Ensco: October Fleet Status Report Analysis

There are contracts in the market, but it looks like the recovery is slow and steady, and year 2019 won't bring radical improvements.

Ensco (ESV) has just released a busy fleet status report, which is especially interesting in light of upcoming merger with Rowan (RDC) and the recent price action in all offshore drilling stocks. Without further ado, let's look at the changes.

Floaters

Drillship Ensco DS-9 received a one-well contract from Total (TOT) in French Guyana. The rig is estimated to work from January 2019 to April 2019. No options are mentioned in the fleet status report. The dayrate is undisclosed. Previously, Ensco DS-9 was stacked in Singapore, so this job is big news for the rig that gets back into the active state. From a financial point of view, taking into account mobilization and start-up costs, the new contract may come cash negative for Ensco, but the idea here is, of course, to position the rig for further work. Drillship Ensco DS-12 got a two-well contract from BP (BP) offshore Senegal. The rig is estimated to work from April 2019 to September 2019. The dayrate is undisclosed. The contract has four 1-well options, so more work is clearly possible. As we know from Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) fleet status report, the latest fixture in West Africa was very modest - Pacific Bora got a dayrate of $150,000 dayrate for 60 days of work. While the dayrate for Ensco DS-12 is undisclosed, I would not expect anything special on the dayrate front. Semi-sub Ensco 8503 got a 100-day contract with Talos (NYSE:TALO) offshore Mexico. Unfortunately, this is not "new work" since the rig has previously been contracted by Talos to work for 100 days in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Thus, the only change is the location. Semi-sub Ensco 8504 got a one-well contract with JAPEX offshore Japan. The rig will work from April 2019 to July 2019. Previously, the rig has been stacked in Singapore, so it follows the footsteps of Ensco DS-9 and gets back into the active state, although only in April next year. Semi-sub Ensco 8505 got an 8-well contract with Eni (E). The rig will drill 6 wells in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and then move to offshore Mexico. The dayrate is undisclosed. The estimated duration of the contract is from January 2019 to October 2019. This is a significant floater contract by modern standards.

Jack-ups

Jack-up Ensco 68 got a contract extension from Castex and will work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico until April 2019. Then, the rig will drill one well for Fieldwood, which will keep it busy until June 2019. The dayrates on both contracts are undisclosed. Jack-up Ensco 72 received a 2-well contract from Corallian Energy in the North Sea. The rig will work from November 2018 to January 2019 at an undisclosed dayrate. Jack-up Ensco 75 got a nine-month contract extension from Talos in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico which will keep the rig busy until September 2019. The dayrate is undisclosed. The contract has one 90-day option. Jack-up Ensco 87 to a one-well contract from Talos which started in October 2018. After this, the rig will go on an 11-well contract with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) that will keep the rig busy until September 2019. Jack-up Ensco 102 got a 90-day contract extension from Arena in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. After this, rig will drill three wells for Fieldwood up until August 2019. Dayrates are undisclosed. Jack-up Ensco 121 to a one-well contract from Eni in the North Sea. The rig will work from December 2018 to May 2019 at an undisclosed dayrate. The rig has finished the job for INEOS in August 2018. Jack-up Ensco 122 got a one-well contract extension from NAM in the North Sea. The estimated extension of the duration is five months. The rig is now expected to be on contract until April 2019.

Retirements

Semi-sub Ensco 5005 was sold. The rig was previously identified as held for sale. Jack-up Ensco 80 was sold. The rig was previously identified as held for sale.

Commentary

Drillship contracts remain short in their duration. Many drillers have previously stated that they did not want to put their rigs on low dayrates and will try to do short-term work waiting for recovery, but I also suspect that there is not much work around. The trend of drillship work is to the upside, but it is a slow upside.

As the recent fleet status of Pacific Drilling has clearly shown, dayrates remain in the penalty box for this segment. Putting Ensco DS-9 to work is important for Ensco, but I'd note that four drillships (Ensco DS-6, Ensco DS-11, Ensco DS-3, Ensco DS-5) remain stacked in Spain and two others (Ensco DS-13, Ensco DS-14) are under construction. The upcoming merger with Rowan and its four modern drillships may, in my opinion, take the older of the above-mentioned rigs out of the game due to cannibalization.

Ensco has a solid position in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and was able to exploit it. What is even more interesting, we see some work awarded in Mexico. Perhaps, there'll be more to come in the future. North Sea awards are almost "automatic" given the current robust state of the segment.

Just like other drilling stocks, Ensco suffered significant downside in recent days. Before the earnings report season, I have reiterated multiple times that drilling stocks will be put back to earth by the earnings reports, but now the thesis is not that valid since offshore drilling stocks have already corrected materially, and there is arguably less room for downside in the near term.

Ensco's fleet status report is normal and shows some activity. However, it is not something special given the size of the company. More, since we already see what kind of work is scheduled for 2019, I won't expect major improvements on the dayrate side. Work still tends to be sporadic, contracts are awarded on a well-to-well basis. The industry needs major drilling campaigns to work through the rig backlog.

Together with the fleet status report, Ensco reported its earnings, but I will discuss them in a separate article after the earnings call is held because I expect that many interesting comments may be provided in light of the upcoming merger with Rowan. Stay tuned.

