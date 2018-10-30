Quantenna Communications, Inc. (QTNA) CEO Sam Heidari on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quantenna Communications, Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2018 2:00 PM ET

Vernon Essi - Director, IR and Strategic Finance

Sam Heidari - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Sean Sobers - Chief Financial Officer

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Gary Mobley - The Benchmark Company

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Bank

Charles Anderson - Dougherty & Company

Alessandra Vecchi - William Blair & Company

Tore Svanberg - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital.

Vernon Essi

Thank you, Ian, and welcome, everyone, to our Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Dr. Sam Heidari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Sean Sobers, Chief Financial Officer. The webcast of this call can be accessed through our website, quantenna.com, and will be archived for 90 days. Also, a replay will be available by dialing 800-585-8367 and referencing conference ID number 1795125 shortly after the conclusion of today's call. A copy of today's press release dated October 29, 2018, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, and related financial tables can be found in the Investor Relations portion of Quantenna's website.

During the course of this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements, including those relating to our preliminary financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 ended September 30, 2018; financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 and beyond; our strategy, future business and financial performance; our product development and technology; customer relationships; and market opportunities, all of which are subject to the risks and uncertainties that we discussed in detail in our documents filed with the SEC, including our Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2018, and subsequent Form 10-Q filings.

These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. The forward-looking statements made on this call apply only as of today, and you should not rely on them as representing our views in the future. We undertake no obligation to update these statements after this call.

Also, please note that certain financial measures we use on this call are expressed on a non-GAAP basis and have been adjusted to exclude certain charges. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures in our earnings press release.

Before we start our prepared comments, I want to call your attention to our supplementary financial commentary and supplementary earnings presentation, both of which were included in our 8-K filing today and are available in the Download Library section of our Investor Relations website at quantenna.com. Since we are providing the financial commentary with trended financials, Sean's remarks will be abbreviated, and certain metrics not discussed in today's call, including the historical comparisons in GAAP to non-GAAP measures, will appear in these supplementary materials.

The financial commentary and earnings presentation should be referenced in conjunction with both today's conference call remarks and the earnings press release issued today.

On our call today, Sam will discuss Quantenna's record-setting highlights from the second quarter and our growth opportunities. This will be followed by Sean with the financial overview and guidance. Sam will then conclude our prepared comments with a discussion of our new QSR5GU-AX PLUS product and 802.11ax. We'll then open the call for question and answer.

Also note that the Wi-Fi Alliance has changed the naming conventions for various Wi-Fi standards. For example 802.11ax will now be called Wi-Fi six and 802.11ac will be called Wi-Fi 5. While Quantenna supports this recent change for the sake of clarity, we are keeping the legacy nomenclature intact with the investment community for this call.

Before I turn the call over to Sam, I'd like to announce the investor conferences that we will be participating in during the fourth quarter. These includes Stifel's 2000 Midwest 101 Growth Conference on November 8th in Chicago. Needham's Networking Communications and Security Conference on November 13th in New York. Roth's Fourth Annual Access Day on November 14 in New York. Benchmark's Discovery 101 Conference on November 29th in Chicago. Barclay's Global TMT Conference on December 5th in San Francisco; and Roth's Seventh Annual Corporate Access Event in December 6 in Utah.

I will turn the call over to Sam. Sam?

Sam Heidari

Thank you, Vern. Good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate your interest and support and thanks for joining us today. We are pleased to report the record revenue and earnings for the third quarter and guide to record levels for both revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter. Our results are driven by increasing adoption of our Wave 3 10G solution and breadth and reach of Wave 2 offerings. First, let's briefly review or Q3 financial results. Quantenna posted record revenue of $59 million in the third quarter representing 11% sequential growth compared to the second quarter, and 18% annual growth compared to the third quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP EPS was $0.17 for the third quarter compared to $0.12 in the second quarter and $0.14 in the third quarter of 2017. This marks our ninth consecutive quarter of profitability on non-GAAP basis. Furthermore, Q3 results demonstrated continued earning leverage as we grow our top line, and we posted record operating cash flow.

Turning to our customer activities. We are excited at Deutsche Telekom announced new two new products using Quantenna solution. A gateway design and a repeater design. The repeated design win continues our leadership momentum in the repeated market for service providers. The Gateway design win is for Deutsche Telekom's flagship product. Note that this product is the first Wave 3 10G for European operator and a first to take full advantage of our industry's leading 12 stream capabilities.

In addition for North American Wave 3 10G adoption continues as another cable MSO has initial full deployment. This brings us to full four MSO deploying leading-edge gateways using or 8x8 technology. Let me take a moment to share with you that our value proposition with 8x8 continues to grow. First, I would like to note that we have the only commercially available 8x8 solution on the market that's being deployed. And this technology is being hardened in the field since 2016. With or 8x8 technology we are the first in the industry to deliver over one gigabit per second throughput to each mainstream client, while accomplishing multi gig network capacity using both our QSR10G and QSR10G-AX.

We have maximized the capacity of today's network and our advantage will grow as 11-AX in more advanced features are introduced into the market. In addition, we have mastered the building the highest order in Wi-Fi. Our technology leadership uniquely enables us to build differential products with a variety of configuration.

For example or latest nine stream solution the QSR5GU-AX PLUS provides five by five in five gigahertz and four by four in 2.4 gigahertz. We are now the performance leader even in the mainstream market. And this broadens our market reach. I will discuss our 5 by 5 and 11.ax development later in the call. But for now, I would like to turn the call over to Sean to discuss our strong financial results in further detail. Sean?

Sean Sobers

Thanks Sam and good afternoon everyone. As Vernon previously stated, our financial commentary should be referenced in conjunction with both my remarks and the earnings press release issued today.

We reported record revenue of $59.3 million in the third quarter. This represents 18% growth over the third quarter of last year and 11% sequentially. This sequential growth was driven primarily by the increased deployment of our Wave 3 10G products. Our third quarter Non-GAAP gross margin was 49.8% and increased to 130 basis points sequentially and 80 basis points year-over-year. We exceeded our guidance midpoint by over 100 basis points due to the impact of our cost optimization efforts and the slightly better product mix.

As we have noted on our previous earnings calls, our gross margin is typically impacted by product mix. Our third quarter operating expenses increased 6% sequentially as anticipated due to the increased headcount and R&D related project spend. Non-GAAP operating expenses were 38% of sales in the third quarter, a decline of 190 basis points sequentially. As a result, our operating income was $7 million in the third quarter representing 12% of revenue. This grew 35% over the third quarter of last year and 52% on a sequential basis. In the third quarter, we generated a record $16 million in cash from operations or $0.40 per diluted share. For the first three quarters of fiscal 2018, we generated $20 million in cash from operations or $0.49 per diluted share. This cash generation was due to the timing of billing and collections from our customers and the timing of payments to vendors.

Third quarter Non-GAAP taxes were $265,000. GAAP taxes were a benefit of $648,000. Our Non-GAAP EPS which excludes stock-based compensation and changes in deferred tax balances was $0.17 for the third quarter compared to $0.12 for the second quarter and $0.14 in the third quarter of 2017.

Turning to the balance sheet, we closed the third quarter with $132 million in cash and cash equivalents and investments. This translates to $3.30 per share on a fully diluted basis.

Accounts receivable ended at $20.1 million or 30 day sales outstanding, this compares to $29.7 million or 50 days in the second quarter. This decrease in DSO was due to the timing of our billings and collections within the quarter. Note this is outside of our normal DSO range.

Inventory ended at $21.6 million or 5.5 annualized turns in the third quarter compared to $21.4 million or 5.1 annualized turns in the second quarter.

Now for discussion of revenue segmentation by Wi-Fi to technology. Our legacy 802.11an revenue saw decline at 26% sequentially in the third quarter and 84% year-over-year compared to the third quarter of 2017. We expect this product segment to grow slightly in dollar terms on a sequential basis in Q4. However, we expect the segment to decline longer term. Our 802.11ac Wave 2 products grew 6% sequentially in the third quarter and 12% year-over-year compared to the third quarter of 2017. Our third quarter Wave 2 dollar shipments were at record levels.

For the fourth quarter, we anticipate Wave 2 revenue will be slightly up in dollar terms on a sequential basis. Our Wave 3 10G revenue represented another record level, growing 28% sequentially and 173% compared to the third quarter of 2017. In Q4, we anticipate Wave 3 revenue will grow 5% to 10% on a sequential basis.

I will now cover our guidance for the fourth quarter of 2018 in more detail. As discussed, our customers deployment of our Wave 3 products is broadening outside of the MSO space and our Wave 2 revenue continues to exhibit stable run-rates. Taking this into consideration, we expect fourth quarter revenue to be between $61 million and $63 million. As discussed in the past, the gross margin on our 10G product is below lower corporate average but has been improving due to our ongoing cost optimization efforts. Given our current outlook for mix between our product segments, we anticipate our fourth quarter Non-GAAP gross margins to be 50% plus or minus 100 basis points.

In the fourth quarter, we expect operating expenses to grow 5% sequentially. We expect R&D expenses to account for majority of this increase due to increased headcount and R&D related project spend. We remind you that our R&D expenses will generally fluctuate quarter-to-quarter due to the timing of our R&D projects. We anticipate SG&A will be flat to slightly up on a sequential basis.

In the fourth quarter, we expect our Non-GAAP tax amount to be approximately GAAP tax amount to be approximately $300,000. Taking these factors into consideration for the fourth quarter, we anticipate GAAP earnings per share of $0.08 to $0.10 and non-GAAP earnings per share to be $0.18 to $0.20. Please refer to our GAAP to non-GAAP business outlook reconciliation contained in our earnings release for more information.

To recap, we are excited about the momentum we are seeing in our business. We believe the longer term deployment forecast for our Wave 3 customers and continued follow on revenue in Wave 2 will drive our revenue and earnings in 2019.

I would now like to turn the call over to Sam for concluding remarks. Sam?

Sam Heidari

Thank you, Sean. Now I'm excited to further discuss the newest offering of are expanding 11x product family the QSR5GU-AX PLUS. As discussed previously, if you're leveraging our know-how and expertise from many years of developing 8x8 MIMO to create any MIMO subset based on the market demand. In this case, we created 5x5 MIMO.

The exciting thing about this product is as build to compete in a mainstream market which is currently served by 4x4 MIMO. As you recall, Quantenna pioneer 4x4 MIMO which marginalized 3x3 solutions and evolved into the best while performing Wi-Fi product serving the mainstream market today.

Now we are changing the game again with our latest 5G-AX. The 5G-AX will enable multiple applications for different performance, footprint and cost requirements. The first of its kind in the industry. It offers a unique architecture enabling the world's only nine stream Wi-Fi product consisting of an integrated dual band, dual concurrent 5x5 MIMO in the 5 gigahertz band and 4x4 MIMO in the 2.4 gigahertz band.

This is solution provides up to 50% more throughput than any competing 4x4 solution. As we detailed in this press release, there are many other differentiating features encompassing the 5G-AX in addition to their higher MIMO capability.

As we expand our 11-AX product offering, we have validated our presence with multiple ecosystem partners. As recently announced, we joined forces with SoftAtHome, Plume and Cortina to accelerate the availability of for solutions based on the latest draft of 11-AX standard. These developments along with others that we have mentioned in the prior quarters are putting us in the unique position of enabling even larger ecosystem built around technology.

To summarize, today Quantenna's product serve a wide range of applications and price performance tradeoffs. From price sensitive, with the spot and essential to mainstream with 5G-AX to premium with 10G -AX. All of these offerings are part of an industry ecosystem, but also enjoy proprietary software and algorithms that boost the performance and user experience. Our market traction continues, as evidence by or recently announced design wins at Orange, France, Orange Poland and Deutsche Telekom.

On a final note, I would like to thank our employees for their hard work for supporting us as the leading Wi-Fi technology innovator. Thank you for joining us today. I would like now to turn the call over to Vern. Vern?

Vernon Essi

This concludes our prepared remarks. We would now like to open the call up for your questions.

Our first one is from the line of Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank.

Ross Seymore

Hi guys. Congratulations on the strong results. Sam, first and foremost, just want to talk about the new customers that you have. Any color on either the pace or general timing of the ramp of the 4th MSO, as well as the new large European customer, Deutsche Telekom, I believe?

Sam Heidari

Yes. So the 4th MSO has already gone to production. And Deutsche Telekom, we believe that they will ramp, start ramping end of this year, early next year.

Ross Seymore

And anything on the trajectory of that and I doubt you're going to say specific quarters or specific slope. But if we compare to the ramp of say, your first big customer on the Wave 3 side of things, will this be smoother, steeper, how should we think of that slope?

Sam Heidari

Yes. I hope it is a smoother. And at the same time, well, just to keep in mind that Deutsche Telekom is actually pretty exciting for us. We are pretty excited for Deutsche Telekom for multiple reasons. One is that the fact that it is the first time that QSR-10G or 8x8 is getting deployed in the Europe. Two is that, this is a flagship product for a very major operator in Europe. But these along with our repeaters are both higher volume business that we have had with Deutsche Telekom historically. We have had some novelty type of bridge - video bridges- type of a business with them historically, which we are moving to a more and more higher volume.

But this is not their main stream gateway. So it will not --even though is a very large operator, I would not expect to be at the same taking rate as the other operators that we have had.

Ross Seymore

Great. And I guess as my follow up on the margin side, one for you Sean. How should we think about the, as these new customers ramp, are there any implications to the gross margin side as far as mix is concerned?

Sean Sobers

Yes, Ross, I think that the mix itself on 10G as we talked about is still below the corporate average. But as we bring our newer customers, they're getting closer and closer to corporate average. So I think there's less of a headwind as it relates to these customers. And we continue with our cost optimization efforts really smoothing that out. As you've seen kind of by our performance this quarter and then the guide as well.

Operator

And our next question is one of Gary Mobley from Benchmark.

Gary Mobley

Hi, guys, thanks for taking my question. Congrats on a strong, continuation of a strong year and congratulations on a continued strong ramp on the Wave 3 stuff. But I wanted to ask about Wave 2 which is still two-thirds of revenue or actually more, more like 75% in the just reported quarter. So could you speak to what drove the renaissance of growth in the quarter sequentially and year-over-year and as you look into 2019, can you talk about the decision for some of those large Wave 2 customers? What they're thinking in terms of transition whether it be to Wave 3 or 2 11-AX?

Sam Heidari

Sure, so we are in - so first of all, I think nothing has changed fundamentally since last quarter we talked. We do believe that Wave 2 will have a strong presence for obviously this year and next year. There are new designs which are just a starting with Wave 2. For example the repeated design that we just announced with Deutsche Telekom is based on a Wave 2 solution, so there are new designs coming up which are helping this momentum to continue and live on for a long time. As you see a sale for 11-AX product is shipping after many years.

Now we are in discussion with the various operators as they look are looking into 11-AX. These are some of these - I think that is going to be more around 11-AX the new design wins that we will go into evaluation than Wave 3. And right now with our recent product offering of 5G-AX PLUS or 10-G AX, we have different price points for the different needs of the different operators. And we hope that we be able to transition the existing customers that we have in Wave 2 as a function of time to Wave 3. This --some of these could happen next year but it will have - they all have their own timelines, they are not all at the same time. And meanwhile the new designs will come on; we believe that it will go on for some time.

Gary Mobley

Great, thanks.

Sean Sobers

Gary this is Sean. And mix on Wave 2 is about, I think about 70% of the quarter to put that in perspective.

Operator

And our next question is from line of Joe Moore from Morgan Stanley.

Joseph Moore

Great. Hi. Great thank you. Wondered if you could just update us on the competitive outlook within 11-AX? I guess what are you seeing from the competition there? And in terms of, I guess we are seeing products sort of pop up in retail based on earlier versions of the standard and then as you move into next year what do you think? What do you expect competitively?

Sam Heidari

So, first of all, let me just give a little bit high level perspective on this. 11-AX is important for the industry and we believe that as a function of time everyone who wants to be in the business of Wi-Fi will eventually transition to 11-AX. So all of our competitors and us are focused on this. Just like 11-AC I think there will be differentiation in type of the products offered in 11-AX from a premium and different functionalities and so forth. We do believe that we are still the only one with an 8x8 deployable product today, and we believe it will keep our differentiation as a function of time. Does not mean we will be the only one with 11-AX. But we believe we will be the best one with 11-AX going forward.

Just to give you a perspective on the standards. So there is a right now there is plug fest between different chip manufacturers and the system manufacturers which is going on in WFA. And we expect that certification will be sometimes in the second half of this year. We do expect that to be a volume type of products will be around the end of the year or early 2020. There will be novelty pre standard products between now and then, but these are more for claim to 11-AX. I don't think these are meant more for user experience or improvement that 11-AX brings along.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of Quinn Bolton from Needham & Company.

Quinn Bolton

Hey, guys. Congratulations on the strong results and a continued strong outlook for the Wave 3 product. I am wondering if you still have or your latest thoughts on the MSO upgrade cycle. Are you guys still thinking it's a 5-year upgrade cycle? Do you have any evidence that it may be shifting to a faster than 5-year upgrade cycle pace at this point?

Sean Sobers

Hey, Quinn, I knew eventually you'd asked those types of questions. This is Sean. But yes, I know I think we're still continuing to look at it as a 5-year cycle. As time progresses and the pace fix up, I mean we definitely be able to do the math ask us the harder question hasn't changed already. But we're very pleased and happy with the outlook and what we've done so far in 10G across the cable MSOs. And no real change in outlook yet, but we'll keep an eye on it. We let you know if we see something.

Quinn Bolton

Okay and then for Sam. The 5 by 5 MIMO is the used case there 4 by 4 MIMO Plus and additional channel to just look for interference or all 5 channels used by the access point to provide service out to the clients?

Sam Heidari

Yes. So this is actually been a coming question, thank you. It is a through 5 by 5. So we have 5x with antennas, 5 receive antennas is a through 5 by 5 MIMO, multiple MIMO with the capability of being able to take one chain up and the traffic is low to go and scan for interference or qualified radar band ahead of the time. Most of the 5 gigahertz band is radar both the U.S. and Europe. And the utilization of that is not very good.

It takes time, but when you want to switch channel to the 5 gigahertz band radar band. Because you have to qualify the band for at least a minute maybe up to 10 minutes to get into those bands. So it does cause interruption to the service. With the innovative way that we have brought together, we can maintain the service in other band while one guy is qualifying the other band. So you don't have, you can have seamless transition. Does not mean you have 4 by 4 plus, 1 by 1 or 1 scanning channel, you have a true 5 by 5 for when you needed and you can go down to one level lower for qualification and come back to 5 by 5.

Quinn Bolton

And maybe just one quick one. A number of competitors have talked about triband Wi-Fi. Do your Wave 3 and your 8 by 8 AX solutions support both the 5 Gig and the 5.8 and 5.9 gig band or it describes your solutions as dual band. I was just wondering can they be used as a true triband solution as well.

Sam Heidari

Yes. So actually we announced the product which I think we talked about in last quarter, which was adoptive triband plus 8 by 8 plus 4 by 4. So it can either be 8 by plus 4 by 4, or it can be 3 4 by 4. All chip architecture allows us to do both of the modes. And even we have taken it one level higher we say well; we'll leave it to the environment or the user configuration which way they want to use it. So we have that capability to be able to do triband or 8 by 8. We do believe that 8 by 8 in a majority of the cases are performed triband significantly. There are certain applications that you might; they might be equal or minor advantage to the triband.

In those cases, we can have the other model as well. But if you look at the in a general sense and you look at it across all the different conditions, we do believe strongly that 8 by 8 is a best solution going forward.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of Blayne Curtis from Barclays.

Blayne Curtis

Hey guys. Thanks for taking the question. And I'll echo the congrats as well. Maybe another question on Wave 3, Sam. Obviously lot large numbers business among grow as fast on a quarterly basis still very strong year-over-year. I was wondering if you just kind of look at the moving pieces there. You had your original customer. And just kind a curious, can you give us perspective as to where that is in the ramp. It's obviously pretty available widely available at this point. Are you approaching a sort of run-rate there ahead of Quinn's question about the 5 year cycle?

But where are you kind of broad strokes with that ramp? And then I was just kind of curious, second part on that European customer. It's a high end product use; can you just walk us through the mechanics as to how that gets deployed? I don't think it's the same as in the US where it's just as an upgrade of equipment. It is something that customer has to take and is there was a way to walk us through that mix for that customer?

Sean Sobers

Hey, this is Sean. Thanks for the congrats. I'll let Sam fill in the blanks if I missed anything, but as it relates to where we are with the large cable MSO, we don't believe we are at run rate yet. So we're still ramping there and we have the other three kinds of syndicate partners coming along as well and still ramping. From Deutsche Telekom perspective, they're just in the beginning of this and unlike we say did their kind of a high-end product. So it's not something that we believe will be basically cut across all subscribers, but we'll hit kind of a top tier kind of subscriber base for them.

So there's going to be some limitation on how many they can hit. But that will start to ramp up at the, kind of the end of this year and early part of next year. And that obviously gives us opportunities to get further and deeper relationships with this customer and go into different products and has better opportunities there at Deutsche Telekom. Is that answered your question?

Blayne Curtis

Yes. Appreciate it. And then maybe just another one, is may be a silly question. Just kind of curious your perspective, there's any impact to you guys from tariff, either directly or downstream through your end product?

Sean Sobers

Yes. So from the tariff for a second, let me kind of just talk a little bit basically about how our business works. We generally make and sell everything in Asia. So we have very little direct impact from the tariff at least as it relates to China goes. That being said, a good portion of our products end up in products in that are going to come back to the U.S. So there some derivative impact or impact that could be happening to that level of business. So if you look at 2018, since the tariffs have been put in place, we think any kind of impact that's happened is already in what we've reported.

And we certainly do our best to get a deep understanding of how it's going to impact Q4 and think we have really bake that into Q4 guidance. And as part of this and you've probably seen this from, some of our customers, they're already announcing that some of our OEMs and ODMs are moving their production facilities, or some of them that are in China out of China. And these moves are in varying different stages, some of them doing in Q4 some of them trying to get done before the beginning Q1 when some of the tariffs get larger.

So for us, we're monitoring the situation really closely to understand how it's going to impact the business in the early part of next year. So no direct impact on tariffs, but some derivative impact and things we're keeping focused on.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of Charlie Anderson from Dougherty & Company.

Charles Anderson

Yes. Thanks for taking my questions, and my congrats as well. I think I'll just jump ahead and called Wi-Fi 6 now. So on Wi-Fi 6, a Wi-Fi 6, it sounds like you have a range of price points. I wondered if maybe you could just update us on content per device standpoint with Wi-Fi 6. How that will look for supplier generations? And are you also in the process, increasing your addressable market in terms of the number of customers and devices you might be able to hit there? And then I've a follow up.

Sean Sobers

I mean, for us, the difference on between Wi-Fi 6, and Wi-Fi 5 or AX versus AC and I'm making sure Sam correct me on this one. But in general, everything we will do in Wi-Fi 6 is going to be dual-band dual- concurrent. So we're always going to have 5 gig in Q4, when we sell into a product 99% of the time, let's say. So that's obviously going to expand our ability to sell larger dollars and as well as when Wi-Fi 6 products are fully available in production, there's going to be some price premium as well.

So there's going to be more of $1 increase based on that. I don't think and Sam I'm looking you correct me. I don't think there's essentially new thing that we're going to sell because of Wi-Fi 6. So it doesn't mean, there isn't going to be more revenue because of it.

Sam Heidari

Exactly said.

Charles Anderson

Okay, great. And then just maybe an update on Spartan. I didn't hear anything in the prepared remarks. So just wondered if you've seen any success in Asia, beyond Spartan success in Asia to call out? Thanks.

Sam Heidari

Yes, so actually we are making, I mean, one of the objectives for the 2018 was to diversify geographically. And we do see good traction is right now, in the new geographies that we're looking at both the Spartan and actually our residential gateways. I think I can be able to talk more about this in the next earnings call. But there is a good progress there would be the Spartan. Essential and Spartan that we announced earlier. And just to clarify Spartan was announced earlier was a chipset, that was able to do full offload a standalone for certain application.

Spartan Essential that we just announced recently is a turnkey solution to increase the, or decrease the time to the market and reduce the cost of NRA for customers get into a final solution. There are products which are getting shipped today with a Spartan itself. A good example of that is the Deutsche Telekom repeater. That is using our QV860 chipset, which is a full offload chipset doing that. And there are customers who are using this, also looking at this in different new geographies as well as part an essential which is making a good headway into new geographies, because of its cost attractiveness.

Operator

And our next question is from the line of Alessandra Vecchi from William Blair.

Alessandra Vecchi

Hi guys. Congratulations on the great quarter. If I'm doing my math correct, your 10G gross profit increased pretty substantially sequentially Q3 over Q2. I just wanted your updated thoughts on sort of how we think about the timeline for when this should approach corporate gross margin. And if you guys have, is that maybe pulled forward a little bit or we should still think of it as second half of next year?

Sean Sobers

So, this is Sean. I won't tell you exactly the number but good question. We're making good progress there. I think we were both helped in this quarter by a good mix overall inside the product mix, as well as we started to have some cost optimization stuff affect a little sooner than we thought. So I think we're heading in the right direction, we're moving along, we're still below corporate average. I still think it's a 2019 event and I don't want to kind of state which quarter it's going to be in but we're making really good progress.

And again we're going to stay focused on this. Once we continue to progress with gross margin, we'll continue to not give up progressing with gross margin so that makes sense. And that's about all I can say on that.

Operator

And our next question is line of Tore Svanberg from Stifel.

Tore Svanberg

Yes, thank you, that's Stifel. First of all congratulations on the record numbers. I guess my first question so when you go largest on the sales is really starting to step out sort of their marketing efforts. I'm just wondering, if you've seen a change in the churn rate because of that or is there anything like that that's kind of improving your visibility going forward.

Sean Sobers

Well, I think we know which one you're talking about. We definitely see a ton of marketing effort on our side. So we're seeing that show up in whether it's the World Series or during NFL football games, on commercials or billboards as so forth and so on. But that's been really taking place over the last, I don't know, six to nine months or so. So we continue to see nice growth there. We don't think we're at kind of a plateau run rates or still growing in that group, but there's nothing due to the advertisement that I think is like accelerating that rollout other than we've already been seeing that overall kind of prospect for the last six to nine months.

Tore Svanberg

And a question for you Sean on the inventory days they seem a bit low. Can you maybe talk a little bit about that? Do you feel like you have enough inventories here to meet all the demand going forward?

Sean Sobers

Yes. I think we're pretty confident where we are. We monitor it really closely. One of things that kind of get lost sometimes in inventory is, we have a certain amount of wafers in production at the fabrication at TSMC basically so that's not on the balance sheet yet. So we always are pretty confident in what we have in production and what's going to come out when. So we are good and comfortable that we'll have the inventory and supply to support our guidance that we just gave out and then in 2019.

Tore Svanberg

Okay and just one last question on Spartan and maybe specifically on Spartan Essential. So I'm just trying to understand the reason behind that particular offering. I mean is this kind of to help customers move into the market quicker. Did they not kind of use or get up and running with the chipset fast enough? Just trying to understand that go to market with this particular solution? And will this kind of eventually become I guess a design even as we get into the AX market next year or 2020.

Sam Heidari

So Spartan Essential actually would be, yes, maybe it's something that we will consider going forward for our chipsets. But the reason for that is you have a first level of the fast moving innovative type of a customer who will take that chipset and they will spend time and money for differentiation as soon as possible to get there and deploy the products. I give earlier an example of that the Spartan product which was just announced recently with a major operator in Europe was using that for repeater.

As a matter of fact when we announced as Spartan, we did say there were about 20 OEMs or so that they were using that chipset for their different applications anything from repeaters to boosters or second or multiple APs inside a home. Spartan Essential is a cost optimized solution that makes it a lot easier for the next wave of the operators who don't want to spend the energy and the money to in order to create the product. And they want to have the ownership of the product a little bit more closer to them in order to save the cost of manufacturing, to be one step closer to deployment.

And in this approach, we do save the cost for the operator without sacrificing our own margin because it is one step closer to deployment for them. And then there is layers of the middleman in the middle which is let's say remove in that process. So it is a faster time to deployment and with a lower cost for them. We have the complete solution with the hardware plastic and pre-certification of the antennas, as much as we can on the software side because there is some customization must be required by the end customer. But as much as we can on the software side to have the as close to the final solution as possible.

So they can go to the deployment as fast as possible. It is not meant for the first tier of the customer who has already started deploying with this.

Operator

Our next question is Brian of Suji Desilva from ROTH Capital.

Suji Desilva

Hi, Sam. Hi, Sean. Congratulations on the progress here. On the operating expense trajectory going forward, maybe can you give a sense qualitatively what we should expect? I know R&D is growing in the fourth quarter; SG&A is relatively flat. And the progression towards the 20% operating margin target you guys have a longer term. Any color there would be helpful.

Sean Sobers

Yes. Suji, and thanks for graduations, appreciate it. We're still heading towards kind of the target goal of 20% operating margin. As it looks for Q4, a little bit of uptick in OpEx is coming from R&D. R&D project spend. And you can read into what that is and everything else is pretty much flat. So we continue to expect to progress towards our long-term operating model margin goal of 20% going forward.

Suji Desilva

Okay and then on the revenue side. Can you talk about any seasonality there would be we should expect in the cable build out that might affect maybe your Wave 3 or overall revenue progression as we go into early 2019? Or whether it's going to be secular steady sequential growth given that they're early in their project ramps?

Sean Sobers

I think we look at seasonality. We get this question a lot that sometimes we feel like it's very typical semiconductor seasonality where you're going to see some a little bit of step backs in Q1. Sometimes we look at our history and say look, we've had a long history of pre rapid growth it's hidden, a lot of seasonality. So I don't have the perfect answer for you. I think the world of semiconductor right now is a little bit cloudy.

I don't think that's as impactful to us as it is to others, but I don't have a real good answer on seasonality. I think if I look at you guys as a street and a Wall Street analyst you guys are expecting a little bit of a softer Q1 I think in semis across the board. I don't want to answer for you guys but that's my best answer. Sam, you have any comment on seasonality?

Sam Heidari

I mean I think we have, yes, we've seen some historical seasonality but you said it well, okay.

Operator

And next we have a follow-up from Ross Seymour from Deutsche Bank.

Ross Seymore

Hi, guys. Thanks for let me sneak in. A couple housekeeping ones for you Sean. CapEx popped big in the quarter, just wondered what was that for and how should we think of that going forward? And then as we think about next year either tax rate or is this 300 grand a quarter kind of the steady state if you want to convey that message on an absolute term?

Sean Sobers

Yes. The tax rates, in tax rate let's call a tax amount is going to be fairly kind of stable at that amount for a while. We have a lot of NOLs to burn through and I think it's kind of it is where it is until we tell you otherwise. From a CapEx perspective, I think we've been lagging behind our CapEx plan throughout the year. So we just got a little bit more going on in Q3. I think we always said we were going to spend about $3 million to $5 million on an annual basis. I don't think that's different as we close out 2018.

Operator

At this time, I'm showing that we have no further questions. I'd like to turn the call back to the presenters for any closing remarks.

Sam Heidari

Thank you. On the behalf of Quantenna worldwide team, I would like to thank you for your interest and continued support. Operator, this concludes the call.

