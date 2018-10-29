Would PepsiCo Fit In Your Portfolio Diet?

This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.

The food and beverages industry is a huge one. Whether you are sitting in for the game, going out for a party or any other occasion, you probably have come across PepsiCo's (PEP) products. Founded in 1898, the company built an impressive portfolio of popular brands. Those brands helped them to achieve a 45-year streak of dividend increase paid out to investors. But being successful in its industry also has its downsides. Competition for market shares and pushing out new products on the shelves are a big concern for PepsiCo, which in theory, should have a counter-attack plan.

Understanding the Business

Source: PepsiCo's 2017 annual report

PEP's track record is impressive in term of brand power. The company owns 22 brands in the snack and beverages industry including, Lay's, Gatorade, Quaker, Tropicana and, of course, the Pepsi lineup. Surprisingly, each of these brands generates $1B in annual sales.

PEP derives its revenue in almost half food and half beverage, from which 42% is outside the US territory. To support that revenue, the company counts on a whole army of 263,000 employees worldwide. A healthy 2.3% organic growth was recorded in 2017, along with a 45 bp increase in operating margins, leaving management a little flexibility in price management.

Growth Vectors

As a Consumer Defensive company, Pepsi could be part of the foundation of your dividend growth portfolio. Companies in this sector count on steady cash flow generation, regardless of where the economy is going.

Source: Ycharts

Although PEP does have a great business model and a good execution of it, growth vectors for the company are pretty hard to determine. This could also explain part of the high payout ratio the company is experiencing in the last few quarters. But more on that later.

As healthier lifestyle starts to take over North America, PepsiCo slowly tries to shift away from carbonated drinks and push their other divisions. In doing this, the company could remake a 2010 scenario, in which they acquired two of its anchor bottlers. Synergies gained from those acquisitions showed the power of vertically integrating other businesses in their fabrication chain.

Latest Quarter in a Flash

On October 2nd, the company reported the following results:

EPS of $1.59, shyly beating estimates by $0.02

Revenue of $16.49M, beating estimates by $130M, a 1.5% jump from last year

A $0.9275/share dividend was also declared

Chairman and CEO, Indra Nooyi, was pleased with its third quarter results:

"We continued to see very strong operating performance from our international divisions, propelled by developing and emerging markets; Frito-Lay North America generated solid net revenue and operating profit growth […] "

Dividend Growth Perspective

PEP dividend history is quite satisfactory. Since 1973, the company increased its dividend, earning the dividend Aristocrat title awarded to companies with 50+ years of increased dividends, and well on their way to receiving the dividend King title. Early 2018 was particularly pleasing for investors, as the company rewarded them with a 15% increase.

Source: Ycharts

At around 3% dividend yield, PEP is in the average of beverages and food retailers. Being a defensive consumer stock, I wouldn't expect it to go sky high either. But with an income-oriented company with such reliability, I find it quite pleasing.

Source: Ycharts

On the payout side, it is quite high. Maybe a bit too high. As briefly mentioned earlier, the company does not seem to have any big growth vector in which they can invest in. Some small investments in currently owned projects are sustaining their position in current markets. If the company persists in giving out 85% of its available cash to investors, of course, they will be pleased, but only for a short run as money will eventually run out.

Potential Downsides

The food and beverages industry is known to be a rough one in terms of competition. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) are a few of those big names that bring pressure on operating margins. This industry is also squeezed by consumer preferences and lifestyles, as well as law and regulation in all selling countries.

Another huge time and resource consuming factor is the currency. As PEP conducts 42% of its business out of United States, this brings up its currency exposure in a huge way. In 2017, the company disclosed that an unfavorable 10% change in their derivatives increased their losses by $125M.

Valuation

PE ratio for PepsiCo might see a dip from current levels since no concrete projects were announced for a while. However, in order to find out if there are still any investing opportunities for the stock, we will be using a dividend discount model.

Source: Ycharts

The model's inputs are composed of a $3.71 annualized dividend, along with a 9% discounting rate. Reasonable growth rates were chosen of 7% and 6% for short and long run, respectively.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $3.71 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $257.31 $170.98 $127.84 10% Premium $235.87 $156.73 $117.18 Intrinsic Value $214.43 $142.48 $106.53 10% Discount $192.98 $128.23 $95.88 20% Discount $171.54 $113.98 $85.22

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Intrinsic values found with the model may be a bit overvalued, but not to the point of a 35$ miscalculation. I understand it is hard to shift to other products and facing a new generation of consumers. However, I think the market is undervaluing PEP's stock.

Final Thought

Although it might seem that there is some kind of a project exhaustion by driving payout ratio up, PepsiCo's business and management are solid and seem to know the drill. Over the years, the company built a portfolio gathering some of the most popular food and beverages brands on the market.

This stock is definitely one to consider in your income portfolio. PEP rewarded its investors with increasing dividend for 45 years now and plans to add more in the upcoming quarters. Of course, do not rush out to buy the stock at any price. And if you are still skeptical, crack open a cold Pepsi and get your analysis on!

Seriously, if you made it this far, it's because you liked what you read. Don't be a stranger; leave a comment and tell me what you think! I'm asking you one more thing; click on "follow" button (it's orange, you can't miss it!) and you will get notified each time I write a great piece like this one.

Disclosure: We hold PEP in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him, and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they’re making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it’s because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn’t this the fundamental of investing – finding strong companies that will grow in the future? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out my picks at Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP.

Business relationship disclosure: This article has been written by Olivier Gélinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.