Regeneron's Latest CRL Is Just A Minor Inconvenience That Can Be Dealt With Quickly

Recently, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced that it had received a CRL as a supplemental add-on to its NDA for Eylea as a pre-filled syringe. The biotech was quick to note that it could still fix the issues in the CRL in a timely manner and potentially have everything ready for regulators again in early 2019. I believe that Regeneron will be okay on the back of this news, and that's why I think it is a buy.

FDA CRL

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals received the CRL for the add-on potential for Eylea as a pre-filled syringe, but I believe that it can deal with this problem in an expedited manner. After all, the FDA didn't request something that would take years to complete. The FDA just requested for two pieces of information, which I believe can be taken care of quickly. The first item is just additional information about the manufacturing and supply process regarding the sNDA. The second item is just to run a usability study, which is to recruit up to 30 patients to evaluate a single injection of a pre-filled syringe with Eylea. Regeneron thinks that it can get both of these items done, which were addressed in the CRL, by Q1 2019. The way I look at it is that the approval for a pre-filled syringe may have given a slight boost for sales, but Regeneron is not going to be in danger without it. Just to give an example, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has its own pre-filled syringe with Lucentis, and it has yet to make a dent in the market share of Eylea. I think more about this sNDA for pre-filled syringe for Regeneron as an added bonus. Regardless, I see this CRL issue being cleared up in 2019 anyways. That means I expect that the biotech will get its sNDA approval for Eylea in 2019 and be able to launch it the very same year.

Potential Risk Remains

Regeneron has been in a comfortable spot for quite some time with Eylea, but that doesn't mean that everything is rosy for its future. The reason why I state this is because Novartis (NVS) is making a run for the Wet age-related macular degeneration (Wet-AMD) market with its own clinical product brolucizumab (RTH258). In two late-stage studies, known as HAWK and HARRIER, respectively, brolucizumab proved non-inferiority in the primary endpoint compared to Eylea. Regeneron doesn't have that much time left before Novartis' new treatment brolucizumab reaches the market. Novartis intends to file for approval of its Wet-AMD drug by December of 2018. The way that Novartis may be able to go toe to toe with Regeneron's Eylea is because patients treated with 6 mg of brolucizumab were shown to have less detectable retinal fluid between weeks 36 and 48 compared to those treated with Eylea. This one factor could possibly be a big competitive advantage for Novartis.

Conclusion

Regeneron has received a CRL for its sNDA of Eylea, but it should be able to quickly address the issue. It should have everything it needs to send to the FDA by at least early 2019, therefore, it will be okay on that front. The risk lies with potential competition from Novartis with its Wet-AMD drug brolucizumab, which is aiming for FDA filings by December of 2018. That could put potential approval for this competing drug by mid to late 2019. Still, in the meantime, Regeneron has 70% of the anti-VEGF market for retinal diseases. It will not be easy for Novartis to quickly dethrone Regeneron in this space. For these reasons, I believe that Regeneron is a buy.

