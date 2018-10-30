Here's What To Make Of Monday's Two Geopolitical Bombshells

Later in the day, reports indicated that the Trump administration is prepared to slap tariffs on everything China ships to the U.S. if there is no trade breakthrough next month.

There were two important geopolitical events on Monday, both of which have long-term ramifications for investors and one of which served to materially undercut risk sentiment in afternoon trading on Wall Street.

First, in Europe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced she will step down as CDU party leader and will not seek re-election in 2021. Obviously, that is big news. The announcement came on the heels of a poor showing for CDU (and also for SPD) in Sunday’s Hesse state elections. The results were the latest indication that voters in Europe have grown weary of centrist politics and are prepared to express their disaffection at the polls.

As Goldman wrote on Monday, "it was widely expected that Merkel would not run for re-election, [but] the timing of the announcement was a surprise." Although Merkel will stay on as Chancellor, this puts the leadership of CDU up for grabs and sets the stage for Germany to turn inwards politically. Generally speaking, it will also mean the country's influence both in Europe and on the world stage is diminished.

This comes at a particularly inopportune time. Italian assets rallied on Monday after S&P decided against a downgrade on Friday, but there is no end in sight to the budget battle between Rome and Brussels. Italian bonds and equities are likely to remain vulnerable to negative headlines for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the ECB is of course set to wind down asset purchases at the end of the year, and while Mario Draghi's imposition of state-and-date dependent forward guidance in June generally means pricing in a more hawkish rate path isn't possible in the near-term, the fact remains that the ECB policy "put" is set to fade. At the same time, the Brexit situation remains tenuous at best, further clouding the European political outlook.

In short, the last thing anyone needed right now was for Germany to become a source of additional uncertainty.

Whether or not this manifests itself in any kind of near-term volatility for European assets, it will leave the market vulnerable to political headlines out of Germany, adding to an already fraught situation across the pond. European equities (FEZ) have underperformed their developed market counterparts in 2018 (see below) and while it would probably be a stretch to suggest that Germany is headed for near-term instability (Merkel is, after all, still Chancellor), today's news muddies the waters considerably.

(Heisenberg)

Consider this quick take from Bloomberg's Cameron Crise out just after lunchtime on Monday:

Merkel reminds me of two other long-standing right-of-center leaders that were eventually chucked out thanks to their unpopularity with the electorate and/or the party machine. Each of the three delivered better economic outcomes (at least judging by average annual GDP growth) during their tenure than the established norm (defined as the average GDP growth in the 5 years prior to the assumption of power.) In the case of both Thatcher and Howard, not only did growth fall back after the removal of the long-standing leader, it dropped well below the level prevailing prior to their assumption of power. Yes, there were unique circumstances facing both the UK and Australia after Thatcher and Howard left office. Then again, there will no doubt be idiosyncratic risks facing Germany as well. If the pattern holds after Merkel leaves office, the German electorate may prove to rue the day that it loses the stability of a long-standing leader.

The bottom line is that Angela Merkel is a veritable bastion of stability in an increasingly unstable world. These kinds of epochal shifts do not just happen in a vacuum. If Merkel ends up leaving before 2021 (which is possible), the circumstances around that theoretical exit could create considerable consternation for markets, especially in light of the fact that by then, the ECB should be raising rates.

One thing I would note right off the bat (and this is going to seem esoteric right now, but I'd be willing to bet there will come a day when I get to refer back to this paragraph), is that German bunds have at various times demonstrated that they are vulnerable to tantrums. It is not hard to imagine a scenario where some errant Merkel headline tips the first domino in that regard. Bund yields jumped when the news hit on Monday.

(Bloomberg)

So that's that, and I'm telling you right now, if you didn't pay much attention to that story today, you should do yourself a favor and spend a few minutes reading up. You'll be glad you did at some point.

Moving right along, the next big geopolitical quake on Monday came courtesy of reports that the Trump administration will move ahead with tariffs on the remainder of Chinese imports (i.e., on whatever isn't already being taxed) if talks between the U.S. President and Xi Jinping do not break the two-month-old trade stalemate. When that news crossed the wires, U.S. stocks (SPY) immediately dove.

(Heisenberg)

As far as the details go, the Trump administration plans to publish a new list of products subject to levies in early December, which means the actual imposition of the duties (after a two-month public comment period) would coincide with China’s Lunar New Year holiday. That list will target some $257 billion in imports or, more to the point, this would be the culmination of Trump’s threat to “go to $500 billion”, thereby slapping tariffs on everything China ships to the U.S.

To be sure, this was largely expected, but that doesn't make it any less disconcerting. Please do take a moment to consider the gravity of this. Assuming there are no breakthroughs at the G-20 next month, the U.S. is set to tax literally everything China ships to America.

Late last month, in "It's Time For Investors To Take President Trump Seriously On Trade", I warned readers that this was inevitable. Over on my site, I have variously suggested since July that the administration believes there's more to be gained politically from keeping the pressure on China than there is to lose economically from deescalating the situation. That, in my opinion, is a miscalculation.

For one thing, going all-in on the tariffs will, by most accounts, put a serious dent in S&P 500 profit growth next year at a time when bottom line growth would already be decelerating as the effects of the stimulus wane. According to Goldman, for instance, a 25% tariff on all Chinese imports would mean EPS growth for corporate America flatlines in 2019. To wit, from a note out late last month (more here):

For a top-down tariff sensitivity analysis, we conservatively assume no substitution to other suppliers, no pass-through of costs to consumers, no boost to domestic revenues, and no change in economic activity. Given those assumptions, a 25% tariff on all imports from China would lower our 2019 S&P 500 EPS estimate by roughly 7% to $159, flat vs. 2018.

As you can see, that's a worst case scenario in terms of Goldman's assumptions that companies are unable to find other suppliers and unwilling to pass higher input costs on to consumers.

But see, that's the rub. Assuming everybody can't simply cut China out of their supply chains (a completely unrealistic proposition, so please, spare me that argument), one of two things has to happen: Profitability will suffer, or prices for consumer goods will rise. If the latter is the case (i.e., if companies are unwilling to eat the costs for fear of irritating shareholders), well then you're going to get tariff-related price pressures. Guess who is concerned about inflation right now? Jerome Powell, that's who. It is entirely possible that the effects of the tariffs on consumer prices could begin to materialize just as the Phillips curve reasserts itself on the way to driving up wage inflation.

At that point, Powell will be faced with a decidedly difficult choice. He could lean even more hawkish in the interest of staying out ahead of inflation, but that runs the risk of undercutting the economy with excessive rate hikes at a time when protectionism is already crimping global growth expectations. Or he could take a pause in the interest of not tightening financial conditions just as the trade war heats up, but that risks contributing to domestic inflation. That is a no-win situation.

Additionally, this is going to put more pressure on Chinese equities at a delicate juncture. The Shanghai Composite shed another 2.2% on Monday and has fallen >2% in five sessions during October. The CSI 300 was even worse, falling 3% on massive volume amid the worse day for consumer discretionary shares since early 2016.

(Heisenberg)

Finally, this comes as authorities in China are scrambling to keep the yuan (CYB) from falling through the psychologically important 7-handle. Reports out late last week suggested Beijing is prepared to sell U.S. Treasurys if it means defending that level on the currency. China's holdings fell for a third consecutive month in August (see chart below) and anybody who was trading in August 2015 knows how bad it can get when Beijing starts liquidating reserves to defend the yuan.

(Bloomberg)

Finally, here's a bonus chart that plots the S&P with the spread between 1Y and 1M CNY volatility:

(Bloomberg)

The bottom line is that while October's U.S. equity selloff may not have been systemic in and of itself, these kinds of geopolitical bombshells have the potential to destabilize things further.

You should take all of the above into account going forward as you think about your allocation strategy into year-end and especially as you consider how to position in 2019. That goes double if you're in European and Chinese shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.