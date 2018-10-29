Amazon: The $250 Billion Drop

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. That's how it must feel for those invested in online giant Amazon (AMZN), whose shares are now down about 25% from their all-time high. The stock had been one of the market's biggest winners in the past year, but as the chart below shows, it has become one of its biggest losers recently. Last week's earnings report didn't help, as investors have continued bailing on fears of revenue growth. Interestingly enough, Amazon's profitability is starting to be quite decent, making me wonder if this quarter of a trillion dollar drop marks a good entry point.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

It was less than two months ago in early September when Amazon briefly joined Apple (AAPL) as a member of the trillion dollar club. The stock was over $2,050 a share, and many analysts on the street had price targets that were speculating shares would go even higher. We aren't even in November now, and even though shares closed Monday nearly $44 off their day's low, they finished the session more than $511 off that recent high. Based on the 10-Q filing that showed an outstanding share count just under 489 million shares in mid-October, that puts the market cap loss since the peak at $250.17 billion dollars. It could have been nearly $21.46 billion worse if not for the late rally.

That gets me to last week's Q3 earnings report, which was headlined by a revenue miss of more than half a billion dollars but a monstrous earnings beat. Revenues of more than $56.5 billion were up almost 30% over the prior year period and well within the company's guidance range of $54.0 billion to $57.5 billion, but the street wanted more, even after taking out a slightly larger than forecast hit from foreign exchange rate movements. The company blew away its operating income forecast, leading to earnings per share of $5.75 versus a forecast for $3.14, the third sizable EPS beat this year.

The star of the show continues to be Amazon Web Services ("AWS"). Revenue growth for the segment in Q3 2018 was 46% over the prior year period, and the slight percentage growth slowdown was mostly a function of higher base figures. The dollar increase over Q3 2017 was actually more than the Q2 2018 versus Q2 2017 dollar increase, so the law of large numbers is coming into play as seen in the chart below.

(Source: Amazon quarterly results, seen here)

This business has done extremely well going from just over a billion dollars in Q2 2014 revenues to likely more than $7 billion when the current quarter is reported in January or February 2019. The company also announced that the operating margin of the segment was 31.1%, which I believe may have been the highest figure since AWS results have been broken out, and was up from 25.5% a year ago. Operating income of $2.077 billion was even larger than the North American segment, with this result helping to drive a good portion of that massive EPS beat.

Had that been the bulk of the report, I think Amazon shares might have been able to hold up fairly well, even considering the revenue miss, given they were well off their highs already. Unfortunately, the company was really done in by its revenue guidance, as management's forecast for $66.5 billion to $72.5 billion for Q4 was well under the nearly $73.9 billion the street was looking for. Operating income guidance also seemed a little soft, although we've seen how the company has been very conservative in that guidance area recently.

Even though Amazon is still growing revenues at a solid pace, perhaps 30% this year and 20% next, the crowd seems to think the growth story is over. On the flip side, I see the name in more of a transition stage, where the more impressive numbers in terms of growth will be seen on the bottom line. In fact, take a look at how much EPS estimates for this year and next have jumped since early February. Should this pattern continues, we could be just 2-3 years away from perhaps $50 a share in EPS, which would mean a stock currently at 30 times long-term earnings versus the P/E ratio that was in the hundreds or even not calculable for quite a while.

(Source: Yahoo Finance analyst estimates page)

So with all of the news out recently, is a $250 billion drop in market cap enough to get you to buy shares of Amazon? That is the question I ask here today. While the revenue miss and guidance were not good signs, Amazon is still showing solid growth in many areas, with AWS leading the way. Now we are also seeing a company delivering decent profits, which will lead to strong cash generation allowing further growth investments and perhaps stock buybacks. If you believe in the future of this name, buying when others are extremely fearful may be the perfect opportunity for long term gains.

