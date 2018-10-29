General Motors: 4.7% Yield And Dirt Cheap

General Motors (GM) once again makes a compelling value proposition on the drop. General Motors recently adjusted its earnings guidance on the back of the trade conflict between the United States and China, which in turn has catalyzed a shift in investor sentiment. General Motors, in my opinion, now represents deep value as shares are extremely cheap on a forward-P/E basis and have a compelling risk-reward. An investment in GM comes with an entry yield of 4.7 percent.

General Motors' shares slumped in October as investors went risk-off in light of rising interest rates and surging bond yields. Though General Motors is no longer oversold, I think the drop is a good opportunity to gobble up shares for a dividend portfolio.

Source: StockCharts

Tariff Stand-Off And Reduced Earnings Guidance

The trade war between the U.S. and China weighs on investor sentiment and investors' risk appetite.

The United States and China slapped billions of dollars of new tariffs on each other this year as the trade war gradually escalated over the summer. Just last month, in September, U.S. president Trump imposed new tariffs on Chinese imports to the tune of $200 billion in order to punish the second-largest economy in the world for what the U.S. regards as unfair trade practices. China responded in kind, imposing $60 billion worth of tariffs on U.S. imports.

Higher tariffs, especially on aluminum, steel and automobiles, are hurting companies such as General Motors and Ford Motors (F). As commodity and input costs rise on the back of higher levies, auto companies have reduced their earnings forecasts for 2018. General Motors, for instance, reduced its 2018 profit outlook on the back of higher commodity and currency costs. The auto company now expects to pull in $5.80-$6.20/share this year in terms of adjusted earnings. The previous earnings guidance suggested full-year earnings of $6.30-$6.60/share. Hence, the updated guidance reflected a ~7 percent estimated decline in per-share profits. Ford Motor decreased its 2018 earnings guidance by ~11 percent.

Ultimately, chances are that the tariff stand-off between the two countries will be resolved at the negotiating table. Both countries will eventually realize that a trade war is not in their interest, and reason and cooperation will return.

General Motors Is Dirt Cheap

General Motors is back in the bargain bin after the sell-off, and so is Ford Motors. Today, income investors pay just ~5.7x next year's estimated profits for General Motors' generous 4.7 percent dividend yield.

GM PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

And here's how General Motors compares against Ford Motors in terms of forward-P/E ratio.

GM PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

An escalation of the trade conflict between the U.S. and China would be a major negative for the investment thesis here. Another risk factor: A U.S. recession. An economic downturn would most likely lead to a decline in auto sales in America, which in turn would hurt GM's upside potential.

Your Takeaway

General Motors' shares are ailing, for a couple of reasons. For one thing, the tariff conflict between the U.S. and China has increased uncertainty in the auto sector as input costs are rising. Secondly, higher interest rates and bond yields have triggered a major market drop in October which pushed many stocks into oversold territory. Though GM is no longer oversold, I think the sell-off is a good opportunity to gobble up a couple of shares for a dividend portfolio. Shares sell for less than 6.0x next year's estimated profits, greatly reducing the odds that investors are overpaying for GM's dividend. GM has a very attractive risk-reward, in my opinion. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM, F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.