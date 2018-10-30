AT&T Hits Lows: Should We Worry?

Areas of weakness have become obvious (particularly in the satellite TV division), and this has pushed the stock to new lows for the year.

All eyes are focused squarely on AT&T (NYSE:T), as the company has now had its first opportunity to report on an inclusive full-quarter earnings performance after its merger with Time Warner. So far, the market reaction has not been favorable, and the stock has fallen to levels which have not been seen since the period which followed the Global Financial Crisis. Since AT&T hit its July 2018 highs at $43.89 per share, its valuation has dropped by more than 34%. Areas of weakness have become obvious (particularly in the satellite TV division), and these are factors which must be monitored going forward.

But AT&T’s supreme 6.6% dividend yield remains attractive enough to justify long positions in the stock, and strategies utilizing covered call options can be successful as a way of generating additional income from T positions. Despite strong opposition, we have been arguing the case for T covered call option strategies for months. Given the company’s mixed quarterly performances and the broader weakness of the equities market, active stances utilizing this outlook for AT&T may continue to benefit in the months ahead.

During the third quarter, AT&T generated earnings of $0.90 per share, which was far below the analyst consensus of $0.94 per share. The telecom giant’s revenue figure posted at $45.74 billion, which was slightly above the consensus expectations of $45.65 billion. Further positives could be found in number of postpaid wireless users the company added during the quarter (69,000). In this area, analysts were actually expecting a decline of 22,000. At best, this can be described as a “mixed” quarter. Given the bearish state of the market’s recent trend activity, it is not entirely surprising that shares of T were met with heavy selling pressure. But many shareholders were not expecting to see declines through the key psychological level at $30.

For AT&T, specific areas of weakness have developed in its satellite TV division. Third-quarter figures showed a net subscriber decline of 359,000, which was far worse than the already subdued expectations calling for a net loss of 245,000 subscribers. This also highlights a deepening trend for the company, as AT&T’s satellite subscribers figure declined by far less during the third quarter of 2017 (with a loss of 251,000). Brighter points were thought to be seen in the number of subscriber additions for the streaming service, DirecTV Now. But AT&T also failed to meet expectations in these areas. For the quarter, AT&T increased its DirecTV Now subscriber totals by 49,000. This was far below the market expectations of 287,000, and it represents a substantial deceleration in growth relative to the number of additional users attracted during the third quarter of last year (296,000). What is important to remember is that growth trends are clearly pointed in the wrong direction for AT&T. In other words, these are not factors which should be dismissed as one-time events.

Over the last several quarters, managerial commentaries have centered on the company’s need to update its approach and limit its dependence on wireless carrier services. Heightened levels of competition within the industry have pressured margins and forced AT&T to expand more deeply into popular media outlets as a means for driving revenue growth. At some stage, investors must question the operational efficacy of these acquisition decisions. In 2015, AT&T acquired DirectTV for nearly $50 billion. Viewership trends continue to generate headwinds, however, as consumers switch from traditional cable packages and drive the popularity of newer offerings from Hulu and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Total revenues from WarnerMedia rose to $8.2 billion during the most recent reporting period (which marks an annualized growth rate of 7%). HBO generated revenue growth of only 2% (at $1.6 billion), but subscription revenue was higher by 7% and operating income was higher by 11% for the period. Revenue from the Turner segment showed a growth rate of 4%, with subscription revenue higher by 6% and operating income higher by 13%. On balance, these are not results which should make us overly concerned. But there is also very little reason to believe that these are numbers which will inspire a new wave of buyers to begin a bullish stampede toward the stock.

At this stage, it is up to investors to decide whether recent moves in share prices actually make much sense. Obvious bearish tendencies have made themselves visible in the broader market, and the S&P 500 is now showing losses of 0.56% on a YTD basis. It can be argued that this factor has been more influential than the earnings miss in terms of its ability to accelerate the downward trends seen in share price valuations.

Of course, most long-term investors maintain focus on the dividend, and those bearish trends have propelled its yield back toward historic highs. The stock’s annual payout of $2.00 per share equates to a highly attractive dividend yield of 6.88% at current prices. AT&T is now showing a payout ratio of only 55.93%, which suggests that the dividend remains safe even at these supercharged levels. The company has reaffirmed its guidance figures for 2018, which show expectations for free cash flow to post near the upper end of the prior ranges (at roughly $21 billion). Accuracy in these forecasts will depend heavily on the performances shown in the company’s core wireless segments. But AT&T has generated almost $20 billion in free cash flow over the last year (even with its uncommonly large capital expenditures during this period).

The company managed to grow its free cash flow by double digits during the third quarter, and this should go far in setting investors' minds at ease. But with the recent declines seen in share prices, it has become clear that income investors must adopt a more proactive stance in order to maximize returns for positions in AT&T. For a large portion of this year, strategies implementing covered call options have been successful as a way of generating additional income in T positions. Active stances utilizing this outlook for AT&T may continue to benefit in the months ahead, given the company’s mixed quarterly performances and the broader weakness of the equities market in its current state.

