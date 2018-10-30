Overvalued Has Dropped Into A Hold, Beware The Risks

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

In the past, preferred shares from AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) have been in the sell range.

MITT-A finally fell down into the hold range. Given how often these preferred shares are in our sell range, the hold range may be attractive for some investors. The risk rating of “4” stinks. However, MITT-A has a positive worst-cash-to-call. Investors who just love MITT preferred shares are no longer getting a horrible deal in MITT-A.

Note on MITT common stock

MITT is usually too expensive.

The spreads available on investments are getting worse. The market is offering far smaller rewards for taking on additional risk. This is not the time when investors are best served to take a heavy leveraged position in risk. When risk spreads are thin, investors should not be looking to leverage up their exposure to that risk. A thin risk spread is a weak return on your money. It is like a job offering weak wages for your time. You wouldn't want to dramatically increase your exposure to working for less money. Yet, investors are taking on substantial leverage to increase their exposure to weaker spreads. This is fundamentally a poor idea. Neutral rating for MITT.

MITT preferred shares

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

Here are recent prices from the preferred shares:

MITT-A looks better compared to MITT-B.

The worst-cash-to-call is higher and the stripped yield is materially better. If interest rates continued to increase significantly, MITT-A’s value should hold up better than MITT-B. Consequently, investors who want these shares should be looking at MITT-A even though we don’t like the valuation right now. It is not near as bad as it has been before.

Preferred share risks

Note: We monitor all of these risk factors

Some of these will apply to all manner of preferred shares, but we are going to narrow in on things that matter more to mortgage REITs.

Risk Factor - Default

This is rarely an issue but is arguably the biggest risk factor. Without this possibility, investors would simply aim for whatever had the highest yield. Most of these factors are extremely low probability, but we want to address them to help investors understand the full range of risk factors.

Risk Factor - Enron

The first way to buy a preferred share and end up with a huge loss is to simply get “Enron-ed”. No matter how hard you work on your due diligence, a complete accounting fraud is still difficult to detect without inside information. The REIT Forum combats these risk factors by investing in companies or preferred shares with high-quality accounting. We can identify which companies have higher or lower levels of Enron-risk.

Risk Factor - Credit Risk

Credit risk comes from investing in a mortgage REIT that holds a portfolio of very credit-sensitive assets. If a huge portion of those assets go bad, the company could go under. This is a case where losses in their assets could turn into losses for the investor. Due diligence should be a huge factor in assessing the level of risk here.

One example of this kind of risk comes from Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI). If we hit a major recession and the value of the collateral tanked, investors would expect the loans to go bad and ARI could suffer horribly. That doesn’t mean there is anything fundamentally wrong with their company today.

Risk Factor - Spread Risk

Spread risk comes from the risk that a mortgage REIT’s assets and hedges won’t offset effectively and the equity value would be destroyed. When this happens the immediate impact is a large decline in book value per share, but theoretically if it were bad enough, the common could be wiped out and the preferred could suffer material losses.

While we do see substantial risk to the value of portfolios, we don’t see much risk to the preferred shareholder from this factor. It could happen, but it would be a huge surprise.

Risk Factor - Duration Risk

This is the risk that the mortgage REIT is taking on too much duration exposure to try to pump up their net interest spread. In this scenario a huge movement in rates going in the wrong direction could decimate the value of the portfolio.

While we do see substantial risk to the value of portfolios, we don’t see much risk to the preferred shareholder from this factor. It could happen, but it would be a huge surprise.

Risk Factor - Yield Movements

This is not the same as the risk of a default caused by rapid movements in yields. This is the risk that even though the mREIT remains fine, a substantial movement higher in Treasury yields and bond yields leads to a corresponding movement in preferred share yields. In that case, the fair value could decline. As of my writing this, the yield spread between Treasuries and the preferred shares remains large by long-term historical standards, even if it seems low relative to the last couple years.

Rapid movements in interest rates will often have a temporary negative impact on preferred share prices. If rates go back to moving gradually, the preferred shares usually bounce back.

Risk Factor - Call Risk

The risk of a call creates a soft ceiling on prices. Sometimes transactions will go materially above that on a price spike, but generally speaking the potential for a call limits the appreciation preferred shares can enjoy.

There are two major forms of protection from call risk. One is “calendar protection”. This applies when the shares are not eligible for calling yet. The second is “price protection”. This is where you buy the security at a material discount to the call value. That way, if a call happens while you’re still holding the shares it creates a capital gain on the position rather than a loss.

Allow us to point out that companies very rarely call securities trading under call value. They can simply buy those securities back in the open market. There is no reason for them to issue a call and pay a premium to the market price. This is an area many investors struggle with. Companies rarely call their preferred shares unless they are trading at a premium. Usually they would do it when they think they can issue new shares at a materially lower rate.

Investors wanting to see examples of this can look at Realty Income Corporation (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), or Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD). These are all equity REITs, but they each have experience calling preferred shares while issuing new ones at lower rates.

Risk Factor – Keyboard to Chair

A poor decision emanating from somewhere between the keyboard and the chair can still lead an investor to buy high and sell low. This is different from selling at low price with a tiny loss because the fundamentals changed. That would fall under factors like “Credit risk”. This is simply the risk of a poor decision.

Which Factors Can Investors Influence?

Pretty much everything else here falls under doing proper due diligence. The risks cannot be completely wiped out, but they can be minimized by doing the necessary research before the first transaction.

One of the risks investors need to be aware of from MITT preferred shares is how much equity comes from the preferred shares:

Finals thoughts

Shares aren’t at a great value, but falling $0.15 recently while accruing a little bit towards the dividend gets them just out of the sell range. Their sister share, MITT-B, looks far worse. MITT-B has a lower coupon rate, lower yield, higher premium to call value, and a negative worst-cash-to-call.

Any investor who is in MITT-B should consider swapping. The preferred shares from MITT often reside in the sell range, so we wouldn’t be surprised by MITT-A rallying back to a sell rating in the near future.

MITT’s common shares recently plunged to a neutral rating.

If you enjoyed reading this article and want to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.





