Apple Earnings Preview: The Big Engine That Could

The company will try to buck the trend in FAANG stocks that have disappointed this earnings season.

The stock has held up much better than most tech stocks during the recent selloff.

Imagine if you would a locomotive with several boxcars behind it and it's climbing a steep hill. The engine is chugging along with the dead weight of the freight cars trying to pull it back down the hill due to gravity, but the engine keeps pushing forward. This is the image I see when it comes to Apple (AAPL) and its earnings report this week.

The freight cars behind the locomotive would be labeled with the names of the other FAANG stocks — Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google (Alphabet) (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Facebook disappointed investors in July and is now hoping to bounce back with its earnings report this week. Amazon and Google disappointed last week. Netflix got a nice boost after its earnings report on October 16, but it has dropped 21% from its post-earnings high.

Now Apple is set to announce fiscal fourth quarter earnings this Thursday and it might feel like the weight of the market is on the company — at the very least it could be the weight of the tech sector resting on the results.

During the recent selloff, Apple has been relatively unscathed to this point. The stock has been bounding between $210 and $230 over the last 10 weeks with a brief bounce above the $230 mark during the first week of the month. Most of the other top-rated stocks have dropped sharply and many have dropped below their 52-week moving averages. Apple is still well above its 52-week while all the other FAANG stocks have dropped below theirs.

The weekly oscillators have moved out of overbought territory during this consolidation period and that's somewhat promising. The monthly oscillators are still in overbought territory while the daily ones are below the 50 level.

Apple’s Fundamentals Are Among the Best, but Earnings and Sales Have Slowed

Apple has been an incredible story from its re-birth in the early 2000s. The company has seen incredible sales and earnings growth. From the iPod to the iPhone to the iPad — the company is an incredible comeback story.

Because of the incredible sales and earnings growth, it makes it more difficult to continuously beat the previous year’s numbers. Over the last three years, Apple has only averaged earnings growth of 5% per year while sales have only grown by 3% annually.

Despite the annual rates being so low, the second quarter numbers showed earnings growth of 40% and the sales grew by 17%. Analysts are expecting earnings growth of 28% for 2018 and sales growth of 15.2%. For the fourth quarter, the current estimate is for earnings of $2.78 per share and that would represent year over year growth of 34.3% and sales growth of 17.1%.

The revenue estimate for the fourth quarter is $61.59 billion and that would top the record revenue of $53.3 billion in the third quarter by 15.5%.

Apple bought back approximately $20 billion in its share repurchase program during the third quarter and it still ended up with almost $32 billion in cash at the end of the period.

The profitability measurements for Apple are well above average. The return on equity is at 36.9% and return on assets 12.2%. The company’s profit margin is 28% and the operating margin is 26.6%.

Given the company’s fundamental performance, it's easy to see why the stock has been trending higher for the last two years. It's also easy to see why the sentiment is as bullish as it is.

The Sentiment is Bullish but Warranted

The short interest ratio is currently at 1.20 and that is down from 2.56 in mid-July when the company reported third quarter results. The number of shares sold short have dropped by approximately 2.7 million shares in the last three months while the average daily trading volume has doubled in that time.

Settlement Date Short Interest Avg Daily Share Volume Days To Cover 10/15/2018 40,148,048 33,247,265 1.207559 9/28/2018 40,204,115 34,804,592 1.155138 9/14/2018 46,818,683 36,781,006 1.272904 8/31/2018 47,549,672 28,293,025 1.680615 8/15/2018 42,160,518 32,830,503 1.284187 7/31/2018 37,268,767 20,168,669 1.847855 7/13/2018 42,845,978 16,727,009 2.561485

There are 38 analysts following Apple and 32 of them have it rated as a “buy” while the other six have it rated as a “hold.” That is nearly 85% of analysts giving the stock a buy rating, but that is in line with what I would have expected given the stock and company performances.

There are 1,276,892 puts open on Apple at this time and a total of 1,408,816 calls open, as of the close on October 26. This puts the put/call ratio at 0.906. This is line with the 0.93 reading back on July 31 when the company had its last earnings report.

The Expected Reaction

Apple has beaten its EPS estimate in each of the last six quarters, but the reaction to the earnings reports has been mixed. After the last two earnings reports, the stock moved higher in both instances. The report in February led to a decline in the stock that lasted approximately a week, but that also was at a time when the market was declining.

As I mentioned earlier, the current EPS estimate is $2.78 and that's up from the $2.77 estimate 30 days ago and $2.65 90 days ago.

A big part of Apple’s reaction to its earnings report always depends on the number of iPhones sold during the quarter. The company introduced the new iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max late in the quarter, so I don’t expect much of a contribution from these three new models.

Zacks projects total iPhone sales to reach 46.954 million for the fourth quarter. That projection is an increase of only 1% from one year ago, but the higher pricing could help to contribute to another record high revenue figure.

It's hard to argue against owning Apple at this point. The fundamentals are strong and the chart looks good. The one knock I have is that the sentiment is extremely optimistic, but the optimism is warranted for a stock that has performed so well.

One big concern I have for Apple’s sales figures is the drop in the Chinese Yuan. The company sells a great number of phones in China, but the Yuan has been dropping against the dollar over the last six months and the devaluation seemed to accelerate during the third quarter. This makes iPhones more expensive due to the exchange rate and that could hurt overall sales results.

With that being said, I don’t see the need to jump in and buy the shares ahead of the earnings report. If the report comes up a little light on earnings, revenue, or total phone sales — the stock could drop by 4% or 5%. The short-term upside on a big beat is probably in the same range, but the long-term upside is in the 25% to 35% range over the next six months, by my estimation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.