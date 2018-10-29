Majesco, Inc. (MJCO) CEO Adam Elster on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Majesco, Inc. (NYSEMKT:MJCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Hosting the call today are Ketan Mehta, Majesco's Chairman; Adam Elster, Majesco 's CEO; Farid Kazani, CFO and Treasurer; and Ann Massey, Senior Vice President and Finance.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Ketan. Ketan, Please go ahead.

Ketan Mehta

Thank you, Andrew. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Majesco's fiscal 2019 second quarter conference call. This is an exciting opportunity for us as it's an opportunity to welcome our new CEO, Adam Elster. For the past several quarters, I've been contemplating retirement from my operations duty after career expanding over 38 years, and along with the board I've been actively looking for my successor. I'm greatly excited to get Adam on board as our CEO who joined us on 1st October, and I've taken up a role as a Chairman of the Board for Majesco.

Adam has an impressive career at CA Technologies, a 4.5 billion revenue Fortune 500 organization. Most recently, Adam served as President of Global Field Operation. At CA, Adam led high performing teams in all aspects of sales, services, support and operation. And he supported many of the world's largest companies through their digital transformation revenue.

Adam has a proven track record of scaling businesses and specifically growing cloud business, and I feel confident that he is the right person to take Majesco to a next level. On behalf of everyone at Majesco and the Board of Directors, I welcome Adam to Majesco and look forward to working with him as he executes our company's compelling growth oriented business plans.

So, with this introducing, let me turn this call over to Adam Elster, Majesco's CEO.

Adam Elster

Thanks, Ketan, and good afternoon to everyone on today's call. I'm very excited to be a part of the Majesco's team. But before we get started, I wanted to take this opportunity to recognize Ketan and thank him for his leadership after the almost 40 years. There are not that many technology companies that can really talk about that kind of tenure, and he and the other founders have done an excellent job of growing Majesco. I deeply respect that and wanted to publicly thank you Ketan for giving me the responsibility and the opportunity to drive the next phases of our evolution.

So over the last four weeks, I've spent time with employees, partners, analysts and customers across all of our global operation. Every meeting, every interaction and conversation, really reinforced my excitement about joining Majesco, the opportunity ahead of us and our ability to execute. I'm extremely encouraged about the future and the financial results we achieved during the fiscal 2019 second quarter reinforced this view. While I planned on continuing to listen and to learn, I thought you would like to hear my initial thoughts on why I enjoy in Majesco.

So the first thing I would tell you is the market opportunity. Majesco has a compelling marketing opportunity and is one of the main reasons I came to the Company. Over the past several years, the Company has been an early thought leader about the change and disruption in the insurance market. These disruptive trends are real and they are assuring in a new era of insurance what we call Insurance 2.0 that is focused on new and innovative business models, products, services and channels as well as new approaches the customer engagement. This era demands agility, speed and innovation, which is dramatically different from legacy insurance practices.

Unfortunately, many insurers have built and implemented their core system around traditional Insurance 1.0 business models and a pre-digital age technology architecture. The painful and often expensive IT modernization projects over the last eight decades coupled with layers and portals and complex integration to improve agent and customer experience do not align with new market dynamics of Insurance 2.0. We believe that for insurers to ship to a new digital era of insurance, a new generation of architecture is required.

We call this next-gen technology that transforms modern core system into platform to leverage broad ecosystems and technology innovation, including micro services API cloud commuting machine learning and new data set sources. New core insurance solutions built with the technology architect meet the reality and requirements of today's business environment that is characterized by constant disruption, heavy competition and growing market demand. This is why we have invested early in our core cloud and digital platforms around this new technology architecture. These solutions will enable insurers to improve their competitiveness, cost structure and operating models.

In addition, next GEN technology will allow insurers to create customer-focused product and services in a matter of month and week instead of years, and we are now beginning to see this happen. This industry shift and rapid embrace of the next generation technology was frontend center in the recent 2018 InsurTech Connect Conference in Las Vegas, where thousands of industry leaders from around the world heard stories of success. We had our clients there participating in numerous panel discussions, discussing their journey and how rapid implementation of new business models occurred in weeks and days.

We are very pleased to announce the Gartner has positioned Majesco as a leader in the October 2018 Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platform. Majesco was recognized as a leader for its completeness of vision and ability to execute. As we shared last quarter in May, we launched the Majesco Digital1st Insurance platform, an innovative next-generation digital and micro service based platform, Digital1st is exciting. As with our thought leadership, Majesco had developed this solution based on market and customer feedback. As a result, there is a very strong interest among carriers and a growing pipeline of new customers.

Turning to second quarter, Majesco launched its Majesco test automation framework to rapidly and cost effectively integrate their automation test suite with DevOps tools and framework while expanding automating testing technique capability to include user interface, mobile, web services, batch processing, test data and PDF verification. I'm very encouraged by the growing acceptance of Majesco's products which are resonating with current and potential customers. Now the heart of any company is its employee and I would tell you the greatest asset of any technology company is its people, and I'm very proud to lead such a talented team.

I've met Majesco employees across the organization and I'm extremely impressed with the passion and customer-focused culture throughout organization. When you combine that with industry domain and technology knowledge, it is a real winning combination. In an every customer conversation, I continue to get tremendous feedback on the team before we ever talk about the product, the project or the business, and to me that is the ultimate compliment of our employees.

Now, Majesco has always built on customer first culture that's built on trust, and Majesco's customers have trusted the Company to provide them with core insurance platform software to run their businesses. We are absolutely dedicated to providing our customers not only with leading products and solution but also exceeding their expectations and implementation and by delivering superior service with deep industry and domain technical skills. That combination of running customers with leading products and services differentiates Majesco from our competition and create strong and lasting bonds with our customers.

During the second quarter, we had a number of key wins in North America as well as around the globe. In North America, a Tier 1 insurer that is active in the InsurTech space was working, with several innovative startups, developing cutting-edge new product. They selected Majesco's P&C Core Suite, our CloudInsurer as well as our Data & Analytics Platform and Digital1st as our go forward flat. A second Tier 1 selected P&C Claims to support their third-party business administration, and these are just the couple of examples of the types of wins that we are seeing.

Now, even more important in some of the win is our successful go-lives with our solution. We had a number of customers go-live and mid-market insurer that went live our Policy, our P&C and our Majesco Enterprise Data Warehouse. We had an InsurTech start-up that in 10-week implemented an expanding Majesco billing for P&C and claims. We had a Tier 1 greenfield that expanded lines of business on Majesco billing for P&C. All of these were great examples of not just promises but actually going live and getting our solutions of these customers with go-to-market.

And for us, each successful implementation really does enhance our credibility in the market with our customers, our new customers while really demonstrating an important value proposition and speed to value. Now Majesco's partnerships play an important role in our drive, our growth and strategy around our platform solution. One of the strategic partnerships is IBM, the MetLife Program, representing the Life, Annuity and Group segment though IBM represents one of the largest cloud deal and our joint IBM Majesco teams are focused on successful implementation of this solution.

I'm pleased to report that we recently expanded to the Property and Casualty segment with IBM. And during summit during September, we commenced initial work with IBM at a Tier 1 insurer. Overall, our IBM partnership continues to gain momentum with growing pipeline, and we are actively pursuing several opportunities in Tier 1 and Tier 2 insurance carriers in both the Life Annuity and Group and P&C markets globally. In addition, Majesco has built a growing ecosystem of partners that support our cloud platform solution by integrating innovative capabilities and emerging technology, most notably through Majesco Digital1st EcoExchange.

So Q2 financial overview, as you can see, Majesco's cloud-based operating model has become a critical component of our value proposition and I'm encouraged by our recent success. Majesco's fiscal 2019 second quarter results reflect growing acceptance of our solution as second quarter revenue increased 12% over the same period a year ago. Cloud revenues increased by 41% compared to the fiscal 2018 second quarter, and they now represent over 39% of our business, and that's compared to 31% from the same period last year.

Now, last week I had the opportunity to meet with the Fortune 500 company. The meeting included their CEO, their CFO, their COO, their CIO and the head of operations. I was completely outnumbered. It was a fantastic meeting. As we talked about the business and the market, the customer talked a lot about where they are today and where they want to be in the future.

And what they told me is their strategy was focused on optimizing their technology investment, and establishing a new platform for their overall digital experience that will enable them to adapt to new market demand and capture new business opportunity through an agile speed to value business model.

When the customer finished and he asked me, what our strategy was? I told him, you just said it. So for me, this was the ultimate validation of our strategy. Look, when we look at the business, we realize in the insurance industry some things will take time and will be plenty of hard work, but the alignment to our vision and what we stand for is very, very real.

Majesco has a compelling opportunity and I'm excited to be part of the leadership team. Our second quarter results reflect the growing momentum across Majesco and alignment to market trend in the insurance industry. I'm pleased with the progress we are making and believe that fiscal 2019, is shaping up to be a strong year for the Company. Moving forward, I look forward to engaging with investors and shareholders in the coming month and updating you on the Company's future.

So with that, let me turn the call over Farid Kazani to discuss the financial drivers for the quarter.

Farid Kazani

Thank you, Adam, and good afternoon to everyone. First of all, I would sincerely like to thank Ketan Mehta, the first founder of Majesco for his contribution in building Majesco's business and brand, and the support and guidance he has given me in performing my role during this journey. On behalf of all the employees of Majesco, a big thank you, for you, Ketan. Secondly, I would like to welcome Adam to the Majesco family and I must say that during the short period, the transaction has been extremely smooth, and look forward to working with Adam to build a stronger Majesco.

And now over to the Q2 performance, I'm pleased to summarize the second quarter financials of fiscal 2019. This is the fifth consecutive quarter of consistent improvement in the revenue and profitability performance, and we are pleased with the way the business is shaping up. Let me enumerate the key highlights on the overall performance of second quarter.

Revenue for Q2 FY2019 was 34 million up 12.2% year-on-year and 1.5% sequentially strongly from the ramp-up of key programs, increasing business momentum from existing customers and new logos. The year-to-date revenue for the six months period was 67.7 million as compared to 58.3 million for the same period last year. This was 16% higher as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018, was 4.4 million or 13.1% of revenue as compared to an adjusted EBITDA of 1 million or 3.4% during the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The same was also higher by 278 basis points as compared to the sequential quarter ended at June 30, 2018. For higher adjusted EBITDA margin is a result of the growing contribution of increased revenue, better revenue profile in favor of cloud business on an improved operating efficiency. The adjusted EBITDA for the six months period ended 30th September 2018 was 7.9 million or 11.7% of revenue as compared to 0.6 million or 1.1% of revenue during the six months period ended 30, 2017.

Going to the details on the cloud and recurring revenue, the total cloud revenue for Q2 fiscal 2019 stood at 39.1% of revenue as compared to 31.1% during the same quarter last year, reflecting a growth of 41%. Cloud subscription revenue grew 47.8% from $2.9 million in Q2 FY '18 with 2.2 million in Q2 of FY '19. As a percentage of revenue, the cloud subscriptions stood at 12.5% in Q2 fiscal 2019 compared to 9.5% in Q2 last year.

The total number of cloud customers now stand at 41 as of 30, 2018; and for the half year ended 30, 2018, the total cloud revenue stood at 25.5 million which is 37.7% of the revenue reflecting a growth of 51.9% over the H1 of the last fiscal. The growth has significantly offset the drop in the on-premise implementations, which declined 9.6% from 17.8 million in H1 of last fiscal to 16.1 million of the first half of the current fiscal 2019.

The total recurring revenue increased by 39% to 11.3 million for the Q2 FY '19, representing 33.3% of the total revenue as compared to 8.2 million, representing 26.9% for the Q2 fiscal FY '18. For the half year ended September 30, 2018, the total recurring revenue stood at 21.6 million representing 31.4% of the total revenue and reflecting growth of 36.5%.

Not onto the margin profile. During the quarter ended 30th September 2018, the gross margins were at 50.1% as compared to 42.8% in the quarter ended 30th September 2017. The year-on-year increase in margin was primarily due to the higher revenue, better revenue profile in favor of cloud, customers and recurring business. For the six months period ended 30th September 2018, the gross margin was 49% as compared to 43.8% in the previous year.

For the fiscal 2019 second quarter, the SG&A was 9.5 million as a percentage it stood at 27.8% as compared to 34.4% during the second quarter of the last fiscal 2019. The decline in the SG&A is driven by better control on the G&A expenses. For the six months period ended 30th September 2018, SG&A declined 8.7% to 19 million or 28% of sales as compared to 20.7 million or 35.6% for the same period last fiscal. On the product development expenditure, the expenses were at 4.7 million for the second quarter ended FY2019, as a percentage it stood at 13.7% as compared to 13.9% during the same period of the last fiscal.

The increase in R&D expenses was focused on enhancing our cloud and digital offerings. For the six months period ended 30th September 2018, the direct R&D expenditure was higher by 16.6% as compared to the last fiscal year. Our overall revenue growth combined with more profitable mix of revenue and operating leverage drove the increasing profitability. The Company also recorded a gain of $0.84 million during the quarter ended 30th September 2018 on account of the reversal of the contingent earn out consideration no longer required.

The net income for the quarter, second quarter fiscal 2019 stood at 2.8 million or 0.07 per diluted share as compared to a loss of 0.7 million or a loss of $0.02 per share in the second quarter of last fiscal. Net income for the six months period ended 30th September 2018 was 3.9 million or 0.10 per diluted share as compared to a net loss of 2.4 million or a loss of 0.06 per share for the six months period ended 30th September 2017.

From a geographic standpoint, the North America, UK and APAC regions represented 89.3%, 4.9% as 5.8% respectively for the second quarter of total revenue. In terms of business split, the P&C represented 21.3%, L&A represented 28.1%, and non-interest represented 0.6% for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. In terms of client concentration, the top customer in this quarter represented 13.9% of revenue while the top 5 contributed 31.6 and top 10 contributed 45.1% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2019.

Turning onto the balance sheet, the total debt as of 30th September 2018 was lower at 11.5 million compared to 13.3, as of June 30 2018 whereas the cash and cash equivalent was higher at 51.1 million at the end of September 2018 as compared to 11.7 at the end of June 30, 2018. So, overall a positive quarter with an improve cash flow over 5 million.

DSO remained constant at 76 days at the end of 30th September 2018. The 12-month executable backlog stood at 73.3 million at the end of September 2018 as compared to 81.6 million at the end of June 30, 2018. Headcount was marginally higher at 2,491 at the end of September 2018 as compared to 2,395 at the end of 2018.

This concludes our prepared remarks. I will now pass it onto the operator to open it for questions. Thank you very much and appreciate your continued interest in Majesco.

Unidentified Analyst

So my first question is for Adam. I think as recovering the stock for couple of years, I think if we take a look at the last few quarters, we've started to finally see the ramp that management was expecting in revenues. And with that said and the change happening now, what are your top priorities or goals that you think are necessary to target to the Company during next level?

Adam Elster

With this outlook of the business, I'm very encouraged by the pipeline and the activity with the customers. As you look to moving the business from a legacy business models and on-perm as technology to a cloud base, there's obviously a different ramp and how that business operate, right, where you're moving from large upfront deals to cloud base deals that are smaller in nature, smaller in term and then have a ramp over time.

So I would say is that I believe the momentum that the Company has seen where the customers are moving. With that said, I think when you look at the revenue build up as that create, it's not a big bang initial revenue as beginning of these cycles, it's a slower burn. And what I would tell you is the leading indicators that we see, as you see the revenue increasing from cloud implementation that's where we believe overtime, as you drive adoption of those customers. We have seen both the new bookings and the revenue developed overtime, but I wouldn’t expect to see big bang revenue increases due to the nature of that type of business.

Unidentified Analyst

And with that said, if we take a look at the last week quarters we've seen the backlog off course it predates you, steadily declined by 19%, and with the on-perm work falling off some and the growth coming from cloud. Should we view these bookings as an indicator that we're going to see revenue decline from this last quarter before increases? Should we -- is that how we should think about those indicators?

Adam Elster

The way I would think about those indicators is similar to what I said a minute ago, I mean, so to begin with, we did have several large deals that shifted into this quarter that has some impact on the backlog. But again, the pipeline of the cloud deals is very good. What we're seeing is a larger volume of smaller deals with shorter duration, which by nature creates a different effect onto your backlog. So, the cloud deals in general have a ramp up, so what their initial revenue is over time and you see that as correlated to the backlog in general.

Unidentified Analyst

And there was a fresh set of eyes on the business. How do you view your leadership role in cloud compared to say a guide wire? It was my understanding before that your cloud may have been first to market, but they also are starting to build their cloud business. So, how do you see the competitive landscape?

Adam Elster

Look, I think if you think about our strategy as a company, we were definitely early to market. And it does not surprise me that other legacy firms are involved in understanding how to transform their on-premise business to a cloud model. So, certainly, doesn't surprise me is something all of us and the industry expect. I would saym the opportunity how we leverage that into new accounts and how do we balance what we do today with what we are going to do in the future. And I'm excited about the opportunity, but it's not a -- I'm not naïve to the fact that other people are now speaking about the cloud and how they transform their business.

Unidentified Analyst

Last question I have. Sorry.

Unidentified Company Representative

The clear stand up differentiator is a peak to value. And our ability to kind of do on agile kind of implementation for customer which is what is a significant advantage that drives their business.

Unidentified Analyst

My last question was going to be in terms of balance sheet. You have $12 million in cash not including the debt of course, but of the 12 million in cash, how much of that in the U.S. versus overseas?

Farid Kazani

Brian, most of the cash is actually in the U.S., okay. There is very little in the UK and in Malaysia, but most of the 15 million, it's actually $15 million, is sitting in the U.S.

Unidentified Analyst

You have just begun. Getting to the decline in the backlog over the last four quarters. Following up the question that was just asked, is that business really a negative because your bookings are quicker than you used to book orders? Is that a fair comment for the cycles a lot quicker?

Adam Elster

Yes, I mean if you look at the overall sales cycle deals, right. And if you take about a large transformational deal of our core system, those deals certainly take a longer time, a life cycle deals are certainly longer, but the deal size is certainly very large. And if you look at the timeframe for a smaller cloud deal or greenfield opportunities within companies, those deals are much shorter lifecycle and the initial purchase tends to be a shorter duration to smaller capacity, But again, if we go back to the speed to value with these companies are getting up in running in 60 to 90 or 180 days which is very exciting because at that point than our focus is less on initial deals and more on adoption and success which grows overtime.

Unidentified Analyst

So that coming back to the backlog, would you say this is a more orders most of the orders as a first to larger ones in that backlog?

Farid Kazani

We had the more of orders which came in but from large customers, okay, and there has been some of the orders that have in terms of contact negotiation moved into this month and the following month. We do see the December quarter as a significantly higher order booking and because you are seeing transactions that are likely to get closed out. So we would see an improvement in the overall backlog at the end of the December.

Unidentified Analyst

I've got a whole bunch of other questions for you. When would Q be out, so I can give you a call over to -- with yourself and Adam?

Adam Elster

Yes, sure, we can always touch base offline, Howard.

Unidentified Analyst

When would the 10-Q to be out roughly?

Adam Elster

10-Q should be out by 15th November.

Shyamal Dhruv

So, just for clarification on your opening remarks, you had 'mentioned about one Life and Annuity partnership on the IBM side. So, is it like one another day apart from the MetLife unless we are working from last few quarters? Or is it just smaller type of deal to that IBM partnership?

Adam Elster

Yes, so we -- outside of MetLife, we have another customer where we are in the proof of concept initial phases with another customer around the P&C.

Shyamal Dhruv

And how much time generally it takes from proof of concept to signing off a deal? Just rough time line [indiscernible] deal with the one quarter, two quarters time line or it requires much more time in submitting your proof of concept and then work on the deal controls and finally announcing the deal?

Adam Elster

I would tell you similar to my last answer. These deals in the large Tier 1 customers tend to have a longer life cycle. The good news is we are in that we've already been in the PoC stage for a little while here. So, what is my hope? My hope, we would assign it last quarter to finalize it. The PoC is going very well. We will hope for this quarter, but it wouldn’t surprise me if it falls into the fourth quarter as well. But it's a very strategic opportunity that will -- we believe that will benefit the customer, IBM and ourselves for a while. And the PoC is going well, so I am feeling good about it. But the timeline in general, these deals do take a longer period of time.

Shyamal Dhruv

And my last question is on that reversal of contingent liability. So can you just please explain like what was the earlier deal confusion, why there was a reversal of roughly 1 million in this quarter?

Farid Kazani

Yes, first pertaining to the agile business earn out consideration which was the total consideration over the three a period was booked as contingent consideration. And whatever cost paid up based on performance, there was a balanced amount of $835,000 which was outstanding, which is no longer required to be maintained as provision and that has got reversed in this quarter.

George Melas

My questions have been answered. I was really asking about the IBM deal, but I also want to thank Ketan for all his work and always his kindness. That’s all. I have no questions actually.

Ketan Mehta

Thank you, George Melas, so nice to speak with you.

Adam Elster

Great, well, thank you very much everyone. This is Adam Elster, I appreciate you taking the time to discuss our earnings with us. Any other questions, I'm sure number of you will be setting up the meeting as follow up, so I can get to know a number of you as well as we move on, and thank you for all your support, look forward to meeting you all soon. And have a good evening, everyone. Thank you.

