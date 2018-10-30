They Are Not The Same: Why Nvidia Stands Heads And Shoulders Over AMD

NVDA is best of breed, buying back shares, and prepared to take on the growing for AI head on.

AMD (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA) are two semiconductor names which have seen great investor interest as demand for their products are picking up due to the long term trends of gaming and data processing. While both have seen very similar share price trajectories, I show in this article why they are very different companies and why this means that I am buying NVDA, but not AMD. NVDA is a strong buy for the long term.

Down Is An Understatement

As we can see below, both AMD and NVDA have had similar share price trajectories, handily crushing the broader market the past 3 years:

However, their 1 month performances have been less than stellar and has been exacerbated by AMD's earnings release:

While AMD reported year over year ('YOY') growth in revenues, the 4% run rate was disappointing to many. Management blamed the slowdown on a lack of blockchain related revenues. Management notes that in the same quarter last year, blockchain related revenues were a high single digits percentage of total revenues. If we approximate this be around 8-9%, then AMD would have grown revenues 13-15%. This is still a respectable figure, and AMD has guided for full year revenue to grow mid-20%.

I expect NVDA to report a similar slowdown in blockchain related revenues as I find it unlikely that crypto-miners simply began moving their purchases over to NVDA and more likely that the slowdown is simply due to the recently poor price performance of crypto-currencies in general. I argue however that this is only a short-term blip in the long-term thesis.

Down, But Not Out

As we can see below, the market for their products will only keep increasing and is estimated to be greater than $75 billion by 2020:

(AMD Investor Presentation)

Now, an important question: what is the main difference between AMD and NVDA? Should you just own both? If you wanted to own just one, which should it be?

The most important distinction is that NVDA caters to the higher-end markets while AMD focuses on the low and mid-tier markets. This is evidenced from the huge difference in gross margins:

As such, the investment thesis for AMD typically is that of the "2nd best operator." AMD longs are expecting AMD to increase gross margins over time.

AMD longs also expect AMD to take market share in the space. Currently, AMD's roughly $17 billion market cap is dwarfed by the $120 billion market cap of NVDA.

Still, NVDA trades at a distinct premium as measured by EV to EBITDA:

While some may see this as suggesting a large relative discount in AMD due to their supposedly larger growth potential, I instead see the premium to make a lot of sense for reasons beyond simply them having the higher performing products.

Balance Sheet Night And Day

For one, their balance sheets have significant differences. AMD has been aggressively reducing leverage through both increasing EBITDA as well as repaying debt with excess cash:

(AMD Investor Presentation)

Still though, debt remains rather high at 2.2 times EBITDA. NVDA on the other hand has much more leverage with debt to EBITDA at only 0.42 times. NVDA also has more cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet with around $8 billion versus the $1 billion for AMD. The stronger balance sheet has material relevance for shareholders because AMD needs to direct cash towards reducing leverage, while NVDA does not and may even be able to take on more leverage moving forward. For example, in 2017, AMD repaid $110 million of debt while only generating $68 million in cash from operations. Considering that AMD's leverage is still above management's long-term goal of getting below 2.2 times, this means that in the off chance, there is a slowdown in the market, their leverage ratio may rise impacting their liquidity. NVDA would be less susceptible to such a risk due to their lower leverage. That said, AMD appears to be preparing for any potential (if unlikely) rise in leverage by maintaining a significant cash in hand position. In spite of the relatively greater leverage, I do not consider AMD's leverage position to be of significant concern in its own right.

Is Your Share Count Going Up Or Down?

Despite the recent profits, AMD has not quite been able to achieve stable positive free cash flow once accounting for capital expenditures. After having negative $55 million in free cash flow in 2017, AMD has seen negative free cash flow this year as well:

(2018 Third Quarter Press Release)

This has contributed in part to their shares outstanding swelling from 947 million to 1.06 billion for the nine months ended September 2017 and 2018, respectively. We can see that shares outstanding have been increasing consistently the past ten years:

NVDA, on the other hand, is free cash flow positive and as of the latest quarter generated $2.1 billion in free cash flow versus $2.3 billion in net income. This has allowed them to be net buyers of their own stock, repurchasing $655 million through the first six months this year. Shares outstanding have dropped 1.6% to 627 million.

Insider Ownership

The last factor is the higher level of insider ownership at NVDA. As we can see below, NVDA CEO owns nearly 4% of shares outstanding:

(2018 NVDA Proxy)

By contrast, the combined ownership of insiders at AMD is below 2%:

(2018 AMD Proxy)

This has to do with NVDA being run by an "owner-operator" management whose CEO was a co-founder. I give extra premium to companies which have large amounts of insider ownership because management is more aligned to generate shareholder value.

Valuation And A Forced Price Target

NVDA trades about 10 times trailing sales versus 2.65 times for AMD. This is the principal reason why some may say AMD is cheaper than NVDA. I however rate AMD a hold. On the other hand, NVDA is producing meaningful profits and free cash flow and trades for just under 30 times trailing earnings. For a company growing revenues at 20-30% run rates and earnings at even higher rates (admittedly due to a low base), this appears to be just too cheap. While I cannot fault anyone for purchasing shares in AMD as they too appear to be growing healthily, the risk-reward proposition appears to be much more clear with NVDA. This is yet another example where it may make the most sense to just stick with the best of breed player in the space. My 12-month price target for NVDA is $400, which is roughly 60 times trailing earnings or 100% higher from current levels. This price target looks crazy because it is - I view price targets for NVDA to be arguably unnecessary because their ultra-long runway of rapid growth means that investors shouldn't be looking for reasons to sell their positions early.

Risks

Both these names have seen rapid financial growth and arguably even more rapid rises in stock price. This in part explains why their stocks have been more volatile as of late compared to the broader market, as perhaps investors face little resistance to taking profits. Investors are thus warned of future volatility and are encouraged to view the investment from a long-term lens instead of quarter by quarter financial and stock price movements.

In the event of an economic slowdown, semiconductors may see dramatically decreased demand for their products. Due to the high operating leverage (as visible by the exponential earnings growth rates) in their businesses, this means that drops in revenue would be coupled with larger drops in earnings. I however am confident in the long-term thesis of these two names and would view any market related pullback to be a buying opportunity. Between the two, NVDA appears better positioned to weather economic downturns due to their currently positive free cash flow generation and stronger balance sheet.

Conclusion

While I agree that the selloff in AMD is probably overdone, especially in the long term, I am instead more drawn to NVDA due to their higher gross margins and stronger cash flow generation profile. NVDA is a strong buy for the ultra-long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.