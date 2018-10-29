Macy's Shares Are Cheap With A Juicy Dividend Going Into The Holidays

Over the past year, Macy's, Inc. (M) has risen from $18.84 on October 30, 2017, to a yearly high of $41.82 on August 14, 2018. Since the yearly high shares have retreated to $32.37 at the end of trading on October 26, 2018. Over the past five years, the chart of M tells a different story as shares rose from $45.96 on October 28, 2013, to a high of $72.31 on July 13, 2015, and now sit at $32.27 while reaching a low of $18.84 on October 30, 2017, along its travels. The retail apocalypse, as so many have branded it, blew in like a fierce storm creating pandemonium and hysteria around the retail stocks, but when the dust settled, many retailers came out the other end just as strong as the day before that storm blew in. I believe that M is undervalued at its current levels as the 800-pound gorilla in the room Amazon (AMZN) will not take over the entire industry. I believe there is a limit to the stay at home economy as humans by nature enjoy experiences. M is a buy at $32.37 and rewards shareholders with a juicy dividend of $1.51 per share which is currently a 4.66% return on the investment before appreciation.

Macy's is more than just another standalone department store

Unlike other companies in the retail sector, Macy's has diversified their business and operates approximately 850 stores in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Macy's owns Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury and has an extensive private label business which consists of brands including Alfani, American Rag, Aqua, Club Room, I-N-C, Marth Stewart Collection, and Tasso Sodi to name a few. At the end of the 2017 fiscal year, Macy's operated 660 stores under Macy's, 55 stores under Bloomingdale's, and 137 under Bluemercury. Through this diversification, their revenue streams were segmented out where 38% of their revenue was generated by women's accessories, 23% in woman's apparel, 23% from men and children's apparel, and 16% from home and miscellaneous.

Macy's is the largest retail brand within the Macy's Inc. portfolio which serves customers through its physical locations, online webpage, and their mobile app. Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide upscale department store which is recognized for its originality, innovation, and fashion leadership. Bloomingdale's is made up of roughly 38 Bloomingdale's locations, 17 Bloomingdale's The Outlet locations, and their website. Bloomingdale's has separated itself from their competitors by becoming an authority for upscale contemporary fashion. Bluemercury rounds out their portfolio as a fast-growing luxury beauty and spa retail chain. Bluemercury is focused on makeup and skincare by carrying luxury brands in addition to selling proprietary products while also offering spa experiences. Bluemercury operates spas at locations which include The Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

Why Macy's is undervalued and should breakout past its most recent highs

At the close of trading on October 26, 2018, Macy's market cap was $9.937 billion. This market cap is less than the value of Macy's properties and leases.

Properties and Leases Saturday, February 3, 2018 Land $1,494,000,000.00 Buildings on owned land $4,106,000,000.00 Buildings on leased land and leasehold improvements $1,444,000,000.00 Fixtures and equipment $4,204,000,000.00 Leased properties under capitalized leases $34,000,000.00 Totals $11,282,000,000.00

Macy's also has just over $5 billion in merchandise inventories and almost $4 billion in goodwill. Their long-term debt sits at $5.861 billion while their operating income after expenses was $1.807 billion in 2017.

The market is not placing any value on the brand or current operations. I am not sure how a market cap at these levels is justified as I believe $15 billion is a more realistic number on the low end. Macy's has a solid business with world-class assets and makes a healthy profit. Macy's crown jewel is their store on 34th Street in NYC between 6th and 7th Avenue. I walk past this location every day to my office and it spans the whole block and is the world's largest department store. This is a cornerstone of their property portfolio and in today's real estate market, this NYC gem may shock everyone with what it could potentially sell for.

A stronger economy will translate into more sales

The US economy has been growing since the financial crisis in 2008. As leadership changed in 2016 growth has continued in an upward trajectory. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis within the U.S Department of Commerce, the gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter and 3.5% in the third quarter of 2018.

(Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis)

According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S labor force has recovered from the decline in 2008 and stagnant activity until about 2012. In addition to the labor force, unemployment has been on a downward trend since 2010 and continues to push lower.

(Source: U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics)

The combination of an increased labor force with decreased unemployment equals increased consumer confidence. When more people are working there is more money being spent. We are going into the holiday season and in my opinion, two sectors which Amazon has yet to crack the code on is clothing and home goods. These are two areas that Macy's specializes in. I believe that we are going to have a great holiday season with increased sales which will increase the bottom line for Macy's.

(Source: Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development)

(Source: U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Brick and Mortar Retail is not going away

The United States spent $4.99 trillion in total retail sales in 2017 of which just over $409 billion was attributed to E-commerce. That's correct E-commerce accounted for just over 8.2% of retail sales in 2017. The projections show that by 2020 total retail sales in the US will grow to $5.48 trillion and E-commerce will increase to just over $561 billion. E-commerce will grow from 8.2% to just over 10.24% of retail sales by 2020. That's a lot of retail being purchased from physical brick and mortar locations. These statistics show that E-Commerce is not overthrowing physical retail locations anytime soon.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Statista)

Macy's operates within a sector which I feel Amazon will not be able to dominate. Clothing is such a personal thing where many people want to go and try clothes on before they buy them. I also believe that purchasing clothes from macys.com instead of Amazon is preferred because if the clothes don't fit you can bring them back and get the size that fits on the spot. I also don't believe that physical retail will disappear as humans seek out experiences of different kinds and there will always be a place for shopping in person.

Macy's dividend is juicy and safe

Macy's has been paying a dividend since 2003 and has not halted the payment during the financial crisis or throughout the so-called retail apocalypse. Their dividend currently sits at $1.51 per share and has a five-year growth rate of 16.62% and a ten-year growth rate of 11.36%. I personally look for how the organization is growing their dividend and the payout ratio. Macy's payout ratio is 42.28% which leaves a lot of room to increase the dividend for the foreseeable future as long as their business stays at least at the current levels. From 2010 to 2019 Macy's has grown the dividend from $.20 per share to $1.51. Their growth rate combined with a payout ratio under 50% is a combination for a great dividend stock in my opinion.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Risks which could impact Macy's

Being a shareholder of Macy's doesn't come without risk. Macy's sales and operating results depend on consumer preferences and consumer spending. The fashion and retail industries are subject to sudden shifts in consumer trends and consumer spending. Failure to anticipate, identify and respond to emerging trends in lifestyle and consumer preferences could negatively affect our business and results of operations. Macy's depends on the success of advertising and marketing programs to capture consumer dollars. Macy's has a private label credit card for purchases at Macy's and if the cash flow from this segment decreases it could affect financial and operational results in a negative way.

In addition to the risks from an operations standpoint, Macy's faces significant competition from numerous and various competitors. Their competition resides at the national and local levels, including department stores, specialty stores, general merchandise stores, off-price and discount stores, manufacturers' outlets, online retailers, catalogs and television shopping, among others. As e-Commerce attracts more consumers Macy's will continue to face pressures to compete from a price perspective as well as differentiating to stay relative in changing markets.

Final Thoughts

I believe the threats of Amazon taking over brick and mortar retail were blown way out of proportion and the retail apocalypse was nothing more than a fundamental shift in retail. There is an old saying only the strong survive and Macy's is in that category. Macy's operates in a sector which I believe will always need physical locations and the barrios of entry are quite large. Some may disagree, but with the recent closures from their competitors, the moat which surrounds Macy's just got a little harder to cross. The dividend is juicy and safe with the potential to safely grow in the future. I believe a fair price for shares of Macy's is between $45-$50 per share. If I am correct this would mean a shareholder profit of 39.4% to 54.9% with a healthy dividend to either reinvest or take off the table on the way up. I am long Macy's.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.