Tiffany: A Precious Bargain Right At The Beginning Of The Holiday Season

Tiffany is almost certainly repurchasing its stock, taking advantage of Mr. Market’s irrationality, and the company will continue to pursue its growth goals during the holiday season.

The dreaded strict controls on personal goods imported into China by personal shoppers are actually good news for global luxury brands.

China has not raised tariffs on jewelry: instead, it just reduced them.

There is no rational explanation for the recent 20% drop in Tiffany’s stock from its all-time highs.

After an exciting start of the year, thanks to the excellent results that the growth plan of the new Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) CEO is already delivering, the common shares of the New York City’s jewelry company have suffered a sharp decline in the last two months, losing more than 20%, as of this writing.

Mr. Market seems terrified at the idea of tighter regulation on the luxury goods imported by China using platforms such as Daigou, as noted by Jean-Jacques Guiony during the last Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMHF) conference call, which, nevertheless, presented reassuring results, with sales and profits up 13% in the previous 9 months (16% in China).

Curiously, investors did not grasp L. Vuitton’s CEO’s message entirely. He pointed out that his company has always been against the practice of purchases on commision, so widespread in China, to the point of (wait for it):

limiting the number of products that people can buy in stores, particularly in Paris

and adding that:

Obviously, there are limits to the control we can exert over that. But the fact that Chinese authorities are moving into the same direction is obviously good news for us.

It is not difficult to understand why big companies are against this practice. Lack of after-sale services, counterfeit scams and rogue store managers abroad could seriously hurt the brand reputation and lead to serious long-term damage in exchange for short-term profit.

Eventually, consumers will be able to adapt to the market changes. In the medium term, new regulatory issues could, in fact, boost sales on the Chinese E-commerce web sites, which are still mostly duty free. Besides, Tiffany has already made relevant steps towards this direction, with the introduction of two digital pop-up stores, jointly with Luxury Pavillion and WeChat, and it looks ready to open its first e-commerce store by next year.

What about the China-US trade war?

Although the whole world is worried about the endless climb in tariffs and fees, due to the escalating trade war between the two biggest economies on earth, there is now a higher chance of a tariffs ease, rather than a rise, at least in China.

In any case, as far as the luxury goods are concerned, tariffs are already high, so much so that the Chinese government has been lowering them consistently, a trend that will also prompt Tiffany to decrease product prices, as announced during the last conference call.

China’s New Import Tariffs

HS CODE Description of Goods Import Tariffs Before 07/2018 Current Import Tariffs 71131110 Silver jewelry and parts thereof, inlaid with diamond 20% 8% 71131190 Other silver jewelry and parts thereof 20% 8% 1131911 Gold jewelry and parts thereof, inlaid with diamond 20% 8% 71131919 Other gold jewelry and parts thereof 20% 8% 71131921 Platinum jewelry and parts thereof, inlaid with diamond 35% 10% 71131929 Other platinum jewelry and parts thereof 35% 10% 71131991 Other precious metal jewelry and parts thereof, inlaid with diamond 35% 10% 71131999 Other precious metal jewelry and parts thereof 35% 10% 71132010 Jewelry of base metal clad with precious metal, inlaid with diamond 35% 10% 71132090 Other jewelry and parts thereof, of base metal clad with precious metal 35% 10% 71141100 Silver wares and parts thereof 35% 10% 71141900 Other gold and silver wares and parts thereof 35% 10% 71142000 Gold and silver wares and parts thereof, of base metal clad with precious metal 35% 10% 71161000 Natural or cultured pearls 35% 10% 71162000 Precious or semi-precious stones 35% 10% 71171100 Cuff links and studs 35% 10% 71171900 Other imitation jewelry of base metal 17% 8% 71179000 Other imitation jewelry of unlisted material 35% 18%

Source: Guangzhou Diamond Exchange

Tiffany’s growth strategy

As I previously wrote, Tiffany’s first half of the year was very promising (to say the least).

They reported a double-digit growth of their three jewelry segments as a whole while launching new products (namely Paper Flowers collection and Tiffany True) and new marketing campaigns.

Worldwide net sales increased by 13% in the first half and the company’s margins are now at record levels.

Tiffany gross and operating margin trend in 1H (Author’s elaboration)

Moreover it is worth mentioning that the holiday season is here already and the luxury companies usually wait it to boost their sales.

Here it's how Tiffany historically performed in the second half VS the first semester of the year:

Year I-II half comparison 2014 12% 2015 10% 2016 19.5% 2017 24% 4 Y Av 16.4% 2018 /

Tiffany H/H net sales increase (decrease) percentage (Author’s elaboration)

In a nutshell, Tiffany has an ambitious expansion plan to execute and it seems to have enough resources to accomplish it at the expense of its main competitors. All the money they are going to spend to amplify the brand message is an actual investment in one of Tiffany’s most valuable assets: its brand.

On top of that, at the end of last quarter, Tiffany repurchased funds amounting to $750M. One doesn’t need a crystal ball to forecast that management is right in stocking up on its shares at these price level, considering they paid a much higher price when they bought a big chunk back last quarter.

Conclusions

Tiffany’s shares have been on a roller coaster in the last six months, rising over 40% to their all-time high and then tumbling down over 20% to the actual $105 - $110 per share range.

However, while the reasons for the preliminary rise are understandable, the worries that caused the recent fall are not as clear.

We could attribute this bear sentiment mostly to the fears of an escalating trade war affecting Chinese markets, but it looks like an overreaction at this point, especially when it comes to jewelry companies like Tiffany. China is, in fact, reducing its fees in this category.

However, the combination of the huge drop in Tiffany’s share price right before the holidays, together with a strong growth in the company’s core business, may constitute a rare opportunity for long-term investors to possibly earn a return in the medium-term. Even professional analysts who follow the company have been bullish, with an average medium PT of around $140.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.