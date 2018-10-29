IBM Makes A Cloud Bet For Dozens Of Billions Of Dollars: Will It Pay Off?

The takeover comes at a high price, it looks like it will not be accretive in the short run.

Thesis

IBM's (IBM) acquisition of Red Hat (RHT) presents a major bet by IBM on cloud computing. The biggest acquisition IBM has made in its history will transform the company to a significant degree.

Red Hat will be taken over at a quite high valuation, and it is questionable whether that will be positive for IBM's shareholders. It looks like the deal will not be immediately accretive due to Red Hat's high valuation.

The deal that IBM has struck with Red Hat

IBM has agreed to acquire Red Hat for $190 per share, which implies a valuation of ~$34 billion for Red Hat's ~180 million shares. Red Hat's shareholders will get paid in cash alone, IBM will not issue any equity to finance parts of this acquisition. The deal is expected to close during the second half of 2019, i.e., in roughly one year.

RHT data by YCharts

Red Hat's shares have been valued at $117 before the takeover had been announced, IBM is thus paying a premium of 62% over Friday's closing price. For a takeover of this size, this looks like a relatively large premium.

IBM's rationale for the takeover

Many of IBM's business units have been struggling to generate growing revenues over the last couple of years, which is why IBM's management has touted its so-called Strategic Imperatives as their most important units going forward. The Strategic Imperatives include mobile, security, and cloud-based business units that have produced above-average growth rates during the last couple of years.

IBM's cloud business continues to grow at a solid pace, but the company is behind the two biggest cloud players, Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN):

Source: forbes.com

Despite producing double-digit revenue growth, IBM's cloud business is growing at a slower pace than that of some of its peers. The cloud market is huge, but it is possible that there will nevertheless be just a couple of winners in the long run, as scale could be a major factor in providing the best cloud experience (at an attractive cost) to customers.

IBM, therefore, is inclined to find ways to boost its cloud business. As organic growth has not been extremely high, an acquisition in the space seems like an opportune move to increase IBM's market share. IBM's management points out that the takeover of Red Hat will make IBM the biggest hybrid cloud company in the world:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As the number one hybrid cloud provider, IBM could benefit from massive scale, which, in theory, allows for better margins due to operating leverage. In practice, it will likely take a while for IBM to capture the synergies with Red Hat. Since Red Hat will operate as a distinct unit, synergies might not be overly large.

The takeover also does not solve the problem that other cloud players are growing at a higher pace organically. IBM's cloud revenues were, depending on the segment, down 8% to up 22% during the most recent quarter (on a year-over-year basis). Red Hat's revenues rose by 14% during the most recent quarter (yoy). Microsoft, on the other hand, was able to grow its cloud revenues by 24% during the most recent quarter.

IBM has delivered 24% cloud-as-a-service growth during the most recent quarter, whereas Microsoft achieved a 76% growth rate with Azure. IBM's lower organic growth rate, even when Red Hat is included, could make IBM lose its number 1 position in cloud computing eventually. After the takeover, IBM will be the biggest cloud company, but if other players continue to generate higher growth rates than IBM, IBM could be overtaken in a couple of years.

The price that IBM pays for Red Hat could be too high

IBM will pay $34 billion in cash for Red Hat. IBM has a considerable level of liabilities on its balance sheet, but a big portion of that belongs to IBM's finance arm and is backed by receivables. IBM's balance sheet thus can stomach the higher debt levels that are needed to finance the acquisition.

Source: IBM's 8-K filing

IBM has $47 billion in debt on its balance sheet, while financing receivables, cash, and investments total $33 billion. IBM's net debt position thus is not overly large. If the company uses $9 billion of its cash position, IBM would have to issue $25 billion of additional debt to finance the $34 billion takeover of Red Hat.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Since 10-year treasuries yield 3.1% right now, my guess for IBM's cost of debt is 4% (not all of the debt will be for 10 years or more, some of it will be taken on for just a couple of years). This means that the debt that IBM will take on to finance the Red Hat acquisition will cost ~$1 billion a year. On top of that, IBM will lose the proceeds that its $9 billion in cash would generate, which I estimate at roughly $200 million a year.

IBM's pre-tax costs for the takeover are thus $1.2 billion a year, which equates to ~$1.0 billion a year after tax. We can compare this to the additional earnings that IBM will generate from the takeover:

Source: Red Hat's 10-Q filing

Red Hat has earned $200 million in net income during H1, which equates to $400 million on an annual basis. This includes several items that Red Hat excludes from its non-GAAP profits, though. Red Hat has guided for adjusted earnings per share of $3.47 during the current fiscal year, which equates to a non-GAAP net income of ~$625. Some believe that the adjustments that many companies make are too aggressive, but it is reasonable to assume that Red Hat will produce net earnings between $400 million and $625 million during the current year. With a 20% growth rate, 2019's net earnings would fall into a range of $480 million to $750 million.

Even at the top end of the range, Red Hat's bottom line contribution is less than the $1.0 billion in net expenses that IBM will endure to finance the takeover of Red Hat. It thus looks like the deal will not be accretive based on 2019's (expected) profits. Synergies and cost-cutting at Red Hat, coupled with earnings growth at Red Hat, could make the takeover more favorable in a couple of years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

IBM states that the takeover will have a positive impact on some metrics, including revenue growth and gross margins one year after closing. The positive impact on revenue growth is pretty trivial, as more or less any takeover has a positive impact on IBM's pretty weak revenue growth rate. It is interesting to see that IBM does not make any statements about a positive impact on net earnings or earnings per share.

This is in line with what I have stated above - the financing costs of the takeover will, in all likelihood, neglect the positive impact on net earnings in the foreseeable future. The takeover will become accretive at one point, but according to my estimates and management's statements, that will not happen during 2019 or 2020.

Making an acquisition for dozens of billions of dollars, while the point at which the acquisition will be accretive is not known, is not necessarily a good idea, I believe. The market seems to agree, as IBM's shares are down 5% (Monday morning pre-market) at the time of writing.

Takeaway

IBM wants to improve its position in the cloud market, which is a great goal. Since its organic cloud growth is not overly high, it could make sense to grow its market share with acquisitions.

The fact that IBM is paying ~90 times this year's GAAP net earnings for Red Hat, or ~60 times non-GAAP net earnings, seems to be a concern for the market, though. Financing costs for the acquisition are higher than the bottom line contribution of Red Hat, at least in the short term.

The acquisition will become accretive at one point (if Red Hat continues to grow and synergies are captured), but in the short term, this takeover will more likely be a drag for IBM's earnings per share.

