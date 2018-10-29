Merger Arbitrage Mondays - October 29, 2018

Pandora announced the completion of the “go-shop” process under the merger agreement with Sirius XM Holdings.

The acquisition of Red Hat by IBM for $34 billion, or $190 per share, in cash.

Merger activity decreased last week with five new deals announced and four pending deals closing. We saw one of the largest acquisitions in the software industry with IBM paying a huge premium to acquire Red Hat. We also saw yet another Master Limited Partnership (MLP) merge into its General Partner to simplify its corporate structure.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018 135 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018 14 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 43 Stock Deals 28 Stock & Cash Deals 14 Special Conditions 5 Total Number of Pending Deals 90 Total Deal Size $1.28 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

