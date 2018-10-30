Whirlpool: Input Inflation And EMEA Weakness Pressure The Stock Price

In July of this year, I wrote an article covering the appliance producer Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR). Back then, the company missed earnings and saw slower sales across the board. This time, it reported record EPS but still saw headwinds in the EMEA region and pressure from rising costs. The result is a lower full-year guidance and additional pressure on the stock. The stock continues to be a case of "stay away".

Source: Whirlpool

Record EPS Does Not Convince Traders To Return

Third-quarter EPS came in at $4.55. This is the strongest quarterly result ever and the highest year-on-year growth rate since Q2 2016. It is also a strong earnings beat compared to expectations of just $3.68.

Source: Estimize

By only looking at EPS, one might think that Whirlpool finally turned the ship around. However, the reality is a bit different unfortunately. Sales totaled $5.326 billion, versus expectations of $5.443 billion. Not only is this roughly $100 million below expectations, it is also 1.7% below Q3/2017 sales of $5.418 billion. This is the second consecutive quarter with negative year-on-year sales growth.

Sales have gone nowhere since the second half of 2014, when both Whirlpool's stock price and the US economy peaked. The only difference is that the US economy has rebounded to levels not seen since the end of the 2008 recession. Whirlpool, however, has erased all capital gains since the summer of 2012.

WHR data by YCharts

The sales decline of 1.7% was mainly due to a 2.6% decrease of total units sold. Total quarterly units sold declined to slightly less than 17,660 units. The YTD total is slightly above 49,071, which is 5.6% lower than the first 9 months of 2017.

Source: Whirlpool Q3/2018 Earnings Key Financial Statistics

Costs of goods sold increased 1.6%, which caused gross margins to decline 0.1 points to 16.8%. EBIT margins were down 0.5 points to 5.2%.

With that being said, I am much more interested in the regional sales breakdown. In Q3, the company saw declining sales in all regions but Asia. This time, it is a bit different.

North America did quite well. Total sales improved 5% to $3.0 billion. Units sold increased 0.3%. EBIT increased 7% to $360 million, while EBIT margins added 0.2 points to 12.0%. Growth was mainly supported by a strong price/mix and market share gains despite soft industry demand.

Even though these numbers are good, there are two things that are a problem. First of all, the company mentioned soft industry demand, which is always a bad sign. The second point is that total units sold only increased 0.3%. Adding to that, Whirlpool will be increasing prices on US kitchen effective late December 2018.

Now, let's move over to what I consider to be the problem. EMEA third-quarter results were almost worse than I expected. Total units sold declined 9.5%, which pushed YTD units sold down by 14.1%. Net sales declined 11% to $1.1 billion, while EBIT fell from -$2 million to -$39 million. Margins lost 3.2 points to -3.4%. Even though the units sold decline was less bad than it was in Q2, there is no sign of relief given that additional raw material inflation negatively impacted EBIT (margins), as I just showed you.

Whirlpool itself has a few points that should help to stabilize volumes while sustaining price/mix. These are mainly focused on the most profitable segments, while benefiting from the launch of new products.

Personally, I am in no position to say that these measures won't change anything. What I can say, however, is that the company should expect additional headwinds going forward. This is based on the leading manufacturing PMI of the European Union, as you can see below. Economic expectations are declining rapidly. Not only is this the reason why sales are down this much, it also tells us that we can expect further headwinds when it comes to the sales of high-quality appliances (very cyclical).

Source: IECONOMICS

Latin America and Asia, on the other hand, were both able to report positive EBIT growth (11% in Latin America and 46% in Asia), while net sales declined in both regions. Net sales in Latin America fell 9% to $878 million, while Asia sales were 9% lower at $339 million. A favorable price/mix in both regions offset rising input inflation.

What's Next?

The company's 2018 guidance has been reduced due to rising costs. Net sales are expected to come in at $21.2 billion, which is $100 million lower than previous expectations. EBIT margins are expected to stay unchanged at 6.4%, which is 0.5 points below previous expectations of 6.9%.

Source: Whirlpool Q3/2018 Earnings Presentation

The EBIT margin reduction is solely based on higher net costs (excluding raw materials/tariff inflation). Volume weakness is negatively impacting conversion/productivity, which caused the guidance reduction.

The company also reduced EBIT growth expectations for the EMEA region from -1% to a decline between 2% and 3%. Other regions are expected to do much better. This once again proves my thesis that the decline is based on weakness in EMEA countries, which is currently not the case in the US, for example.

Source: Whirlpool Q3/2018 Earnings Presentation

With than in mind, I am still sticking to my "Avoid Whirlpool" call. I don't blame management but the market environment. The company is doing a great job by offering popular products that are able to provide it with the ability to raise prices. However, weakness in Europe and even peaking economic growth in the US are everything a trader needs to avoid this stock.

I am not sure where the stock is going to bottom. It could be at $100, it could also be at $80 or lower. My strategy is to monitor the situation until the economic situation in Europe changes. At that point, I expect traders and investors to return to stocks like Whirlpool.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.