in algorithmic epilepsy, foaming at the CPU? Can you picture a smaller broker dealer in the business of selling put options going out of business the very next day because they did not adequately hedge their short put option exposure and underestimated correlations/betas (in a nutshell, CDOs from the last crisis all blew up due to underestimated correlations)?

(That article is now here: Death Of Momo Investing?)

Since October 8, this is what has happened:

Figure 1: Beta Story

Source: Bloomberg

While I was not making a market forecast, but pointing out a significant emerging risk scenario people should be careful of, it now appears much more likely that something like what was foreshadowed could indeed occur. What had been about a 5% small correction across the indices (and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)) has now become a full 10% correction on the Nasdaq and taken NFLX right to the edge of bear market territory. In fact, October has now become the worst month on record since 2009 (Figure 2). Even Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), talked about as the next trillion dollar company after Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), is back to a mere $800 billion gorilla as its sales growth rates slow (earnings still beat, though).

Figure 2: October Has Been Bad

The conversation has now shifted to when the “Powell Put” will be struck, whether rates will turn out to have peaked at 3.20% on the ten-year after all, and whether the resumption of corporate buybacks after the blackout period around earnings season will prevent this correction from becoming an index-wide bear market.

Meanwhile - The Big Picture

However, an important market metric (the convexity of earnings) has changed sign: while earnings are positive, and earnings growth rates are still positive, the rate of change in earnings growth forecasts is now negative. As Figure 3 below shows, sell-side analysts have a history of being overly optimistic and bringing down their estimates as the year progresses. In 2018, they significantly underestimated earnings growth due to the tax cuts for the first time in ages. Initially.

Figure 3: Earnings Estimates

Now, during Q3 earnings season, even the biggest names are starting to bring down revenue growth forecasts for Q4 and 2019. S&P aggregate earnings estimates are being brought down to the $160-165 range for 2019, while market multiples are under pressure from the fear of rates continuing to go higher, pressure on margins from higher wage and tariff-related input costs and of course fear as people keep seeing red on their screens. As far as the return of buyback cash saving the day, it is worth considering Figure 4:

Figure 4: Treasury Issuance is Larger than Corporate Buy Backs!

The annualized rate of stock buybacks is projected to peak at $600 billion this year. However, Treasury issuance is twice that number now. As stocks drop and a more cautious mood sets in among corporate treasurers (not to mention traditional LIBOR-related year-end liquidity concerns, which encourage cash hoarding), it is entirely possible that some of that excess cash will be diverted into bills to improve liquidity positions. In any case, $1.2T of Treasury issuance must and will be funded. The only questions are who the buyers are, what they are selling to purchase those Treasuries, and at what yields those Treasury auctions will clear.

If a large percent of the buyers continue to be foreign, the dollar will continue to remain strong against other currencies, but those foreigners may be selling US stocks as part of their repositioning. If, on the other hand, the mix of foreign buyers funding this tsunami of issuance declines, we can expect pressure on the dollar, together with some asset class rebalancing among their holdings. The two largest sectors from which the money may flow into Treasury issuance from institutional investors are the most overvalued ones: corporate high-yield and equities. It is somewhere between highly likely and inevitable that funding this issuance will continue to pressure corporate high-yield spreads and equity valuations, especially as earnings and economic indicators suggest more risk-aversion is warranted.

Having dealt with institutional money, it is important to take a look at retail flows and passive money as well. Global ETF balances have grown quite a bit since 2003 (Figure 5 below), now accounting for $3.4 trillion.

Figure 5: Growth of ETF Balances

Assets of global ETFs 2003-2016 | Statistic

I’d like to start by mentioning three important things about ETFs: 1. They tend to be “passive”, with ultimate owners not doing a whole lot of analysis on underlying holdings (a characteristic ETFs share with index mutual funds). 2. They tend to be actively traded throughout the day (a characteristic NOT shared with index mutual funds) and because of this difference, it creates... 3. A serious liquidity mismatch in many instances (because the underlying assets held by the ETF may not be as easy to trade as the ETF itself, particularly in the case of bond or real estate ETFs, the largest and most obvious example being HYG). The other interesting characteristic is how concentrated their balances are in the largest ETFs (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Table of Assets in Top 10, 20, 50 & 100 ETFs

US ETFs - Balances Top 10 $977,119,815,450 Top 20 $1,378,014,739,300 Top 50 $1,997,989,708,130 Top 100 $2,515,972,271,990

From the fact that ETFs see a high amount of daily volume, yet are “passive” in the sense of not being targeted at those interested in individual security analysis, I infer that the primary way they are used is for day-trading or based on price momentum. Finally, the last element in this story is that Wall Street research suggests that only 10% of all trading volume is accounted for by “functional discretionary trading” (investors making security choices based on value or risk), while 60% of trading occurs in passive vehicles (ETFs or index funds) and 30% is robots, i.e., algorithmic trading. (Source Just 10% of trading is regular stock picking, JPMorgan estimates.)

Conclusion

The confluence of QT and deficit-driven vacuuming up of dollars, together with the change in earnings convexity (peak earnings growth with the shadow of peak earnings lurking), would challenge any over-extended equity bull market and result in a significant correction. However, changes in market structure having to do with ETFs, who is trading and how they are making their decisions (i.e., much more the same way), should make you very afraid of rather large changes in volatility beyond what has been observed in the historical data and increase the odds of a true market crash deep into bear territory.

Selling options uncovered in such an environment is outright risky and even experts may get caught with significant loss exposure. Buying long-dated options while they can still be bought at reasonable premiums (forget about short-dated options, they are quite expensive already) is an important tool for anyone within 10 years of needing their money or who just wants to avoid the pain of a 20-40% drawdown. Limiting your risk exposure NOW to the most overvalued ETFs and single names is critical.

Even if you are in the 35-45 age range (I'm at the top end of that range), overexposure can still significantly harm your retirement despite having 15-20 years to make up for it. Based on my interactions with them on Seeking Alpha so far, I’m guessing anyone under 35 is highly likely not to listen to me anyway, so I have nothing for them (and if you are the exception, you've probably already figured much of this stuff out on your own). The rest of you will make your momo mistakes and have plenty of time to learn from them, I hope, and receive an education costing much less than what college cost you, but perhaps worth much more.

