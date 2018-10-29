Should Vodafone Shareholders Expect A Dividend Cut?

Therefore, I believe it's more likely than not that Vodafone will cut their dividend, possibility as soon as next month.

Vodafone shares have come under strong selling pressure in the last few months, pushing their dividend yield to almost 10%.

Introduction

If there are two simple words that income investors, myself included, dread hearing, it’s “dividend cut”, a pain felt recently by Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (BUD) shareholders. When reviewing the recent selloff that has pushed Vodafone’s (VOD) dividend yield to a massive 9.45%, it becomes clear that the market is signally its belief of an imminent dividend cut.

VOD data by YCharts

This raises an interesting and important question, is the market correct – will Vodafone cut their dividend and if so, by how much? Blindly chasing high yield ends in tears more often than not, a lesson that many income investors, myself included, have learnt over the years. That said, if the correct high yielding investments are selected it can be extremely profitable and therefore, I will be providing my analyses and thoughts on Vodafone’s dividend prospects in this article. Since I believe the two most important aspects in dividend sustainability is the company’s financial position and their dividend coverage, these will be the main focus of my article.

Financial Position

It is very common for a company to cut their dividend to reduce their leverage, just like Anheuser-Busch InBev, and thus evaluating Vodafone’s financial position will provide context for whether they have a reason to cut their dividend.

It’s clear that Vodafone certainly has a substantial amount of net debt, standing at a formidable €31.469B, however, this needs to be compared to their earnings before judging whether it’s manageable. At the beginning of their report they state their “adjusted” EBITDA for 2018 was €14.737b, however, I’m quite wary of relying on management’s “adjusted” numbers and prefer to calculate them myself from the financial statements.

My calculations produced an EBITDA of €14.209b, which is approximately half a billion euros less than their adjusted EBITDA and even though this is noticeable it will not materially alter my opinion of their financial position. Combining this with their net debt produces a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.215, which I would consider to be an intermediate level of debt, neither high nor low. This position is further supported by their debt to equity ratio of 1.08, current ratio of 0.86 and BBB+ long-term credit rating that has a negative outlook.

Whilst the metrics mentioned thus far indicate their debt is manageable and are of no cause for concern, I don’t believe the same can be said for their interest coverage ratio, which is quite weak at only 4.61. This indicates the costs of servicing their debt is starting to strain their earnings and thus they’re vulnerable to higher interest rates, which many investors are expecting. Therefore, currently their financial position appears to be stable providing the global economy doesn’t suffer any sudden shocks. However, in the near term Vodafone will be pushing their debt higher with a €19B acquisition of Liberty Global assets, which I believe will stretch their ability to service their debt to the limit if they maintain their current dividend.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Vodafone’s full year ending March 2018 results as these are the latest currently available (previously linked).

Dividend Coverage

The other nail in the dividend coffin, figuratively speaking, comes when a company is struggling to cover their dividend with free cash flow. When assessing dividend coverage I prefer to forego using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since the dividend is ultimately paid from a company’s excess cash flow. On the front page of their earnings report they state their latest annual free cash flow was €4.044b and with annual dividend payments of €4.101b (27.77m shares x €0.1477 trailing annual dividend) it becomes clear their ability to cover the dividend is extremely stretched.

It’s also important to provide context on the current stage of their capital expenditure cycle, as it can significantly affect their free cash flow. Based on the data provided by Y-Charts, see below, it appears that Vodafone is currently operating through the low stage of their capital expenditure cycle. This is quite concerning from a dividend sustainability standpoint as they’re struggling to cover their dividend with what appears to be low cycle capital expenditure. If they’re required to increase their capital expenditure in the coming years, it would likely strain their ability to cover the dividend to breaking point and leave their management with no other choice than to cut it.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the financial results used in this article are from their 31-March end of year results and with the recent turmoil in many of their emerging markets, I believe it’s quite reasonable to expect their free cash flow to have suffered.

Qualitative Factors

There are qualitative factors that should be considered regarding the nature of their business and the broader industry that affects their management’s dividend decisions. The most important are their high capital requirements and strong competition that means they cannot meaningful cut their capital expenditure for a prolonged period of time. If they did, their service offerings would fall behind their competitors and they would lose customers at a rapid pace, essentially killing the company. It is for this reason that businesses operating in these types of industries are at a greater risk of cutting their dividends than other less competitive or less capital intensive industries.

I’m rather apprehensive about their Liberty Global acquisition, as it’s quite common for acquiring companies to overpay and Vodafone certainly isn’t known for having a good track history of adding value through deploying capital.

Whilst this final point doesn’t necessarily effect their ability to cover their dividend, I found it quite interesting none the less. During the previous seven years their adjusted operating profit numbers have never once been less than their official operating profit and sometimes over 100% higher, as my table below displays. Personally I’m not a big fan of management teams that post results that seemingly have never ending amounts of “one off” expenses, a sentiment that appears to be echoed by Warren Buffet.

Table Source and Calculations: My own work.

Table Figures: Vodafone’s financial reports from each respective year, see link.

Conclusion

Since Vodafone’s dividend coverage is stretched and their debt level is set to increase following the Liberty Global acquisition, I believe the market is correct to be very concerned over a potential dividend cut. Whilst they may be capable of maintaining their dividend if the global economy avoids any shocks, I’m expecting they will follow Anheuser-Busch InBev’s move and announce a large dividend cut on November 13th when releasing their half yearly results. I believe halving their dividend would be a prudent long-term decision, as keeping it at an unsustainable level can choke the life out of a company. Therefore, even though the extremely high yield is tempting I’m not investing in Vodafone as I feel it’s unsustainable and there are other superior opportunities available.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.