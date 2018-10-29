GrubHub: Buy The Dip

Still, GrubHub remains the leader in the space, and this year, it has turned impressive revenue growth into meaningful bottom-line expansion as well.

Primarily at issue is GrubHub's pace of deceleration, especially as newer offerings like UberEats begin to market themselves more aggressively.

A few short weeks in October have dramatically cut short an impressive rally in GrubHub (GRUB) stock that nearly doubled the company's value in 2018. The food delivery leader just posted Q3 results, and despite notching high marks on all key metrics, the company sank yet another 10% - a sharp reversal from last quarter, where shares of GrubHub soared nearly 20% after the quarterly print. Back then, the stock was too expensive to invest in - now, at more than 40% below its all-time highs, GrubHub has essentially reversed all of its gains for the year and is now at a more reasonable valuation.

GRUB data by YCharts

Investors have to ask themselves - has anything at GrubHub fundamentally changed pre-pullback to now, or is it just GrubHub's perception? In my view, it's the latter - the business is humming along on all fronts, as active diners continue an impressive climb despite being already at a considerable size.

The only potential roadblock to unfettered enthusiasm for GrubHub is competitive chatter surrounding UberEats. UberEats has been extremely aggressive in pushing into GrubHub's territory, by expanding into suburbs and new urban markets. It's also been very aggressive with partnerships - for example, by announcing inter-operability and a limited-time promo with Venmo. As reported in a Fortune article, an Uber executive was quoted as saying that "Eats is growing just as fast if not faster" than UberX. That's a bold statement from a company whose flagship taxi service has taken it to a $120 billion valuation in under 10 years.

UberEats is nothing new for GrubHub, however. Competitors have been clawing at its heels for quite a while, and GrubHub has managed to remain in hyper-growth mode despite the rise of peers like Postmates and DoorDash. In addition, GrubHub's Seamless service - which is essentially a delivery service tailored to businesses (used frequently by finance staffers to expense late-night meals), gives it a unique edge in the corporate market that competitors don't yet have easy access to.

I didn't like GrubHub when it was trading in the mid-$100s, but now at $88 and below 8x forward revenues for a company that is growing at >50% y/y and also turning a positive profit, it's easy to make a bullish case. This is especially true as GrubHub's guidance for the fourth quarter of $283-293 million continues a strong growth trend and smashes Wall Street expectations of $272 million:

Figure 1. GrubHub guidance Source: GrubHub investor relations

While a pullback from $150 was certainly long overdue for GrubHub, the magnitude of the correction now has fallen out of line with the company's fundamental performance. It may take some time for growth stocks to get back on track and reclaim their all-time highs (positive catalysts such as the midterm elections or a thawing of U.S.-China tensions could get us there), but at present, investors should consider nibbling on GrubHub and waiting for a recovery.

Q3 download

Here's a look at GrubHub's strong third-quarter results:

Figure 2. GrubHub 3Q18 results Source: GrubHub investor relations

Revenues grew 52% y/y to $247.2 million, actually accelerating one point over last quarter's revenue growth of 51% y/y. When a company like GrubHub has already hit a ~$1 billion annual revenue run rate, acceleration of any magnitude - especially in the ~50% growth range - is truly remarkable. Note also that even last quarter's revenue growth had been a two-point acceleration over 49% y/y growth in the first quarter. Wall Street had not been expecting such strength in the quarter - consensus had pinned this quarter's revenues at $238.7 million, or 46% y/y growth. While it's true that a lot of this growth has been driven by acquisitions, GrubHub noted that excluding the contributions for eat24 and LevelUp, organic growth from GrubHub would have still been high at 34% y/y.

As can also be seen in the chart above, GrubHub grew its active diners by 67% y/y to 16.4 million, adding 800k diners sequentially in what CFO Adam DeWitt called GrubHub's "strongest quarter ever" on this quarter's earnings call:

The third quarter is typically our weakest quarter seasonally. But by a number of measures, it was Grubhub's strongest quarter ever. For active diner growth, this was clearly the case. Active diners increased organically by almost 800,000 sequentially to end at 16.4 million. To put this figure into appropriate context, our next largest quarterly add was just over 600,000."

Gross food sales, meanwhile, rose 40% y/y to $1.21 billion (23% y/y on an organic basis, and an acceleration from last quarter). While this is still an impressive figure, this pales in comparison to revenue growth and active diner growth - suggesting that GrubHub is finding ways to monetize its platform to grow faster than the increase in food orders.

Management also noted that its partnership with Yum is continuing in stride. The company has now launched GrubHub Delivery for Taco Bells and KFCs in more than 100 markets, driving a good portion of the company's active diner growth this quarter.

This top-line strength translated into some bottom-line improvement. Operating income grew 28% y/y to $21.8 million, while GrubHub's preferred profit metric, adjusted EBITDA, grew 40% y/y to $60.1 million. In both cases, both measures of profit grew slower than revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margins shrunk to 24.3%, down 190bps from 26.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 3. GrubHub EBITDA

Source: GrubHub investor relations

Rather than deduce that the company's increased scale has made it less efficient, however, consider management's explanation: GrubHub recently blitz-launched into many new markets to support the new Yum partnership, which has higher upfront operational costs to get a driver network in place. Per the CFO's comments on the earnings call:

What you are seeing in the third quarter results is actually the combination of an increase in driver cost per order from these new markets, offset by a decrease in driver cost per order from our more mature markets. While temporarily more costly to operate, these new markets have been a fantastic source of growth for us, with high quality new diners coming for Yum! restaurants and non-Yum! restaurants in those markets. To take advantage of this, we have accelerated our Grubhub Delivery market rollout plans and will see a short-term decrease in overall driver efficiency as we ramp volume in these markets."

Despite slightly disappointing on EBITDA and EBITDA margins, GrubHub's pro forma EPS of $0.45 still beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.41.

Final thoughts

GrubHub is a fantastic growth stock whose shares have been disproportionately punished in the recent tech downturn. In falling more than 40% from its peak values, GrubHub's revenue multiple has contracted by four turns, now undervaluing a stock with ~50% y/y revenue growth on top of positive EBITDA margins that will improve as new markets begin to mature.

While it's true that GrubHub plays in a very crowded market with well-recognized competitors, this competitive landscape is nothing new. GrubHub has long fended off advances from competitors and maintained its diner growth via. a combination of tuck-in acquisitions and organic partnerships like the Yum deal. This is a company with a strong track record for product innovation as well as execution. Stay long and buy the dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GRUB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.