1.1301 Could Be A 'Make Or Break' Level For The Euro

The Euro has been bleeding lower as it reels from a thousand paper-cuts. Factors both internal and external are conspiring against the currency. It is possible the EUR/USD may have hit a 'make or break' level at the 1.1300 handle. So far the level has held. We think it probably will continue.

A major blow for the Euro came in the form of October PMI - PMI stands for Purchasing Manager Index - which is a surveyed gauge of pivotally-placed procurement managers. The latest PMI's showed activity levels almost falling off a cliff in France and Germany - the two largest economies in the Eurozone.

At the last European Central Bank (ECB) meeting Mario Draghi sounded increasingly defensive as he kept up the mantra of the region seeing a "steady pickup in growth and inflation" despite mounting evidence to the contrary. Beyond a passing mention, he dismissed the recent run of poor data as 'noise'. Whilst his plucky defense supported the single currency temporarily it failed to reverse the downtrend.

Italian budget fears are set to continue after deputy PM Mateo Salvini's comments that the Italian government would not budge a 'millimeter' on the budget. Salvini also said that if there is no growth "we will spend even more."

Now it is not just Italy investors need to worry about, contagion risks appear to be spreading, with question marks also raised about Spain, Portugal, Belgium, and Slovenia's budgets too.

We view 1.1300 is the point of complete bullish capitulation. It is the August low - but also, more importantly, the 2018 low.

The most recent bout of weakness has taken the market a bit by surprise. Many analysts saw the Euro as offering exceedingly good value when it was down at 1.1500 let alone in the 1.1300s.

The Dollar, meanwhile, is seen as a bit pricey according to fundamental valuations - the combination of an undervalued Euro and overvalued Dollar should be producing a drift higher, not lower.

The current situation, which goes against valuations, can't go on forever, but nor is it easy to determine an end-date - currencies can remain under- or over-valued for years before righting themselves - nevertheless it is a headwind for bears and an argument for expecting 1.13 to hold.

A growing number of analysts also think the US Dollar could be experiencing it's 'last hurrah'. They see multiple risks on the horizon for the currency. Nordea bank has noted that the Dollar could see downside if a stand-off results from the government hitting its debt ceiling. This is estimated to happen mid-November.

Higher US interest rates and the economic fall-out from tariffs are starting to have a negative effect on the US stock market, and the Dollar has become increasingly correlated to stock indices. Foreign investors recently changed their preference for US Treasury bonds (NYSEARCA:UST) to US stocks as hedging costs have risen to punitively high levels on USTs, and the stock market appeared to be in a never-ending bull until not October. Further stock market weakness could have a negative impact on the Dollar, therefore, as foreign investors pull out of stocks and repatriate their money.

Whilst growth in the Eurozone is clearly stalling, it is so from a high water-mark. PMI's have declined from the mid-60s in December 2017 - a very high activity level. The October PMI data showed a steep slowdown but we are still not in the territory of 'decline' yet. The Eurozone composite PMI, an amalgam of the manufacturing and services PMIs, did fall from 54.1 to 52.7, which is a substantial decline, however, it would have to fall below 50 to indicate contraction - as it is the economy is still expected to expand, if mutely.

It may be investors are being a little harsh on the Euro, and it will probably survive the 1.1300 abyss. Relatively speaking the European Commission is being quite strict with Italy. Its debts are high, and it has its fair share of economic problems, but the outlook is skewed rather negatively. The US was not treated with the same skepticism when it decided to cut taxes and increase spending in 2017, and it's debt-to-GDP is not that much lower than Italy’s at 105% (Italy's is 132%).

We think the Italian debt crisis will eventually resolve itself and the Italian government will have to stand down and reduce its deficit expectations - either that or feel the wrath of the markets.

One analyst recently said that 'the Mediterranean is littered with the bodies of politicians' who defied the markets. he was speaking figuratively of course, this isn't actually the case. But in the end, the market always has the last say it seems. We think it’s only a matter of time before real-politic overcomes ideology. The same is likely in the UK where a fudge or prolongation will probably avoid a hard-landing in March, supporting both Sterling and the Euro in the process.

As such, EUR/USD’s most recent plunge into the 1.1300s may have provided an excellent buying opportunity for bulls, with a tight stop in the mid- 1.12s offering affordable risk with substantial upside potential. Traders could either buy the spot currency or an Exchange traded fund such as Invesco CurrencyShares® Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE).

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.