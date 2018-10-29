Galp Energia's (GLPEF) CEO Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Galp Energia, SA (OTC:GLPEF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2018 6:30 AM ET

Welcome to Galp's Third Quarter of 2018 Results Conference Call and Strategy Execution Update.

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the conference call of our third quarter 2019 results. As always, Carlos will start with a quick update on the operations during the quarter and on our strategy execution. Filipe will then go through the results. At the end of the presentation, we will be available to take any questions you may have. Thore is here with us as well.

I would like to remind you that we may be making several forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ due to factors included in the cautionary statements available at the beginning of our presentation, which we advise you to read.

Carlos the floor is yours. Thank you.

Thank you, Pedro. Good morning to you all. I think this will be a rather quick introduction from our side today. So I call your attention for Slide 4, where we have the key highlights for the Q. So one can see that Galp delivered a good set of operational and financial results during the third Q, underpinning our strategic developments and business plan targets.

The cash generation in the Q was supported by a solid contribution from both our upstream and downstream operations. This was achieved despite the consideration of planned maintenance activities in Brazil and the preparation of our refineries’ maintenance that started in September and will take place during October and November.

So the September year-to-date gives us free cash flow generation of about EUR 540 million, which already covers the EUR 0.55 per share dividend. This is due to a combination of a strong focus on our strategy execution that has been also helped by a favorable macro environment.

Considering this supportive macro and operational performance so far, we are upgrading our full year EBITDA guidance to around EUR 2.3 billion. Regarding CapEx, we now expect it to be around EUR 1 billion, which compares with our previous guidance in the range of between EUR 1 billion and EUR 1.1 billion, and this is mainly due to some deferrals into 2019.

I will now briefly go through the main drivers of our performance in the different divisions, starting with the upstream on Slide 6. The working interest production Q-on-Q has decreased, and it was driven by the concentration of planned maintenance in Brazil, including three units, three FPSOs, and a key gas export pipeline. Both the units and the pipeline are now fully operational.

Production was, however, supported by the ramp up of Kaombo in Angola, which started operations in July and is proceeding according to plan. We now have seven units in Brazil running at plateau levels, and the last week brought online a new unit, the 08, that is located at Lula Extreme South, it’s the P-69. This unit is currently delivering about 25,000 barrels a day from one well.

So all in all, we are now producing over 10,000 barrels per day. As mentioned before, the FPSO to develop the Lula North area, the P-67, is in Brazil and should move to final location as soon as we perform some final workovers, which we expect to happen until the end of the year. All in all, Galp’s full year production should be up to 15% in a year-on-year, still at our lower end of the range indicated during our Capital Markets Day.

As for exploration and appraisal activity, we have concluded the Sururu West EWT during this August, which is expected to support the optimization of the development plan for the Berbigao and Sururu area. In the greater Carcara area, which started the first appraisal well in Carcara North in these West block. This occurred less than one year after the award of this block, which revealed a strong commitment with rapid appraisal campaign of this promising asset.

Another exploratory activity, we have drilled the well in Guanxuma with an oil discovery, even though further analysis and evaluation is still needed, but the preliminary result seems to be encouraging. As for Portugal, we have now taken the decision to step out the exploration. People regret not being able to accept the potential resources in the country, but the legal and regulatory context for upstream made it objectively impossible.

Moving now to the downstream on Slide 7. Refining had a solid performance in the quarter, a part of the start of the scheduled maintenance work in Matosinhos refinery and the preparation of the FCC maintenance in Sines during the Q4, impacting raw materials processed as well as the inventory level. Matosinhos refinery has now restart, whilst Sines FCC should be back by the end of November.

Looking to the margins in the quarter. We see that the margins were hit by lower gasoline cracks and higher price refinery self-consumption. At the same time, we had less supportive contribution from gasoline export to the United States due to plant inventory build ahead of the FCC unit shut down that’s already said to you and also a lower Eurobond, oil bond spread.

Galp’s realized refining margin in the Q was $5.8 per barrel, already capturing $0.30 of dollar from our plan for an extra $1 per barrel by 2020 in energy efficiency and the enhanced conversions in our refineries.

Moving forward, we expect that the current weaker refining environment remains throughout the Q4, with weak gasoline cracks, following the end of the driving season and lower demand on Atlantic basin. So the combination of maintenance and the weaker refining environment should led for lower utilization rate in Q4.

We are taking the opportunity to implement some projects and making some buyings related with these initiatives, while performing the ongoing plant maintenance. Some of these projects will also help us during the IMO transition period as we are able to improve our conversion capacity, while also executing other small investments to prepare our solution to supply tanker fuel fully compliant with IMO specs.

And let me suffice again that we do have a feasible solution for the IMO capped rules, and that we are expecting IMO to be neutral to slightly positive for our downstream operation. Middle distillates are expected to appreciate and more than offset higher sourcing cost. But more importantly, it should be clearly positive for our upstream performance, which should benefit from the widening of the sweet/sour spread as we only produce sweet crude. So coming back to the quarter and looking to the marketing.

The marketing activity continues to benefit from a robust sales to direct clients in Iberia and the positive economic environment, and we can see that in the results. As far Gas & Power business, this was the last quarter with the contributions from the structure LNG trading contracts that we have established back in 2015. Going forward, gas trading activity will be based on potential opportunities in international LNG markets, but also on European natural gas ops where we have already developed a relevant position.

While we’ll also highlight that our electricity sales are growing nicely in Iberia, this should be supportive of our growth in these segments in the future. And that’s it from me. Filipe will now go through the financials. Filipe?

Thank you, Carlos, and good morning. Just a quick overview from me on the quarterly numbers. Now move to Slide 9 on the P&L. E&P EBITDA was unsurprisingly up year-on-year, driven by higher oil prices. And on a quarter-on-quarter basis, EBITDA was actually down 4% or so with a relatively stable Brent, but lower production given the significant maintenance we had in Brazil.

On Refining & Marketing, EBITDA of EUR 195 million was down EUR 20 million year-on-year, impacted by the weaker refining margins and the lower throughput as we started maintenance in Matosinhos late in the quarter. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Refining & Marketing EBITDA was up, supported by marketing and stable refining contribution and a stronger dollar.

Gas & Power EBITDA was up to EUR 44 million with supported volumes and from the contribution from power. Below the line, I would just highlight the financial results, which were mostly driven by mark-to-market adjustments, including of refining margin hedges, which were less favorable than at the end of June. RCA net income was EUR 212 million in the quarter and EUR 235 million under IFRS, and this was helped by a positive inventory effect of EUR 34 million.

On cash flow, on Slide 10. Cash flow from operations reached EUR 343 million during the quarter, dragged down by working capital. We built a product inventory buffer ahead of the refining maintenances and also had a few Brazilian cargoes in transit to Asian customers as of September 30.

CapEx disbursements reached EUR 246 million, including the EUR 103 million in signature bonuses for the acquisitions in the Santos and Campos basins earlier in the year. And we also have here the drilling activities in Guanxuma and Carcara North. Free cash flow was EUR 87 million in the quarter. Net debt was flat compared with the end of last year, and this with already two dividend payments disbursed.

On Slide 11, the balance sheet shows the working capital build at the end of September. And you also see that we have reduced significantly the loan to Sinopec, which is now down to only EUR 172 million. Our JV with Sinopec for Brazil is now free cash flow positive, and capital has been returned to the partners.

Before, the excess cash in the JV was temporarily lent to the partners and recalled as needed to fund the Brazil CapEx. What we have done now are noncash entries with the reimbursement of loans by Sinopec booked simultaneously against the capital reduction in our JV in the same amounts.

Net debt-to-EBITDA was stable at 0.9 times, and the average debt maturity is currently about three years with the cost of debt continuing to decline as we keep replacing older debts with less-expensive new ones.

We’re now happy to take your questions. Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] I will now take our first question from Thomas Adolff from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Good afternoon. Two questions from me, please. Firstly, I’ll be grateful if you can comment on the expected exit rate for 2018. I’m interested in getting a bit more detail on how many wells have been drilled and completed on the recently started up FPSO?

Secondly, just on future opportunities. You got the license Uirapuru, but how would characterize the last bidding round in Brazil, where you didn’t really participate? Is it harder to get new opportunities in Brazil now? Thank you.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Hi Thomas, good morning. Thank you for your two questions. In relation to the exit rate, and as I mentioned in my previous statement, we do think that we will be at the lower end of our production guidance, 107,000 barrels a day. We are now over 110,000 barrels a day and Kaombo, we’re still ramping up. We have all the maintenance done in the different units, and the gas export pipeline is also working adequately. And one well producing on the recent start FPSO.

So basically, I think this is the guidance that we are doing for the year-end. In relation to the recent bid round in Brazil, we have defined ourself, Brazil, as one of the potential areas in terms of expansion. And we are analyzing every opportunity that is offered in the different bid rounds. Not participating should mean that we have looked attentively and based in our technical analysis, our financial discipline and where we can build a top-tier portfolio, we didn’t see value accretive based on the terms and conditions that have been offered. We will continue very attentive to Brazil, and we will continue to use this approach for the future bid rounds. Thank you.

Thomas Adolff

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] We’ll now take our next question from Flora Trindade from CaixaBank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Yes. Hello, good morning. First question is on the working capital build up you have in Q3. Can you just give us an idea of what is your estimate for the full year? And consequently, where you see net debt at year-end? My second question is on the extraordinary energy tax in Portugal. Can you make us an update on your views here following the news flow we have been having on this? Thank you.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Good morning, Flora. Thank you. Filipe will address to the working capital, which has been already stated, but he will give you more details. In relation to sales, we think this is an extraordinary tax that should be temporarily applied. We disagree since the beginning with that. It seems that the budget for the next year will continue to consider it. And since we have a legal dispute on this point, I would prefer not to make further comments. Filipe?

Filipe Crisostomo Silva

For your questions on level of working capital at the end of the year, we don’t expect it to be any higher, given the one-offs, if I can call it, on September 30. So we have product inventory build up ahead of the stoppages in the two refineries. We also had significant volumes of oil in transit. If you assume that these are going to go down, then the question will remain what would be the Brent price level at that price? So there is a pricing effect we don’t know, but the one-offs should not be there by December 31.

Flora Trindade

Okay. Can you just give us an idea of what could be the level of the one-off, just to exclude it or is not possible to get that figure?

Filipe Crisostomo Silva

This would be triple-digit numbers, EUR 100 million to EUR 200 million at – again, this is September 30 number, on that date. Thank you.

Flora Trindade

Thank you.

We will now take our next question from Thomas Klein from RBC.

Hi, thank you for taking my question. When you talked about the 2018 CapEx guidance to be now around EUR 1 billion, you mentioned some of this due to deferrals, which is understandable given the kind of activity you have planned to [indiscernible] for 2019. Just wanted to – if you could provide any more detail on that? And any sense of how CapEx could be in the coming year? Thank you.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Hi, good morning, Thomas. Effectively, we have anticipated there are some deferrals in the drilling and completion activity in Brazil. That’s one of the key points. The other point that has also been considered is some deferrals in our downstream activities. And it was the reason why we have been able to accommodate the two new assets that we have acquired in the last bid round. So we don’t have still a final number for the next year.

We will do it as we will complete our budgetary scenario. But you know that we have a forecast that should be around – or lower than EUR 1 billion. In the CapEx, there’s also some FX effects during the year, but we don’t know up to the end of the year if they will maintain, and depending on the evolution of the actions right, because we are a dollar-based company, and therefore, we have to take into consideration that. Thank you.

Thomas Klein

Thank you.

We will now take our next question from Rafal Gutaj from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Good morning, thank you for taking my question. Just sticking with the theme of CapEx. Obviously, with your guidance now being EUR 1 billion for the year, and you’re running at about 60% of that spend as at the end of 3Q. Can you just remind us of the activity set in the fourth quarter that’s going to close that gap? Perhaps there’s a difference here between cash CapEx guidance and the crude CapEx guidance, but yes. Thank you.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Good morning, Rafal. It’s – so it’s a good question, but you should bear in mind that we have still some maintenance activities that are being implemented and also some dollar per barrel investments that you should bear in mind. I’ve anticipated that in my previous introduction. That will allow us to increase our conversion capacity and our energy efficiency. So we will think that we will comply close by the 1 billion per dollar – the $1 billion CapEx, but most of these investments were in the end of the year related with refining activities. So it’s all the combination between maintenance and the dollar per barrel investments. And we are speaking about of approaching to the EUR 1 billion for the year – for 2018. Thank you.

Rafal Gutaj

Thank you.

We will now take our next question from Filipe Rosa from Haitong Bank.

Filipe Rosa

Hi, good morning, everyone. Two questions, if I may. The first one on the first FPSO at Lula. Okay? So this is the – I think that this is the eighth year of production. And last year, we already saw low capacity utilization due to maintenance, and this year again, we have some important maintenance works at FPSO. Could you update us on how do you see the number of years of plateau? And whether you have started to see any declining grades in terms of output at the first FPSO? And whether this has changed your views for remaining FPSOs? That will be my first question. The second question relates to Sururu. So you finish the extended well test. I believe that Petrobras, the operator, has said that you found the biggest oil column so far in the pre-salt. Could you update us on whether this has led to any upward revision of the resources in the area of Sururu? And whether you are more positive here than you were before? Thank you very much.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Thank you, Filipe. Good morning. In relation to the first FPSO, when I – I have to recall all of us that it’s called the Lula pilot project. It was a very, very long time ago, comparing with the new technologies that we have today. Effectively, we had some maintenance works in the past. But you know that this unit has been also used to perform the EWT on Lula West, which means that – and it has ended during the third Q, in July, which means that we have less one well. And the production today is limited by the availability of producing wells, which will be resumed during the first Q when a new well will be connected and the unit will be at full capacity. So from the plateau point of view, this unit continues to be our outstanding one and is one of our key test units to guarantee that our plateau is increasing time over time – after time.

Coming back from the 5.2 years in the beginning of this process and we have now four years, and we continue targeting our seven years that is happening now in this unit. Concerning the Sururu EWT that has been concluded in last August, you’re right. The operator has confirmed considerable loans in place that – and that this test also presents ideal deliverability. We have also the confirmation one of the biggest, we’re not saying the biggest, natural oil pie – column of 530 meters.

But this is relevant information to optimize the drainage plan and the development plan. So we will need to assess the information that has been obtained in order to what we’re going to see what is the best solution in terms of the development concept for this outstanding asset. Thank you, Filipe.

Filipe Rosa

Thank you.

We will now take our next question from Josh Stone from Barclays.

Good morning. Two questions, please. Firstly, on Gas & Power, are you able to provide us what the impact of the expiry of the structured contracts there and what that means for 2019 EBITDA? And then, secondly, following up on the refinery maintenance. Could you just – first of all, could you say how long will the shutdown last? And I didn’t quite catch on what you’re doing with regards to getting ready for IMO. So maybe if you could just elaborate a little more on those solutions?

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Good morning. Thank you, and gives me the opportunity to clarify. So in relation to the Gas & Power, the termination of the contracts, the structured contracts, that we have in the past is a fact. But you should – all of us should bear in mind that in the last couple of years, we have been prepared for this. And the operations that we have launched and the growth in the gas pipe ops in Europe has accrued in a way that we are able to replace volume-wise the LNG structured contracts that we had in the past. Of course, the margins will be lower than the ones that we had in the past, even though we will continue to explore the international arbitration that the LNG market continues to offer.

In terms of guidance, we continue to have this range between EUR 100 million and EUR 150 million for the Gas & Power business, excluding the infrastructure gas-regulated assets that are now out of our EBITDA and is captured by associates. In the refining maintenance, we will have the FCC unit shut down for maintenance for 50 days. And this will allow us to – not only to recover the unit and to prepare the unit for a new cycle – for a new operational cycle, but at the same time, to implement some projects related with energy efficiency in the gas compressing system that is a turbine that is producing energy – power.

And at the same times, we are also introducing some adaptations in the units to allow us to have more atmospheric residue as a raw material to replace this – to replace the VGO, which means that we will be more – having more flexibility on one side and then it will be a more economic solution. This is contributing for our $1 per barrel additional by 2020 in the refining system. Concerning the IMO, we are implementing minor investments just to flexibilize our blending capacity in a way that we will be completely prepared to comply with IMO specs, which by the way we have started, and we have anticipated with some facts with a few clients. And therefore, we are more than prepared for that.

Josh Stone

Okay. Thanks.

We will now take our next question from Matt Lofting from JPMorgan.

Matt Lofting

Yes. Thanks. Good morning gentlemen and thanks to taking the questions. Two if I could. First, just sticking with downstream. Clearly, 4Q is quite a turnaround in terms of quarter. I’m wondering if you could just talk about how active turnaround year 2019 needs to be in order to execute on the $1 a barrel margin initiatives and IMO preparations that you’ve outlined? And then secondly, just coming back to Brazil and the FPSO outlook. If you could be more specific on Unit 9 on what works, if any, are outstanding that could further impact timing on when the unit comes online once the sale away is complete?

Carlos Gomes

Good morning, Matt, and thank you. Looking at the maintenance activities, we are performing most of the relevant regular maintenance activities in 2018, which means that we are preparing ourselves for the next run of four years – four to five years. We are having the opportunity now to make some tie-ins to minimize the – some startup of the new projects related with the extra $1 per barrel project next year. We might have the necessity to make shutdowns next year. But we are making all the effort, all the possible efforts, in order to guarantee that we will minimize that. And if so, we will flag adequately and timely to the market, but it will be less than three weeks to three weeks maximum. And I’m speaking about mainly the atmospheric distillation unit, where the heat exchangers will be installed to guarantee that we will have the energy efficiency working. And that should happen between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020. That’s the reason why I’m not so sure if we will be doing this maintenance in 2019 or in 2020. All in all, the relevant maintenance is being performed this year. Thank you. And I will now pass to Thore that will address the – your second question.

Thore Kristiansen

So with respect to Unit 9, which is also known under P-67 and which will go to Lula North, the FPSO arrived in Brazil at the end of July after the dry tow transportation from China. It is now in Guanabara Bay where it is undergoing the final commissioning and ready making for finally sailing off to the field. And the current expectation is that the West field will set in motion for going to the field by the end of this year. So that is what we can guide in this respect. Thank you.

Matt Lofting

Okay, clear. Thanks a lot.

We will now take our next question from Michael Alsford from Citigroup.

Michael Alsford

Hello there, thanks to taking my questions. Well, a couple. Firstly, on the downstream. I don’t know if you can provide a bit more color on how you’re seeing demand at the moment? Whether there’s been any sort of impact in terms of demand on, either due to high oil prices across both, I guess, Iberia, but more broadly, in the Atlantic basin? And then, secondly, just on Brazil again, unitization discussions, I guess, primarily on BM-S-11.

I just wondered if you can update as to when you think they might be complete, just thinking in terms of the impact on obviously 2020 to 2019 E&P volumes? And equally, I guess, from a cash flow perspective, is it the money that could come to you as well? Thank you.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

From the demand point of view, we are observing that the macro context in Iberia and the economic growth is also pushing our industry and the demand upwards. We see in Iberia the growth of about 3% globally speaking, more strongly in Spain rather than in Portugal. And the high price effect that we have referred are not still visible effectively. The economic growth is pushing up demand, and one of the also the key drivers in the demand is also the aviation segment where the numbers are above – between 5% and 7%, 8% growth.

In the mobility consumptions, meaning gasoline and diesel, they are between 1% and 3% growth. So few supportive even though we are in a high-price environment. In respect to the unitization, so the unitization – all the procedures are done. We are waiting for the decision. So result of Galp’s control, and I would say from the joint venture control. We believe that this might be addressed and solved by the end by this year and having the process completed. Anyway, we have to wait and expecting that ANP has a final decision sooner than later. And hope that could bring us news in the coming weeks. From the cash point of view, there is no material relevance so far. Thank you.

Michael Alsford

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Rob Pulleyn from Morgan Stanley.

Rob Pulleyn

Hi, gentlemen. Just one question from me. Obviously, you’re giving a very positive outlook regarding the IMO 2020 impact on your upstream business. Could you maybe just remind us or update us on your view of where the differentials on your crude that you’re producing in pre-salt Brazil could move to versus say Brent as a benchmark, just to give an idea of the upside potential? Thank you very much.

Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva

Hi, Rob. Effectively, we have a wide range in terms of what might be the impacts of the spreads between sweet and sour, which is the most relevant point. But you have referred specifically the spread between sweet and Brent. And we do think that it might land between $3 and $4 per barrel. That’s our reference, our base case, for the IMO impact, and it will tend over time to close. I will say that we are accounting with two different movements. The first one, which is so-called the interim one, that’s called – pans up to 2022, 2023 and the ones that comes after that. It’s sufficiently far away to make projections. Our base case is between $3 and $4 per barrel.

Rob Pulleyn

Okay. That’s interesting. I’ll hand it back.

We will now take our next question from Jon Rigby from UBS.

Jon Rigby

Yes. Hi, I just want to go back to and pull together a few of your answers to your questions. It seems to me that you’re indicating capacity availability to spend CapEx of about EUR 1 billion or so a year. And it’s fairly indicative from the two cash flow statements you’ve released in 2Q and 3Q. But the direction of travel on cash generation is going to be very significantly positive if oil prices stay where they are.

So maybe this is – I can nearly be sure to, what you might talk about in February or March is, is management confident that they can find a home for that cash? Or will it just effectively have to come back to shareholders because effectively the playing field that you’re playing on doesn’t have the capacity to take much more than the level of spending that you currently have? And also is, related to that, does it change your attitude to how you might think about funding your participation in Mozambique?

I think the first unit was done by project financing, but obviously with significant debt capacity available to you at the corporate level, would you think about just funding it organically from corporate rather than through some external project financing? Thanks.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

So, John, thank you for your interesting and more strategic questions in relation to the cash flow generation. We have a home for that cash, definitely. Since we have been bringing for the company assets that we truly believe that could create value, and we have to derisk them first, that will require CapEx also. We are speeding up the derisking of the greater Carcara. We will think that we will be able to start sooner than later to do the same with the other assets, starting by Uirapuru.

But one thing you should count on, it’s the financial discipline that this company will continue to pursue. It’s not because we will be cash generators, but we will start to spread our money without taking consideration the 15% return on capital employed that we yet to have. And therefore, you can count that we will be fully disciplined on that.

In relation to Mozambique, it’s a good question. We have fully funding for that, and we are speaking about midstream project because in the upstream project, you should bear in mind that we will finance that with equity. And for the midstream, we have full financing for that, and we will go in that direction. And I will terminate letting you to know that we will continue to look at the total shareholders’ return, which means that this is a combination between value creation and, of course, the dividend that we give back to our shareholders. And we have to continue to be and doing that in a very, very disciplined way. And thank you for the question, Jon.

Jon Rigby

Thanks.

The final question comes from Giacomo Romeo from Macquarie.

Giacomo Romeo

Thanks for taking my question. I’ve just one last question to ask and relates to something you said earlier relating to IMO and the fuel testing you have been performing. I was just wondering if you can confirm if these testing is lab testing or if you had any sea trials for your products?

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Hi Giacomo, good morning. Effectively, we have no questions on that respect. It was just to guarantee and testing that our system is ready, available and capable to answer according what our linear programming optimization and mobilization models are saying. And therefore, the feasible solution is there and the slightly to positive impact we expect also to be there. Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Pedro?

A - Pedro Dias

I think we have concluded, ladies and gentlemen. So thank you. We hope you found this update useful, and I remind you that the IR team is always available for additional clarifications. Thank you. Have a great day.