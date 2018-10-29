Cincinnati Financial: Boringness Is The New Sexiness

This dividend king seems to be on the road to regain its place in the hearts of the analysts and the investors.

Less impacted by the catastrophe losses than during last year and benefiting from higher underwriting margins, the quarterly net income grew by more than 400% to $553 million.

On the 25th of October, Cincinnati Financial reported its results for the third quarter of 2018.

Executive Summary

On the 25th of October, Cincinnati Financial (CINF) reported better-than-expected results. The quarterly net income skyrocketed by more than 400% to $553 million. The year-to-date post-tax profit rose by $336 million to $739 million, benefiting from the excellent results of the third quarter. Thanks to the tariff initiatives launched since the beginning of 2018, the premiums grew and the combined ratio improved on both quarterly view and year-to-date basis. As mentioned in a prior article, the efforts made by the company to restore the underwriting margins have paid off.

On-Going Efforts To Improve The Underwriting Margins

Cincinnati Financial has delivered over the five past years an average combined ratio of 94.5%. 2017 was the worst scenario with a combined ratio of 97.5%, adversely impacted by high catastrophe losses.

In Q3 2018, the combined ratio improved by 2.5 percentage points to 96.8%. On a year-to-date basis, the combined ratio was down by 1.8 percentage points to 97.3%. Both quarterly and year-to-date combined ratios were affected positively by the higher run-off and the lower impact of the catastrophe losses.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q3 2018 Report

The improvement in the profitability during the third quarter was primarily due to the lower combined ratio in the excess and surplus lines, which was down by 2.8 percentage points in Q3 but deteriorated by 4.8 percentage points for the first nine months of 2018.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q3 2018 Report

The increase in the underwriting profit was mainly driven by the growth in renewal premiums and the favorable reserve development on prior accident years. At the year-to-date level, the underwriting income of the specialty lines dropped by $2 million to $48 million because of the deterioration in the claims trend observed during the current accident year.

Nevertheless, the year-to-date decline observed at the specialty segment was more than offset by the improved situation in the commercial lines, in spite of the slight deterioration in the margins during the third quarter. Benefiting from an excellent claims trend during the second quarter, the commercial insurance business area reported a year-to-date combined ratio of 96.1% or a 1.5 percentage point improvement compared with the same period a year ago.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q3 2018 Report

Unfortunately, affected by a higher level of catastrophe losses during the third quarter, the quarterly underwriting income reduced by $5 million to $34 million from Q3 2017, in spite of the increase in the revenues and the improvement in the attritional loss ratio. Nonetheless, the overall picture for the commercial lines seems to be very positive.

As in Q2, the personal segment remained unprofitable and affected the overall underwriting income adversely. With a $9 million loss reported during the third quarter of 2018, the personal lines reported a slightly improved combined ratio.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q3 2018 Report

In my opinion, restoring the underwriting margins of the personal insurance segment will remain the most challenging achievement for the company, as the operating performance is feeble. Nonetheless, the company could count on the extraordinary profitability of the excess and surplus lines to have the necessary time to launch the initiatives to reduce as much as possible the losses from the personal lines of business. As mentioned previously, without any higher-than-expected large losses, a combined ratio in the range of 94% and 96% is reachable in 2018.

Higher Investment Returns Thanks To The Tax Reform

Benefiting from a lower tax rate, the average yield after-tax improved by 12 bps to 2.93% for the first nine months of 2018.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q3 2018 Report

A Positive Trend Of The Life Activities

The life activities are negligible compared to the P&C revenues. Nevertheless, the segment is profitable, and the revenues grow every year. In Q3 2018, the net income increased by $7 million to $3 million, benefiting from a lower tax rate and a 9% growth in the earned premiums. The life insurance profit grew by $13 million and was due to an increase in earned premiums and more favorable effects from the unlocking of actuarial assumptions.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q3 2018 Report

No Repurchased Shares, But Still A Sustainable Dividend

Cincinnati Financial is a dividend aristocrat and has increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years. In spite of other dividend-oriented company, the P&C insurer does not repurchase its shares actively. During the third quarter of 2018, the company did not repurchase shares.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q3 2018 Report

Furthermore, the dividend per share declared for Q3 2018 was in line with the prior quarter and was $0.03 higher than in Q3 2017. In my opinion, the dividend remains sustainable and should grow slightly (by around 5% at least) in 2019.

Source: Cincinnati Financial's Q3 2018 Report

A New Business Opportunity In 2019

As already announced by the company, Cincinnati Financial will acquire all the shares of MSP, which operates through Beaufort Underwriting Agency Limited to underwrite business for Lloyd's Syndicate 318 and is a subsidiary of the German reinsurer, Munich RE. This all-cash transaction of £102M ($134 million) should be accretive to 2019 net income and should contribute to the book value growth and the dividend increase. In my opinion, the price paid by Cincinnati Financial (1.3 times MSP's net asset value) seems to be a fair one, for a company which has a long track record of success, earning an underwriting profit in 20 out of the last 24 years. Furthermore, the size of the acquisition will endanger neither the dividend nor the overall profitability, in the case of the purchase will be less accretive than expected.

Takeaways

After having been punished during the second quarter of 2018, the company seems to have regained its place in the hearts of the analysts and the investors. The dividend is sustainable; the company is on track to restore its underwriting margins, even if the personal segment remains unprofitable; furthermore, the firm has decided to grow externally by acquiring a small insurance company to be more diversified geographically and in terms of lines of business. Yes, the company is not a sexy one, but investors should not care about the sexiness of the firms in which they want to invest. They should care about the money the firms make. Cincinnati Financial is a boring but profitable company, with a steady dividend. What more can you ask for?

