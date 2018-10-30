Tableau Software Is A Sell

Investors are owners, and owners are rewarded by what's left over after expenses are paid. Sales growth is great, but is not enough to make this a compelling investment.

I think this is another example of a market that seems to pay too much attention to revenue, at the expense of the "bottom line."

There is a very strong negative relationship (r=-.96) between revenue and net income, prompting the question: if sales growth of this magnitude won't turn a profit, what will?

The last time the shares reached their current valuation, the subsequent returns were bad. History may not repeat, but we're at a point of maximal risk.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Tableau Software (DATA) are up about 22%, and I think investors would be wise to take the money and run at this point. In my view, the shares are the definition of “overvalued,” and there’s more downside than upside from here. I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here and by looking at the stock itself. I’ll admit that the business is a compelling one in some ways, and is obviously popular with customers. That alone doesn’t make it a good investment, though.

Background

Tableau Software’s mission is to help people see and understand data. Their products put the power of data analysis into the hands of ordinary people, which allows a broad population of diverse business users to engage with their data, ask questions of it, and visualize it. This is impressive as it helps users dramatically reduce the cost of using typical business intelligence solutions.

The company is executing well, obviously, because as of the most recent quarter, the company boasted 78,000 customers, about 30% of which are outside of the United States and Canada. The company sees tremendous opportunities in the fast-growing business intelligence market.

Ominously, in order to compete in that market, for the foreseeable future, the company expects to continue to invest in its marketing and sales force domestically and internationally, along with research and development efforts.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here demonstrates that Tableau is obviously popular with customers, which is a necessary but not sufficient precondition to be considered a company worthy of investment capital. This popularity is evidenced by the fact that revenue has grown at an eye-watering CAGR of 30% since 2013. Gross profit has shown a similarly dramatic increase, rising at a CAGR of 29%. Unfortunately, that’s where the good financial news ends, given that sales and marketing, R&D, and G&A are also up at a CAGR of 33%, 40%, and 32%, respectively. In my opinion, this presents a picture of a company that’s popular with customers because it continually invests in sales and new developments, which calls into question how well this business can "scale." It seems to me that in order to maintain the loyalty of the customer base, the company must remain on a treadmill of perpetual losses. In fact, it seems that the more the company sells, the greater the losses. This is evidenced by the fact that there seems to be a very strong (r=-.96) negative correlation between revenue and net income. This prompts the question: if sales growth of this magnitude doesn’t lead to profitability, what will?

There are other problems here as well from a shareholder's point of view. In particular, shareholders have been diluted fairly massively, with shares outstanding up ~38% over the past 5 ½ years.

On the bright side, the first six months of this year showed some small improvement relative to the same period a year ago. Net loss actually declined by about $38 million on the back of an increase of $115.7 million in revenue. “Reduced loss” is hardly a ringing endorsement in my view, but it is something. Additionally, the loss per share looks much better, which is also largely abetted by the ongoing dilution.

In sum, I’d say that the financial record indicates to me that this is a business that is very popular with customers, but there’s scant evidence that that popularity can be translated into significant profitability.

The Stock

I don’t want to pick on fellow contributors, but it sometimes seems to me that people fail to take account of the fact that this platform is about investing in the stock market. The word “stock” should give some clue that the thing that gets traded is fundamentally important to the whole enterprise. A company can be wonderful and popular, but if the stock is priced badly from the investors' point of view, it’ll be hard to do well in my view. For that reason, I must spend a brief amount of time writing about the stock itself, as distinct from the business. The following is a graphic demonstrating the valuation and price activity over the past few years, and to my mind at least, it proves the adage that the more an investor pays for a stream of future cash flows, the lower will be their subsequent returns. Please note the following:

The red circles indicate the times that the valuations approximately matched the current valuation. The subsequent returns that investors who purchased at these valuations got were subsequently anemic. For example, the shares were approximately this expensive back in January of 2016. A person who bought into the optimistic arguments at that time saw their capital languish for the better part of two years. The shares achieved this valuation again in mid-summer of 2018 and have generally performed poorly since. Investors who insisted on only purchasing at valuations seen around May of 2017 (i.e., price to free cash flow around “30”) subsequently did quite well.

I’m certainly not suggesting that history inevitably repeats itself, but I would suggest that if history is any kind of a guide, the shares are currently priced for more downside than upside.

Conclusion

The last time the shares of Tableau Software were priced at this level, they subsequently floundered. In addition, in my view, the market seems to be focused on revenue growth alone. While revenue growth is a necessary precondition to make a company a worthwhile investment, it’s hardly sufficient. In my view, Tableau Software is another of those companies that’s a victim of its own success, namely that it must spend at a faster rate to maintain popularity with clients. At the very least, there seems to be no evidence of an alternative to this as the company has not yet achieved anything close to scale yet, in my opinion. I could accept this if the shares were priced inexpensively. Unfortunately, they are not. I think price and value inevitably collide, and I think investors would be wise to get out now before price falls to match value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.