Weekly Cannabis Report: The Sell-Off Is Here, What To Do?

Trading Summary

The sell-off intensified last week. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) fell 16.8% and ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) fell another 14.7% after losing 4.4% the prior week.

Large Cap: The sell-off intensified last week and large-caps were hit particularly hard. Aurora (ACB) fell nearly 30% after it started trading on the NYSE on Tuesday. Canopy (CGC) fell 17.4%, Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) fell 15.6%, HEXO (OTCPK:HYYDF) fell 13.6%, Tilray (TLRY) fell 25.6%, Cronos (CRON) fell 19.9%, CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) fell 18.7%, and OrganiGram (OTCQX:OGRMF) fell 15.5%, all without significant news which shows the severity of the selloff. TGOD (OTCQX:TGODF) continued its free fall with another 24.3% loss. We issued our latest analysis on TGOD and discussed why the stock is the worst choice among the large-caps.

Small/Mid Cap: The worst performers were Canopy Rivers (OTCPK:CNPOF) and Village Farms (OTCQX:VFFIF) with losses at 17.7% and 20.9%. Emerald (OTCQX:EMHTF) was the best performer with only a 2.3% decline, which is after losing 20.4% the prior week. Namaste (OTCQB:NXTTF) upsized and closed its C$51.75 bought deal equity offering at C$3.00 despite the shares closing at C$2.05. Overall, the small/mid-cap group performed slightly better than the large-cap group which has generally performed much better during the rally.

U.S. Stocks: While Canadian cannabis stocks slumped for the second week after legalization, U.S. stocks followed the trend and fell sharply. MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) lost 28.4%, reversing much of the gains after announcing the PharmaCann deal. iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) lost 15.2%, and the stock is actually trading below the price when it announced the MPX (OTCQX:MPXEF) deal. Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) lost 16.8% after opening 3 more dispensaries in Florida, expanding its presence to 7 in total. Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF), Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF), and Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) all suffered big losses without news. Sunniva (OTCQX:SNNVF) and Golden Leaf (OTCQB:GLDFF) saw smaller declines - they were also excluded from the previous rally so the pullback was less severe.

Commentary and Outlook

This past week, we saw all cannabis ETFs and stocks suffer one of the worst sell-offs in recent memory. We are obviously not surprised by the selloff as we wrote in "Are We Heading Into Another Meltdown For Pot Stocks?". We knew that a selloff was inevitable and warned investors to take profits while they could and wait patiently for better entry points down the road. We did not know the timing of the selloff as the market was running on a lot of hype and speculation, but we said that the rally could only keep going for as long as it lasts, or until the market collectively decides that enough is enough. We also warned investors that when the selloff started, it takes only days to wipe out the gains accumulated over a few months. As the chart below shows, all major cannabis stocks suffered steep losses with no signs of relief as of last Friday. For 2018 YTD, Aurora and Aphria are both sitting on >20% losses whereas Canopy's gain has been trimmed to around 55%.

To remind everyone that the current selloff looks awfully similar to the January sell-off, let's review what we wrote in one of our Weekly Cannabis Reports titled "Don't Say We Didn't Warn You" published on February 5, 2018:

This past week has been brutal for cannabis investors, with most stocks we cover losing around one third of their equity value in a matter of days. If you follow our articles and read comments you would have known that we have repeatedly told readers that we prefer to remain on the sidelines due to elevated valuation... We do not claim to have the ability to time the market, but we continue to share our view that the cannabis sector is one with high volatility and high risk reward given lack of fundamental drivers and dominance by retail investors.

The reason why we brought up the paragraph above is twofold. First of all, the selloff should not come as a surprise to anyone as the industry was trading on unrealistic expectations which were met with a glitchy launch of legalization sales in Canada. Stores and online websites were running out of products and companies were reporting severe logistical and production problems that further damaged investor confidence. Most analysts expected Canadian cannabis firms to achieve profitability only in late 2019 and 2020 anyways, so any further delay could result in severe valuation adjustments for the entire sector. Secondly, if history is any guide, the selloff is likely to persist for months and investors looking for a swift reverse might be disappointed. The January selloff lasted for more than 6 months until the Constellation (STZ) investment in Canopy kickstarted another round of reefer mania.

What should investors do? Just like when we made the prediction for the selloff in September, we believe it is inherently futile to try to predict or time the market. What we strive to do in our work is to provide perspectives and information for investors to assess the current situation and make an informed decision, no matter what the decision will be. Our best advice was given in September, and for those that took heed of our advice, the best course of action should be doing exactly nothing. The current selloff is likely to persist for a little longer, given no immediate catalyst is expected. There is still further room to fall given the massive rally we had since August. However, we believe as valuations return to pre-August levels, investors will have another round of opportunities to invest and wait for the next catalyst, be it another investment from companies like Altria (MO), Coca-Cola (KO), and PepsiCo (PEP) or progress of legalization in the U.S. or other countries. Investors should be patient and avoid catching a falling knife as we believe opportunities will appear for you to enter the market at more attractive prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

