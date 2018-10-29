IBM: Red Hat, Red Hot?

I am surprised by just a modest negative reaction in the share price of IBM as the premium looks rich.

The deal looks very expensive as it does little to boost the organic topline growth rate and is likely to be dilutive on the bottom line (at first).

Just a week ago, I looked at the prospects for IBM (IBM) after it reported soft third quarter results, which triggered another pullback in its share price. This is another major disappointment which investors have gotten used to by now, as they have seen so many in recent years.

I noted that the increase in sales was short-lived, in part driven by currency headwinds, but driven by further operational weakness as well. I furthermore criticised promotional management, which stresses the good but completely neglects the bad.

That being said, valuations remain very reasonable at just 11 times GAAP earnings and close to 9 times adjusted earnings. At the same time, the balance sheet remains sound. It is this balance sheet which will take a hit as IBM announced the $34 billion purchase of Red Hat (RHT). Given that management has bought back shares at fair higher levels in recent years, it was more or less forced to pay for such a deal in cash. After all, issuance of stock would imply that management would have to admit that it made a huge capital allocation mistake.

The Deal - Adding Cloud

IBM has reached an agreement to acquire Red Hat for $190 per share, representing a very big 63% premium, such a big premium that IBM would not even mention it in the press release. With the $34 billion deal (on an enterprise value basis), IBM is buying a leading open source cloud software provider, giving the company a great position in this business and finally adding some growth perspective to IBM.

That comes at a price; in fact, a $13 billion premium being paid for Red Hat on top of its stand-alone valuation already. The company aims to close a gap in two areas in which it is lacking scale and expertise, that of open source and that of the cloud of course, as Red Hat brings both. Interesting is that Red Hat will maintain its partnerships with all major cloud providers which are essentially great competitors to IBM, including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon's AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google Cloud (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), among others.

The deal is a big one even for IBM as the company will need to halt share repurchases in 2020 and 2021 to absorb the financial impact on the balance sheet. Note that at the end of Q3, the company held $14.7 billion in cash and operated with $46.9 billion in debt. After incorporating $27.2 billion in receivables at, let's say, $25 billion in a factoring deal, and including $10.1 billion in pension liabilities, adjusted leverage stands at $17.3 billion.

Following the deal, this number will increase to a number in excess of $51 billion. As the deal is set to close only in the second half of 2019, the company has some time to deleverage the balance sheet further ahead of deal closure.

About The Financial Impact

Red Hat will add $3.2 billion in annual revenues to IBM, with those revenues growing by 19% per annum. With revenues of IBM coming in around $76 billion this year, the deal adds just 4% to total revenues. Furthermore, the 19% growth amounts to $600 million in annual revenue growth, making that the deal boosts total revenues of IBM on an organic basis by less than a percent a year. This is certainly the case as growth slowed down to 14% in the second quarter of the year.

Hence, the deal will not accelerate the overall growth rate in any substantial way, while it does come at a huge cost. That is of course, not taking into account notably the strategic benefits of the addition, as well as financial synergies.

Note that adjusted operating earnings of Red Hat ran at a rate of $800 million in Q2, but adjusted for $200 million in annual stock-based compensation, the adjusted operating profit number comes in around $600 million. The $34 billion deal component easily involves $1 billion in additional interest expenses, if not more, making the deal most likely dilutive in the near term or neutral to earnings per share at best.

That is a disappointing result, given that leverage ratios come in around 3 times, and the overall impact on earnings might be negative in the near term, while the growth impact on the topline is very modest, adding far less than a percent of the overall organic growth profile.

Market Reaction Is Quite Positive

Given the $13 billion premium, I must say that I am positively surprised to see just a modest fall in the share price of IBM. With 911 million shares outstanding, the premium is equivalent to roughly $14 per share in terms of IBM's stock, while shares are down just $3-4 at the moment of writing, trading at $121 per share.

The low valuation and the fact that management is doing something to change the narrative might be reasons for the modest decline in the share price, although I am not too pleased with the big jump in net debt and modest actual change in the financial narrative. On the other hand, IBM has the potential to create real value by creating real revenue and cost synergies, but that remains a delivery game which management has lots to prove in the coming years.

What Now, Cautious Optimism Thesis Gets A Hit

Last week, I concluded to be cautiously optimistic on the back of the valuation and low leverage. As established above, net debt (including pension liabilities) will essentially triple to +$50 billion, raising leverage ratios quite a bit, while not helping earnings at all. In fact, the deal will likely be dilutive to earnings in the near term, while the impact on the top line is limited as well.

The highly promotional management team is very upbeat on this deal as well, yet it really has to deliver as the track record of the company in terms of making and integrating acquisitions is not great. The big item is not just to rationalise the $13 billion premium, yet IBM has to prevent "suffocating" Red Hat as well by avoiding to add a bureaucratic management layer, as it could hit the core business of Red Hat as well in this case.

A quick note on the 63% headline premium: that has been so high because of recent share price declines following the market turmoil and softer second quarter results. In fact, the deal price represents less than a 10% premium from highs set earlier this year.

Having bought a very small stake in the high $120s last week, I am not yet tempted to add more on this dip as I am not convinced about the rationale behind the deal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.