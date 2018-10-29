Resolute Energy: Oil Percentage Misses Expectations

Resolute expects approximately 50% long-term oil, but I believe that 47% to 48% may be a better estimate for a model now.

Some of Resolute's oil heavy wells have underperformed, while overall its wells look a bit gassier than expected.

This compares to its earlier projection (as of August) for 50% oil in Q3 and 52% oil in Q4, while its initial projections for Q4 called for 55% oil.

Resolute's oil percentage is below expectations though, at around 45% for Q3 and around 45% now expected for Q4.

Resolute Energy's total production reached around expectations for Q3 2018, while Q4 2018 also is around expectations after adjusting for the impact of a couple deferred completions.

Resolute Energy (REN) has released some information about its Q3 2018 production and adjusted EBITDA results, while also updating its full-year guidance.

Resolute's total production for Q3 2018 ended up within its expected range, but its oil percentage was noticeably less than expected. Despite that, Resolute managed to nearly double its adjusted EBITDA from Q2's $33.7 million result due to increased production levels (resulting in increased revenues and lower per BOE costs).

The lower than previously expected oil production is expected to carry over into Q4 2018, with the oil percentage expected to be around 45% as well, compared to expectations in August that Q4 would reach 52% oil.

Q3 2018 Production Results

Resolute indicated that Q3 2018 production averaged around 34,750 BOEPD, including 15,740 barrels of oil production per day (for an oil percentage of 45%).

This performance was slightly disappointing since Resolute's guidance called for production to average 34,000 to 37,000 BOEPD during Q3 2018, with 50% of that production being oil. Resolute's total production was in that guidance range, albeit a bit toward the lower end of that range. However, oil production ended up around 7% below the low end of the 17,000 to 18,500 barrels of oil per day guidance range suggested by the 50% oil cut.

Resolute noted that the oil production percentage ended up lower than expected due to strong Mustang production (which typically has a fairly low 30% to 40% oil percentage), combined with weaker than expected production from some of its new Ranger wells (which have a higher 58% to 60% oil production percentage for Wolfcamp A Ranger wells).

Well Level Results

Resolute noted that the oil percentage for all its Ranger wells were around expectations. However, overall production from its three Lower Wolfcamp A wells and its two Upper Wolfcamp B wells fell below expectations. The three Upper Wolfcamp A wells and its Wolfcamp C well had total production in-line with expectations.

Source: Resolute Energy

Meanwhile, Resolute mentioned that its Mustang wells were performing close to expectations, with the Lower Wolfcamp A and Upper Wolfcamp B wells performing pretty similarly to its Upper Wolfcamp A wells (relative to expectations) unlike the Ranger wells.

Source: Resolute Energy

Changes To Guidance

Based on its updated guidance (at guidance midpoint), Resolute now expects approximately 41,500 BOEPD production in Q4 2018, with approximately 44% to 45% of that production being oil.

Resolute's full-year guidance range does allow for a large range of potential outcomes for Q4 2018 though, with potential production during the quarter ranging from approximately 37,500 to 45,500 BOEPD while still meeting full-year guidance.

Source: Resolute Energy

In August, Resolute expected 42,000 to 45,000 BOEPD production for Q4 2018, with a 52% oil percentage. The 41,500 BOEPD it now expects at guidance midpoint is a bit lower than this earlier range, although that's largely due to Resolute deferring the completion of two Lower Wolfcamp A wells in its South Mitre Unit while it assesses the potential benefits of wider vertical spacing. These two wells were previously anticipated to start producing in mid October, and would have probably have boosted its Q4 2018 production by close to 2,000 BOEPD in that case.

Oil Percentage Is A Concern

Resolute initially expected its oil percentage to average 52% during 2018. This was updated to 49% to 50%, and now has been reduced to 45% for the full year and around 45% for Q4 2018.

The weaker than expected performance of some of its higher oil percentage Ranger Appaloosa wells and the deferral of the completion of its Lower Wolfcamp A South Mitre wells does have some impact on oil percentages. However, if all the Ranger wells had performed to expectations and the Lower Wolfcamp A South Mitre wells started production in mid October, it still looks like Resolute's oil percentage would end up around 47% to 48% in Q4 2018.

Resolute mentioned that it expects that its oil percentage will end up at approximately 50% in the longer run, but it looks like Resolute's wells are a bit more gassier than previously anticipated. I'd probably go with 47% to 48% oil when modeling Resolute going forward.

A change in oil percentage from 50% to 47%/48% reduces Resolute's realised price per BOE by around $1 to $1.50. This reduces Resolute's expected EBITDA (at 2018 exit rate production) by close to $20 million per year.

Conclusion

Resolute Energy has increased its total production significantly and is around expectations (after adjusting for the impact of the deferred completions on its South Mitre Lower Wolfcamp A wells). The production increase has resulted in a large boost to Resolute's adjusted EBITDA performance in Q3 2018, and should result in further improvements in Q4 2018.

However, some of Resolute's more oil heavy wells haven't performed as well as expected, and it appears that Resolute's wells are slightly gassier than expected in general. This will reduce Resolute's realised price per BOE and knock a few dollars off its estimated value.

