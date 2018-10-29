Cel-Sci Corporation: This Phoenix Will Rise

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome William Prather as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Recommendation: Buy

12-month price target: $15.25

Cel-Sci (CVM) is an American Oncology Company that is developing therapies to activate the immune system in treating cancer, immune diseases, and infectious diseases. This report will focus on Cel-Sci's Multikine, a patented, designated Orphan Drug therapy for treating advanced primary head and neck cancer (SCCHN). Cel-Sci is awaiting the results of a 928-patient Phase 3 trial that could result in worldwide marketing approval for this indication.

Additionally, because of Multikine's mechanism of action, the timing of the drug administration, and its off-the-shelf availability, we believe Multikine has the opportunity to create an improved standard of care (SOC) for treating several types of cancer. Cel-Sci is also using Multikine in cervical dysplasia. However, this indication for Multikine as well as Cel-Sci's LEAPS technology being developed for immune disorders, infectious diseases, and other cancers are all in early testing and not significant to this investment recommendation.

CVM Stats Price $2.86 Market Capitalization $81M 52-week high $4.44 Shares Outstanding 28.3 52-week low $0.82 Average Daily Volume (90-day) 1.1M Institutional ownership 9.6% Insider ownership 8.6% Cash & equivalents (EST) $15M Burn rate/quarter (EST) $3M

Investment Considerations

We believe there are a number of compelling reasons that lead us to recommend an investment in Cel-Sci. We believe these reasons are all currently aligned and make the accumulation of CVM shares a timely opportunity.

1. Cel-Sci's History

Cel-Sci has been plagued with a number of events over the last 6-7 years that have prompted investors as well as the medical community to basically forget about Multikine as a viable anti-cancer therapy. Our due diligence with the medical community that treats SCCHN suggests most are unaware of the current status of Multikine or that the treatment even exists. We have noted some of the more notable events below. We believe an important investment consideration is the fact that Cel-Sci has successfully overcome each and every one of these hurdles. We believe an honorable Company with an important cancer therapy has emerged. However, the events noted below have made this undervalued, forgotten Company the investment gem that it is.

inVentiv Lawsuit - In addition to always being financially strapped, Cel-Sci's biggest problems began in the fall of 2013 when they were forced to sue inVentiv Health, a clinical research organization (CRO) that was in charge of the Company's Phase 3 clinical trials using Multikine in squamous cell cancer of the head and neck (SCCHN). Cel-Sci was eventually vindicated five years later in June 2018 when it was found that inVentiv did materially breach their contract. Importantly, in October 2015, Cel-Sci signed an arbitration funding agreement with Lake Whillans Litigation Finance, LLC, a firm specializing in funding litigation expenses. Pursuant to the agreement, Lake Whillans would provide Cel-Sci with up to $5M in funding for litigation expenses to support its arbitration claims against inVentiv. Importantly, Lake Whillans would be repaid only if Cel-Sci received proceeds from the arbitration. We believe Lake Whillans conducted significant due diligence before making what was essentially an investment in Cel-Sci. We believe the Lake Whillans agreement lends evidence to our belief that Multikine will be approved for marketing worldwide and provide for the foundation of an improved Standard of Care (SOC) for the treatment of SSCHN.

FDA Clinical Hold - In September 2016, Cel-Sci received notice from the FDA that the Multikine Phase III trial had been placed on a clinical hold. We believe the FDA's primary concern was that Multikine might represent a significant safety risk and cited, among other things, a recommendation from Cel-Sci's Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) in the spring of 2016 to close the study to the accrual of new patients. In August 2017, the FDA removed the clinical hold on Multikine and indicated the trial may continue. Importantly, there were absolutely no changes in Cel-Sci's Investigational New Drug application (IND). The Company's IDMC has subsequently met multiple times and reiterated there are no safety concerns in reviewing the 928 patients enrolled in the study. We believe it is pretty sad that the FDA did absolutely nothing for the one year, Multikine was on a clinical hold except give concerns and doubts to the healthcare community and investors. However, we also believe that it lends credibility to the study that the FDA didn't recommend any changes at all to the IND. Additionally, when the FDA did finally remove the clinical hold, that process had to legally meet the standards of the Food and Drug Act. This means the FDA should have made an assessment on "the likelihood that the investigations will yield data capable of meeting statutory standards for marketing approval" when it decided to remove the hold. We believe the FDA did make this assessment and lends evidence to our belief Multikine will be approved.

SEC Inquiry - During 2016, Cel-Sci received subpoenas from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which was conducting a non-public, private investigation relating to certain of Cel-Sci's private and public financings as well as reports, articles and other publications prepared by third parties concerning Cel-Sci, the pending arbitration between Cel-Sci and Cel-Sci's former CRO, inVentiv Health, and Cel-Sci's Phase 3 clinical trial. In June 2017, the SEC notified Cel-Sci their investigation was complete. We understand thousands of pages of data were sent to the SEC and no enforcement action or any action at all was taken by the SEC. We believe that, although this investigation was of concern to investors, healthcare providers and Cel-Sci, the fact the SEC did absolutely nothing lends credibility to Cel-Sci and the Multikine Phase 3 trial.

2. We Believe We Can Infer Positive Results from the Phase 3 Trial

Although we anticipate the results of the Multikine Phase 3 trial to be available in the first part of 2019, we believe there is currently data available that allows us to accurately predict the results.

Cel-Sci has conducted 11 clinical trials using Multikine and dosed over 200 patients prior to their Phase 3 trial. In the Company's last proof-of-concept trial, which contained 19 evaluable patients, those patients treated with Multikine were given the drug under the same protocol as the company is using in their Phase 3 trial. As Cel-Sci struggled to control their internal problems, enough time went by that the company was able to report on the results from following up patients for over 3 years.

This study yielded important results. All patient's tumor and lymph nodes were microscopically analyzed at the time of surgery that began their standard of care (SOC) treatment. The pathology from the Multikine-treated patients was compared to the cancer pathology from patients closely matched in terms of disease, staging, location, age, and other factors. 10.5% of the evaluable patients had no remaining cancer cells following 3 weeks of Multikine alone. Additionally, there was noted a 50% average reduction in the number of cancer cells following 3 weeks of Multikine alone. However, most importantly, patients treated with the Multikine treatment regimen prior to SOC had a 63.2% overall survival (OS) rate 3.33 years from surgery. This compares to a literature review indicating a survival rate of 47.5% at 3.5 years post treatment for patients treated with SOC alone. This represents a 33% increase in OS in patients given Multikine plus SOC versus SOC alone.

Cel-Sci's primary endpoint for their Phase 3 trial is OS. For success, the company only needs to show a 10% improvement in OS in patients treated with Multikine versus SOC alone.

3. A Different FDA

Today's FDA is much different than the agency's drug-review attitude in the 2010-2011 time frame when Cel-Sci began Phase 3 trials using Multikine. The FDA was not enamored with immunological therapies during that period. Single cytokine products were having difficulty getting approval much less a product containing 14 different cytokines. We believed the rigorous attitude taken by the FDA at that time helped Cel-Sci with structuring a strong Investigational New Drug application (IND).

Today the FDA is increasingly proactive in bringing drugs to the market. The FDA's leader, doctor and cancer survivor Scott Gottlieb, has bemoaned the FDA's historically slow-moving approval process. While a fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute in 2012, Gottlieb lamented the "increasingly unreasonable hunger for statistical certainty on the part of the FDA." At that time he wrote that the culture at the FDA was "the product of a poorly understood, but now well-established, attitude within the agency: an excessive desire for certainty".

We believe the FDA has understood that the area of immuno-oncology has required a shift in the established paradigm of toxicity and response assessment in clinical research. Subsequently, we believe the FDA now fully endorses the fact that cancer immunotherapy is becoming an appealing and attractive strategy among different therapeutic options. This is supported by the recent approvals of immune therapies for cancer despite toxicity and marginal results. We assume the FDA has been very supportive in approving these products because of the terrible results obtained with traditional therapies.

This brings up an interesting question. Although we believe Cel-Sci will reach their primary goal of a 10% increase in overall survival (OS) in patients treated with Multikine plus standard of care (SOC). However, what if Multikine is found to cause only a 9% increase in OS? How about 7%? or 5%? One could argue that any statistical increase in OS in Multikine-treated/SOC patients versus SOC alone should be a basis for approval.

4. SCCHN Represents a Significant Unmet Medical Need

One needs only to examine the dismal results from traditional therapy to understand the need for newer, innovative therapies for this disease. Overall survival rates have remained the same at approximately 55% for the last fifty years. We believe health care providers, as well as the FDA, see immunotherapy as potentially fulfilling this need.

However, the host of immunotherapies currently in trials or being used for squamous cell cancer of the head and neck (SCCHN) are all focused on extending the patient's life. Hence, all the products are used in the setting of metastatic disease and after the patient's immune system has been altered with surgery, chemo or radiotherapy. Multikine's goal, however, is a potential patient cure. Multikine is the only immune therapy that has been used in patients prior to SOC, in a setting termed "intent to cure". Because Multikine is used prior to traditional SOC, the patient's immune system is intact and capable of mounting a Multikine-mediated defense in killing cancer cells and preparing the patient for SOC (see mechanism of action).

5. Cel-Sci is More Than Significantly Undervalued

Cel-Sci currently has a Market Capitalization of approximately $80M. We are unaware of any biotech company in Phase 3 trials with a market value this low. Although these products have a different mechanism and are used to treat metastatic cancer, from a valuation perspective we believe close comparable products to Multikine are the immunologic products collectively known as "checkpoint inhibitors". Examples of these products include Pembrolizumab (Keytruda MRK) and Nivolumab (Opdivo BMY). Industry experts have predicted 2024 sales of $12.7B for Keytruda and $11.2B for sales of Opdivo. To further emphasize Cel-Sci's significant undervaluation and the FDA's positive attitude towards approving oncology products, we offer the recent Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) - Novartis (NVS) transaction. In October of this year, Novartis announced it would purchase Endocyte for $2.1B which represents an 8-fold increase in Endocyte's market capitalization since March 2018. Novartis purchased Endocyte to obtain the rights to Lu-PSMA-617 for metastatic prostate cancer. Lu-PSMA-617 has demonstrated a progression-free survival rate of 7.6 months in selected patients with one cohort hitting an overall survival rate of 13.5 months.

We believe it is almost amusing that Novartis and other pharmaceutical giants call this type of acquisition a "snap-on" deal and certainly willing to pay huge sums for drugs demonstrating fairly dismal results. These facts point to the revenue potential of Multikine as well as demonstrate how significant CVM shares are undervalued. Our conservative models below suggest Cel-Sci should easily be approximately $15.25/share.

6. Insider Buying

Review of SEC Forms 4 for Cel-Sci has indicated for the last 3 & 12 months

Insider Trades 3 months 12 months # of open market buys 8 26 # of sells 0 4 # of insider shares bought 467,214 518,207 # sold 0 10,000

Several members of the management team and Board of Directors are buyers of CVM. We believe Geert Kersten, CEO, has purchased stock multiple times during almost every month of this year and now has approximately 2.4M shares if all options and warrants are converted.

Head and Neck Cancer (Squamous Cell Cancer of the Head & Neck - SCCHN)

"Head and neck cancer" is the term used to describe a number of different malignant tumors that develop in or around the throat, larynx, nose, sinuses, and mouth.

Ninety percent of head and neck cancers are squamous cell carcinomas. Squamous cells make up the thin layer of tissue covering structures in the head and neck. Studies have estimated the global incidence of all head and neck cancers to be 835,000 new cases per year with the mortality rate of approximately 400,000 annually. About one-third of patients present with early-stage disease while the remainder present initially with advanced disease (i.e. lymph node involvement). While younger people can develop the disease, most people are older than 50 when they are diagnosed. The standard-of-care (SOC) has been surgical resection of the tumor and nodes and chemotherapy and radiotherapy alone or in combination. From what has been the SOC for approximately 50 years, the overall survival is still only approximately 55% and stands as a testament to the significant need for innovative therapies in this area.

Multikine

Multikine is a complex of 14 natural human cytokines, the body's regulators of the immune system. These base cytokines are available from several sources with Cel-Sci then manufacturing Multikine at their dedicated facility for "cold filling" vials for injection so as to maintain the drug's biological activity. Cel-Sci's facility approximates 75,000 sq. ft. with less than 1/2 built out at this time. The facility has been inspected occasionally over the years and has always been found in compliance. We believe the facility will be approved for the commercial manufacture of Multikine after the product's approval. Additionally, the uniqueness of the "cold filling" technique lends the facility to being used by other companies providing there is space available.

Multikine's use in squamous cell cancer of the head and neck (SCCHN) requires the drug be injected locally around the tumor with additional injections into adjacent areas that allow for exposure to the lymphatic system. Multikine is injected five days a week for three weeks prior to surgery. We believe Multikine is relatively easy to administer and, importantly, the timing of therapy does not interfere with the time when SOC is planned.

Multikine's Mechanism of Action (MOA)

Cancer occurs because the patient's immune system does not recognize the cancer cell. Statistical, radiological and pathologic data obtained from peer-reviewed journals have indicated that Multikine has the ability to reveal to the patient's immune system the location of the previously unrecognized cancer cell. Additionally, Multikine has been hypothesized to possess these potential anti-cancer mechanisms.

The ability to recognize and/or bind to multiple and different antigens or receptors on malignant cells.

The ability to directly affect/kill cancer cells

The ability to signal the immune system to produce an anti-tumor immune response

The ability to render cancer cells more susceptible to radiation and chemotherapy treatment

The ability to render an effect on the recurrence of the malignancy.

The Market for Multikine

To our knowledge, Cel-Sci has not focused on a pricing strategy for Multikine. When we examine what we believe might be a logical price for Multikine, the issue of cost versus benefit comes into play or, if you like, the price of life. If, as we believe, Multikine improves the overall survival (OS) by 10% or more and is non-toxic in patients with head and neck cancer, then we believe it logical to assume a premium price can be commanded. This premium is relative to the cost of immune, somewhat toxic, products for other cancers that have emerged. Products such as Keytruda, Opdivo, and Bavencio cost approximately $12,500/month or approximately $150,000/year.

For the sake of our models, we have chosen to be conservative and assume a three-week course of Multikine therapy in head and neck cancer will cost a relatively inexpensive $75,000. If we also assume that approximately 800,000 patients worldwide are candidates for treatment with Multikine annually, this translates into annual potential worldwide market of approximately $60B.

We assume after Cel-Sci receives approval of its Biological Licensing Application (BLA) for Multikine, that it will not take long for the product to penetrate the market significantly. We say this because we assume Multikine has little to no toxicity and can be given easily and in a timely manner. We question who would not use Multikine in this setting? Despite this, we have chosen to conservatively penetrate the head and neck cancer market in our models.

When we examine the marketing & distribution deals Cel-Sci has negotiated in the past, they all appear to be approximately a 50% revenue split on net sales. This includes Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) for Israel, Turkey, Serbia, and Croatia. Orient Europharma for Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, and Byron Biopharma for South Africa. We have chosen to follow this format for our models. Therefore, our revenue model assumes Cel-Sci manufactures Multikine and sells it to their new marketing partners for 60% of sales (see revenue model). However, we keep in mind that Cel-Sci could create an internal marketing and sales effort.

The Multikine Phase 3 Clinical Trial

Cel-Sci began the Multikine Phase 3 clinical trial in early 2011 with their last patient dosed in September 2016. The trial was conducted at 100 sites in 24 countries and included nine hundred twenty-eight newly diagnosed advanced head and neck cancer patients. The study protocol assumes an overall survival (OS) rate of 55% at 3 years for the standard of care (SOC) treatment group alone. The study's primary endpoint is a 10% increase in OS for patients treated with the Multikine regimen plus SOC versus those who receive SOC only. The determination if the study's primary endpoint has been met will occur when there are a total of 298 deaths from both groups. We believe this endpoint will be reached in the first part of 2019.

Risk Factors

We believe the greatest risk factor to an investment in CVM is that, in reality, Cel-Sci is a one product company. Although Cel-Sci has a pipeline that includes the LEAPS technology, we believe Cel-Sci will not be able to develop this pipeline and sustain itself financially if Multikine is not approved. Stated in another way, we believe an investment in CVM would be totally lost if Multikine is not approved. Obviously, we believe this approval is a watershed event.

CVM Balance Sheet

June 30, 2018 Current Assets Cash & Equivalents $2,346,650 Total Current Assets $21,700,625 Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $6,253,497 Due to Employees $1,242,813 Total Liabilities $22,952,359 Shareholder's Deficit Common Stock $195,706 Additional Paid-in Capital $315,217,502 Accumulated Deficit $(316,664,942)

As Cel-Sci's fiscal year ends in September, the latest balance sheet available to us in June 2018. Cel-Sci has raised approximately $20M since the beginning of this year primarily through the exercise of warrants with shares outstanding now approximately 28.3M. Cel-Sci has announced proceeds from these warrants of $13M which is not reflected on the above balance sheet. We estimate the Company has cash of approximately $15M. Additionally, on examination of cash flow statements, we believe Cel-Sci has a burn rate of approximately $1/month. We believe Cel-Sci will have adequate cash until the summer of 2019 and after the Phase 3 trial results have been announced.

Multikine Revenue Model

SCCHN indication only 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Potential Patients 800K 800K 800K 800K 800K % Market Penetration .025% 2.5% 7% 11% 16% Patients 175 17,500 52,500 87,500 128,000 CVM Revenue/Patient $45K $45K $45K $45K $45K Total CVM Revenue $7.9M $787.5M $2,362.5M 3,937.5M $5,512M

Cel-Sci Income Projections

When we model Cel-Sci's future income, we remember that we are modeling income from the sale of Multikine in squamous cell cancer of the head and neck (SCCHN) only. We believe the Company has the potential to increases revenue in the future from the use of Multikine for other indications and products arising from Cel-Sci's LEAP technology.

$M except EPS 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Sales 7.9 787.5 2,362.5 3,937.5 5,512 COGS 2.4 196.9 472.5 590.6 716.7 Gross Profit 5.5 590.6 1,890 3,346 4,795.3 R&D 15 15 25 40 50 SG&A 6.5 10 20 35 45 Total Operating Expenses 21.5 25 45 75 95 Income from Operations -16 565.6 1,845 3,271.8 4,700 Other Income -1 -.5 0 0 0 Income Before Taxes -17 565.1 1,845 3,271.8 4,700 Tax Expense* 0 58.7 327.5 687 987 Net Income -17 506 1,517.5 2,584.8 3,713 EPS -$0.57 $14.47 $36.13 $57.44 $74.26 Shares Outstanding 30 35 42 45 50 Margin Analysis Gross Profit 70% 75% 80% 85% 87% Operating Profit n/a 72% 78% 83% 855 Net Income n/a 64% 64% 66% 67% *tax loss carryforwards-$210

Cel-Sci Valuation

Applying a conservative P/E ratio of 20 and a healthy 40% annual discount, we arrive at our target price of $15.25/share. This results in a Market Value of approximately $430M. We believe this price is appropriate because we have only conservatively modeled Multikine, without accounting for the Company's pipeline. We therefore, consider this a minimum 12 -month value.

