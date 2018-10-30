NVE Corporation: Solving Challenges And Unlocking Potential

Once examined, however, it's clear the NVE project has the capability to not only revolutionize the food safety industry but to also unlock medical applications.

A potential culprit for the decline may well be a misinterpretation of a news event for another company as it relates to one of NVE's projects on food safety.

The share price rise it experienced from May to June was not triggered by company news or media hype. Likewise, the onset of the decline appeared inexplicable.

Like many companies, NVE's share price has slipped during this market correction. But, the slide actually commenced in early July.

This October 2018 market correction provides an opportunity to cherry pick the rubble for gems. Like many, NVE Corporation's (NVEC) share price has slipped precipitously by 17% in October and lost its gains from the summer. But, this company's particular slide actually started in early July and may well be based on the misinterpretation of another company's news event.

The Rise, The Fall

NVE Corporation is a spintronics development and manufacturing expert. In fiscal 2018 (ending March 31, 2018), the word “new” peppered its speech - new products, new projects, new contracts, new applications, new developments, new partners, new milestones, new completions, new markets. The company is at the threshold of revolutionizing several industries – food safety, factory automation, IoT, automotive, medical and security.

Throughout May and June, excitement about NVE's potential drove the share price above $100 to as high as $135. There was no specific news, no media hype as a new high was set week after week. It is pertinent that NVE has less than 5 million shares outstanding. Its long-term holders tend to be devoted so the stock is thinly traded.

The 52 week high of $135 was set on June 25th. The price bounced to as high as $134.86 on July 9th and $134.85 on July 11th. Then, it seemed to steadily trend downward with as little fanfare as it had risen.

One Revolution

In the fall of 2016, NVE began work on the second phase of a food safety project partially funded by the USDA. The agency was seeking a high-throughput pathogen detector that could “reduce the potential for disease outbreaks and costly food recalls”. The second phase, like the first, would focus on the detection of live salmonella organisms. The goal was for detection to occur in large volumes consistent with food industry samples. And, detection must occur faster than current industry standards.

Funding for this second phase would last two years and was scheduled to complete August 31, 2018. It had four defined milestones with two specific target dates.

Complete design of an integrated sensor system. Complete assembly and test of prototype components by August 2017. Test the fully assembled prototype system. Test both unbound magnetic particles and live pathogen and meet established sensitivity limits by August 2018.

The ultimate result would be a compact bench-top high-throughput sensor prototype capable of detecting “truly infinitesimal level of pathogens”. In layman's terms, this is akin to finding a needle in the Mall of America, which is roughly equivalent in size to 73 football fields.

In April 2017, NVE presented a session titled “Bio-Applications of Giant Magnetoresistance and Tunneling Magnetoresistance Phenomena: In-Flow Magnetic Biomarker Detection” at Intermag Europe 2017 in Dublin Ireland on its progress with salmonella detection.

In the fiscal 2018 year-end earnings call in May 2018, NVE's CEO, Dan Baker, shared project status.

“We made good progress on our Department of Agriculture biosensor grant. And, we have components ready for prototypes including biosensors, magnetic nanoparticles, aptamers, microfluidic manifolds and cartridges. We are focusing our efforts in this quarter on the biosensors and controlled electronics and we remain optimistic we'll meet the main overall milestone of live pathogen testing on schedule in August.”

In the 2019 first quarter earnings call in July, more progress had clearly transpired with indications the project was on schedule.

“We're preparing for live pathogen testing this quarter. Our goal is to demonstrate the scalability of our technology from the laboratory scale devices we did before to much higher commercially viable throughput.”

But, the slide in stock price was already underway.

The Potential Culprit

There was news on July 9th that may well have been the culprit for the onset of NVE's steady stock price decline. Yet, when NVE reported fiscal 2019 first quarter results on July 18th, this particular news item wasn't mentioned in the earnings call.

I opted to wait for the food safety project's completion in August to see if there were truly any repercussions associated with the news. But, the completion date came and went without an announcement from NVE. I chalked it up to the company's typically-conservative nature. On September 10th, NVE's share price slipped below the $110 mark to stay. I promised myself I'd dig further if there was no news in the fiscal 2019 second quarter in October. And, then, October brought far more than market volatility than anticipated.

The News

On July 9th, the USDA awarded 3M (MMM) a contract for pathogen detection instruments and kits for the food safety. The 3M™ Molecular Detection System would be the primary method used by the Food Safety and Inspection Service for the detection of salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes and E. coli O157 (including H7). The announcement stated 3M's system was chosen after “rigorous performance evaluation against other commercially available methods.”

The 3M system “simultaneously accommodates individual, pathogen-specific assays”. It is capable of running concurrently up to 96 different samples. It has been “consistently validated by leading scientific validation organizations throughout the world for a comprehensive variety of sample types”.

At first glance, the news looked devastating for NVE.

Differences and The Real Impact

But, a closer read of the 3M award does specify it was for pathogenic organism detection in meat, poultry and egg-related products.

The initial build of NVE's system targets fresh produce such as packaged salads, carrots, spinach, broccoli and kale.

Source

It is important to recognize the goals of the original USDA grant. The agency desired a high-throughput detector capable of handling large volumes consistent with food industry samples. As well, the detection was to occur faster than current industry standards. `

3M's testing occurs on batch samples with a maximum capacity of 96 samples per instrument.



Source

In an e-mail exchange with NVE's CEO, Mr. Baker, last week, he elaborated on the difference in NVE's design regarding volume.

“Our development has focused on continuous flow and large sample sizes rather than the individual batch-mode samples needed for conventional testing.” (emphasis added)

As fresh produce is washed, the wash water is captured and tested. Further, NVE intends to support multiplexing in order to test for multiple pathogens in a single sample.

Regarding timing, NVE shared early in the project that its primary goal is “a yes or no indication of salmonella in less than 20 minutes”. In the same e-mail exchange last week, Mr. Baker reaffirmed the goal. The speed advantage should allow packaged food producers to catch contamination before the fresh product moves too far downstream. Comparatively, 3M advertises “same- or next-day results” and “presumptive positive samples identified in as little as 15 minutes”.

Regarding technology, the 3M system uses isothermal DNA amplification and bioluminescence detection. NVE is employing a lab-on-a-chip sensor. The sensor uses TMR (tunneling magnetoresistance) to detect DNA and RNA aptamers. The sensitivity is designed to detect “intestinal concentration” before it can grow and become dangerous,

The 3M tests use ready-to-use reagents (a substance or mixture for use in chemical analysis or other reactions). The ready-to-use feature decreases the risk of error. The 3M system can detect as low as 1 CFU (colony forming unit) of target pathogen per sample. Results are displayed through a color-change process.

Aptamers are considered ideal candidates for “diagnostic and therapeutic applications and “biosensor design”.

Aptamers can readily be synthesized on a large scale using standard automated nucleic acid chemistry, which reduces system cost. Aptamers are stable at room temperature and easily stored. Aptamers can readily be modified to yield selective luminescent probes or beacons. Aptamers detect only live bacteria, an advantage over antibodies since dead bacteria are not food safety threats.

When queried about the differences in process, Mr. Baker shared NVE's advantages.

“Additionally, bioluminescence detection requires complex, delicate optics. Our technology is inherently stable, rugged, and low maintenance.”

In hindsight, it is clear there would have been no reason for NVE to address the USDA award to 3M in July as it had nothing to do with its own research and development project. Interestingly, Mr. Baker did confirm in the e-mail exchange that NVE's technology “may be extensible to meat, poultry, or eggs”. More importantly, the company has maintained throughout the project that there is ample potential for medical applications using this technology.

2019 Second Quarter Status

On October 17th, NVE reported fiscal 2019 second quarter results. Though it reported practical progress on the USDA project, it had also hit an obstacle. Laboratory scale devices had been scaled to production. But, NVE encountered challenges with the aptamer system.

Such challenges should not be considered a surprise. Aptamer technology is not yet mature. According to a 2013 article titled “Aptamers: Problems, Solutions and Prospects”, there have been problems associated with using aptamers.

“When the technology of aptamer selection was developed almost a quarter of a century ago, a suggestion was immediately put forward that it might be a revolutionary start into solving many problems associated with diagnostics and the therapy of diseases. However, multiple attempts to use aptamers in practice, although sometimes successful, have been generally much less efficient than had been expected initially.”

Still, in the past five years, according to experts in the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society, the future of aptamer technologies is bright. Applications include new drug development, bio-imaging, drug discovery, disease diagnosis, hazard detection as well as the food safety application currently targeted by NVE.

Alongside its second quarter results, NVE, once again, highlighted the potential of its aptamer technology.

“We're also in the early stages of studying the possibilities for medical applications such as exosome detection for cancer diagnosis.”

And, along both lines, solving aptamer challenges and unlocking potential, lie reminders as to why this project is considered revolutionary.

Considerations

NVE is a rare investment opportunity. Because it can boast of the highest margins in its industry, it operates without debt and had amassed a substantial balance of cash and marketable securities. In 2015, the manufacturer decided to launch a healthy dividend payment of $4.00 annually to distribute the $100+ million to shareholders. As of the fiscal 2019 second quarter, NVE still has $15.84 per share in cash and marketable securities.

In the same time frame, NVE's technological advances are positioning it for several industry revolutions which have the potential to dramatically change its financial landscape. Interim advances are growing revenue in the meantime. In the fiscal 2019 second quarter, product sales increased 10% from $6.39 million to $7.05 million. Adding in the benefits of increased interest income and tax reform, net income and diluted EPS increased over 35%, to $4.28 million and $0.88 respectively. It is quite possible NVE's operating cash flow will cover its distribution in fiscal 2019.

Adjusting for its cash horde and using a run rate based on diluted EPS to date in fiscal 2019, at prices in the $85 range, NVE's current multiple is around 20. That may seem lofty in this correction until one considers the unique combination of an above-average 4+% dividend yield and the substantial growth potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVEC,MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in both NVEC and MMM.