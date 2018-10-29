Speculators Are Dumping Brent/WTI Futures Right Before The Iran Sanctions. What Are The Implications?

Our conclusion is that if money manager net long positions increase going forward, the magnitude of the oil price appreciation will only be that much greater.

Why? Because the oil futures supply/demand balance has tipped in favor of higher price appreciation.

Long liquidations of money manager positioning drove oil prices significantly lower in 2017, but oil prices have risen despite a similar long liquidation this year.

In the past, we have never found much value following CFTC money manager long/short positioning updates. For starters, once a signal becomes crowded, the trading strategy associated with it seldom works. But thanks to an inquiry from a long-time subscriber, we created a chart breaking down the performance in Brent/WTI and the changes in money manager (speculator) positioning.

WTI

First, let’s look at WTI. As you can see in the chart above, this chart encompasses long, short, and net positioning. Since long positioning peaked on Jan 30, longs have reduced a total of 250,254 contracts (each contract is 1,000 barrels), while WTI has risen from $65/bbl to $67/bbl.

In the previous long liquidation in early 2017, longs reduced from a peak positioning of 448,846 contracts on Feb 21, 2017 to 289,584 on May 23, 2017, or a reduction of 161,570 contracts, while WTI fell from $54/bbl to $49.80/bbl.

Here it is in a chart format, so you can see clearly the divergence between the last 2 long liquidations:

But it’s not just what the long speculators are doing, it’s also what the shorts are doing. So, a better representation of what’s happening should be the “net” positioning between longs and shorts.

Now if you look at the net positioning change in WTI, something even more apparent stands out.

In 2017, money manager net positioning reached a peak of 405,328 contracts on Feb 21, 2017 when WTI was ~$54/bbl. The money manager net positioning reached a low of 105,983 contracts on June 27, 2017 when WTI was $46/bbl. This was a reduction of ~300k contracts, and WTI fell $8/bbl.

In 2018, money manager net positioning reached a peak of 483,829 contracts on Jan 16, 2018 while WTI was $63.31/bbl. The money manager net positioning reached a low of this year at 206,295 contracts on Oct 23, 2018 with WTI at $67.80/bbl. This was a reduction of 277,534 contracts and WTI rose $4.50/bbl.

What kind of conclusion can we derive from this?

Simple, while the whipsaw increases in money manager positioning can explain some short-term fluctuations in the oil markets, the reduction in net positioning has had a very minimal impact to oil prices in 2018 versus 2017. This leads us to believe that if speculators were to pile back into the oil market via increasing in net long positioning, the increase in oil prices may be magnified versus the past.

Brent

For Brent, we are seeing the same long liquidation as WTI.

In 2017, money manager long positioning reached a peak of 553,253 contracts on Feb 21, 2017 when Brent was ~$56/bbl. The money manager long positioning reached a low of 380,639 contracts on June 27, 2017 when Brent was $48.77/bbl. This was a reduction of 172,614 contracts and Brent fell $8/bbl.

In 2018, money manager long positioning reached a peak of 634,302 contracts on April 10, 2018 while Brent was $72.62/bbl. The money manager long positioning reached 401,814 contracts on Oct 23, 2018 with Brent at $77.35/bbl. This was a reduction of 232,488 contracts and Brent rose $5/bbl.

Similarly, we take a look at the net positioning change.

And looking at the net positioning change for Brent, we can arrive at the same conclusion as our analysis on WTI.

The impact of speculators dumping oil futures are having a less of an impact on the downside, but when speculators increase positioning, it’s having a more magnified impact to the upside.

Why is this happening?

The conclusion we derived from this analysis appears to be very asymmetric to the upside. When speculators are dumping, oil prices are falling less than before, but when speculators increase positioning, oil prices are rising more. Why?

A more logical explanation for this is that a combination of 1) physical oil markets tightening and 2) better supply and demand in futures positioning. What do we mean by that? First, the physical oil market is tight, so speculators dumping their positions are having to contend with the consequences it creates in the physical oil market (e.g. refinery crack spreads, timespreads, and etc). Secondly, we believe the real influence is because the supply and demand in the oil futures have shifted.

We believe commercial hedgers are now hedging to the upside rather than to the downside. Last year, the oil market narrative was that US shale will keep oil prices lower for longer. With curve still in contango, the futures market was dominated mostly by commercial hedgers trying to lock in a price.

Source: Energy Aspects

This year, however, the narrative has shifted from the lower for longer thesis to that of Iranian sanctions potentially creating an oil spike. As a result, we are seeing airlines come back in the oil market and starting to hedge any potential oil price spike potential. This increase in more hedgers to the opposite direction combined with the fact that the oil futures curve is now in backwardation resulting in less producers to hedge going forward has tipped the futures supply and demand balance to the upside.

This implies that anytime money managers increase net long positioning going forward, the impact of the positioning increase will have a more pronounced impact to oil prices to the upside. While any further long liquidations will be met with resilient oil price actions as the futures supply and demand balance has tipped over in favor of the upside.

Bottom-line: As a result, we believe if the market gets a whiff of any potential shortage going forward, the sudden rush of speculator positioning could jolt oil prices significantly higher.

