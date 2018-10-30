Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 57: The 11 Stocks I'm Buying During This Correction

This week there are 19 great dividend stocks to buy from the watch lists. That includes fast growers, high-yield blue chips, aristocrats and kings, and monthly payers, and four stocks on my bear market buy list.

I have risk management rules in place in case stocks slide further than expected, or even surprises me by falling 20+%.

To take advantage of the correction I'm targeting 11 stocks, my highest conviction buys. I'm using limit orders to lock in shares that are between 25% and 50% undervalued.

Strong economic and earnings fundamentals mean this is not likely to become a bear market, and that stocks will likely bottom within 3% to 5%.

The stock market is on track for its worst month in 10 years. 70% of S&P companies are in a correction, 36% are in a bear market.

Note that due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly portfolio updates into three parts: commentary, economic update, and portfolio summary, stats, and watch lists. This is to avoid excessively long articles and maximize the utility to my readers.

This week's commentary explains why this isn't likely the start of the next bear market and highlights three great, deeply undervalued stocks to buy right now.

This week's economic update uses the best available leading indicator models and current macro data to estimate when the next bear market is likely to start.

Introduction

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio. My situation is that I'm about to turn 32, but consider this portfolio an income-focused retirement one (though in a taxable account, so I can use modest amounts of margin).

I'm also working full-time (self-employed) and am thus able to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 14-20 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Coastal Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE (Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Experiment) 4.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also, note that this is a highly sector concentrated portfolio. That's because I received my professional training working at The Motley Fool's energy desk, specializing in midstream MLPs (and also lots of renewable energy YieldCos). Thus my comfort with these high-yield and very fast-growing industries. Since moving to Seeking Alpha (and becoming an analyst for Simply Safe Dividends), I've branched out into covering all industries. I now look at about 200 companies per year in detail.

The bottom line is that researching dividend stocks is both my greatest passion and my profession. Thus, you should only use these updates as sources of ideas, but not mirror them exactly unless your risk profile/time horizon/goals very closely match my own.

Time To Be "Greedy When Others Are Fearful"

Warren Buffett famously said that investors should be "greedy when others are fearful." He meant that during times of peak market fear, great companies go on sale and you can lock in the best long-term returns.

The CNN Fear/Greed Index, which is based on seven market metrics (like safe-haven demand, junk bond yields, momentum, and volatility), is currently at 7. That's near a three-year low and signals that investors are currently terrified.

Last week I explained the five reasons that the market is likely to bottom soon (possibly within the next two weeks), and why this isn't likely the start of a bear market. This week's commentaries and economic update go into even greater detail about why stocks are likely close to a bottom. They also estimate when the next recession and bear market are likely to begin, based on the best probabilistic models we have and the current data trends.

The bottom line is that this isn't likely the start of either a recession or a bear market. That's because, according to Ben Carlson, director of institutional asset management at Ritholtz Wealth Management:

(Since 1928) Roughly 60% of the time a 10% correction didn’t lead to a bear market while roughly 40% of the time it did...The average correction which saw stocks drop 10% but not enter bear market territory was a drawdown of 14%, lasting 132 days from peak-to-trough.” - Ben Carlson (emphasis added)

What about that 40% of times when corrections became bear markets? Well, 9/11 of those times the economy entered a recession, which isn't likely until 2020 at the earliest and probably 2021.

Today the S&P 500 is a stone's throw from official correction territory. However, according to CBS's Moneywatch, 70% of S&P 500 companies are in a correction, and about 36% in an outright bear market. This means that there are already plenty of fantastic bargains, including Grade A blue chips and fast-growing dividend aristocrats and kings, to be had right now. With stocks likely to bottom within 3% to 5% of current levels, long-term value investors can likely buy with confidence that we'll soon likely be rallying to fresh highs once more.

So how exactly am I taking advantage of this correction? By maximizing my portfolio's long-term goals which are:

long-term average safe yield: 5%

long-term dividend growth: 10+%

average valuation: 10% to 20% below fair value (even accounting for previous purchases that recover)

My Specific Plan For This Correction

My correction plan involves targeting 11 highly undervalued stocks, which were all 20% to 50% undervalued when I initial started buying them during this downturn. These stocks are:

Iron Mountain (IRM) - deep value REIT

Kimco Realty (KIM) - deep value REIT

Brixmor Property Group (BRX) - deep value REIT

Kite Realty Group (KRG) - deep value REIT

AbbVie (ABBV) - healthcare

Enbridge (ENB) - energy (dividend aristocrat in 2020)

BlackRock (BLK) - financials

Texas Instruments (TXN) -tech

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) - industrials (dividend king)

A.O. Smith (AOS) - industrials (dividend aristocrat)

Amazon (AMZN) - tech/consumer discretionary (the only non-dividend stock I plan to own)

Why did I choose these 11 stocks in particular? For a few reasons. First, with my midstream positions now full, I'm looking to diversify into other sectors. That includes the ones that do best during a strong economy (Tech, Energy, REITs). This is why only Enbridge, a fast-growing future aristocrat is on this correction’s target list.

Second, I'm looking for a good combination of deep value (highest yields in years or at all-time highs), as well as total return potential that is at least 15+%. All of these stocks have that thanks to their current: yield + expected EPS/cash flow/dividend growth + valuation return boost (over 10 years). This is why the four REITs are on the target list, because their valuations are simply too good to pass up (totally out of whack with fundamentals).

Finally, and most importantly, my confidence in each of these 10 dividend stocks' ability to maintain and grow their dividends during a recession is very high. This is why I consider all 10 to be great candidates for my "catch a falling knife with conviction" correction strategy.

That strategy involves taking starter positions at the best yields in years (or ever in some cases) and then setting 10 limit orders at 0.1% yield increments below my last purchase price. The idea is that each of these stocks is already so undervalued that even if the market were to surge higher right away, I'd still be locking in great long-term income and total returns. If the market continues to fall (to my delight it has) then I end up: buying at even better prices, lowering my cost basis, increasing my position size, diversifying my portfolio, and boosting long-term returns even more. Why not just wait for the market to bottom before buying?

Because while historical market analysis is useful as a rough guide to what the market is likely to do, timing the market's precise bottom is all but impossible. The best we can do is get a sense of probabilities, and thus waiting for the S&P 500 to fall exactly 14% before buying stocks is likely to result in missing out on today's fantastic opportunities. That's especially true for individual stocks like these. They are all coiled springs which can shoot higher very quickly, especially during earnings season. My goal isn't to put all my dry powder to work at the exact bottom, but get close enough to generate excellent long-term income growth and total returns over many years.

But since I'm using margin to execute on this plan, and because each correction is different, it's still important to put in good risk management to safeguard against the unexpected.

Risk Management Rules In Case I'm Wrong

While historical analysis and current economic and earnings fundamentals indicate a bear market isn't likely, good risk management means building in safe guards and contingencies. After all, as economist Lord Maynard Keynes said "The market can remain irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

So to safeguard against becoming a forced seller due a margin call (in case market goes over a cliff and all my limits trigger and market keeps falling) I have an emergency risk brake built into my correction strategy. Specifically, I watch my excess liquidity, which is the difference between my portfolio equity and my margin maintenance requirement (15.2% with Interactive Brokers).

If this falls below $100,000 then at the end of that market day, I cancel all limits and then begin deleveraging early (see tentative plan section for details). Note my current excess liquidity is about $124,000. Why $100,000? Because at that level, factoring in my dividend payment schedule and weekly cash savings rate, my portfolio would be 40% away from a margin call. Given the cost basis of what I own, as well as each stock's underlying fundamentals and outlook, I'm confident that such a total portfolio decline is very unlikely. That's even should the market surprise us with a bear market earlier than many investors/analysts/economists are expecting.

Realistically, the biggest risk to my correction plan is that the market ends up correcting more than the historical average. In that case, I'd I end up missing out on some of the even larger short-term bargains that might present themselves due to buying these 11 stocks too early.

I'm sure that some readers might be wondering why I'm using so many limit orders on 11 stocks if I'm also putting in place this risk management protocol. After all, in the event of a rapid stock slide, or even a flash crash (more likely during corrections), won't enough limits trigger to force my risk protocol into effect?

There are two main reasons why I'm using this set up. First, while I'm extremely confident that every stock I'm buying right now is a great long-term investment, there is no way to tell which ones will fall the most, or by how much. Because my valuation model is based on yield (discounted cash flow analysis for Amazon), I've set the limits at steadily higher yields. The limits themselves extend to yields that are near, or in some cases exceed, the bargains seen during the financial crisis.

But since each stock has different yields, valuations (discount to fair value), and fundamentals, some will see just a few limits trigger, while others might see many go off.

Thus the reason for the use of a deep, 10 limit order chain on each stock. If one company were to fall off a cliff, then I'd be able to load up entirely at sensational values. The overall idea is to balance good risk management with maximizing on the best investment opportunities I see today. As Buffett said, "when it's raining gold put out a bucket, not a thimble." The approach I'm using now is one that will let me back up the truck on my highest conviction buys, but also one that isn't likely to result in a disastrous loss of capital in case the market slide ends up longer or stronger than I expect.

The Best Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy Today

This group of 20 dividend growth blue chips represents what I consider the best stocks you can buy today. They are presented in four categories, sorted by most undervalued (based on dividend yield theory using a 5-year average yield).

High yield (4+% yield)

Fast dividend growth

Dividend Aristocrats

Monthly dividend stocks

Note there may be some overlap between these groups. To help with further research, I've linked to my articles for each recommendation (those not behind a paywall).

The goal is to allow readers to know what are the best low-risk dividend growth stocks to buy at any given time. You can think of these as my "highest-conviction" recommendations for conservative income investors. Note these are not meant to represent a diversified or complete portfolio, but merely highlight the best opportunities for low-risk income investors available in the market today.

The valuations are determined by dividend yield theory, which Investment Quality Trends, or IQT, has proven works well for dividend stocks since 1966, generating market-crushing long-term returns with far less volatility.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

That's because for stable business income stocks, yields tend to mean-revert over time, meaning cycle around a relatively fixed value approximating fair value. If you buy a dividend stock when the yield is far above its historical average, then you'll likely outperform when its valuation returns to its normal level over time.

For the purposes of these valuation-adjusted total return potentials, I use the Gordon Dividend Growth Model, or GDGM. Since 1956, this has proven relatively accurate at modeling long-term total returns via the formula: Yield + dividend growth. That's because, assuming no change in valuation, a stable business model (doesn't change much over time) and a constant payout ratio, dividend growth tracks cash flow growth.

The valuation adjustment assumes that a stock's yield will revert to its historical norm within 10 years (over that time period, stock prices are purely a function of fundamentals). Thus, these valuation total return models are based on the formula: Yield + projected 10-year dividend growth (analyst consensus, confirmed by historical growth rate) + 10-year yield reversion return boost.

For example, if a stock with a historical average yield of 2% is trading at 3%, then the yield is 50% above its historical yield. This implies the stock is (3% current yield - 2% historical yield)/3% current yield = 33% undervalued. If the stock mean-reverts over 10 years, then this means the price will rise by 50% over 10 years just to correct the undervaluation.

That represents a 4.1% annual total return just from valuation mean regression. If the stock grows its cash flow (and dividend) at 10% over this time, then the total return one would expect from this stock would be 3% yield + 10% dividend (and FCF/share) growth + 4.1% valuation boost = 17.1%.

Top 5 High-Yield Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) REIT 6.4% 3.5% 2.2% to 6.8% 45% 4.7% 16.8% Enbridge (ENB) Energy 6.6% 3.7% 2.3% to 6.6% 43% 9% 21.1% Kimco Realty (KIM) REIT 7.2% 4.1% 2.7% to 24.5% 43% 3.8% 17.1% Iron Mountain (IRM) REIT 8.0% 4.9% 0.3% to 8.0% 39% 6% 19.0% Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Energy (uses K1) 6.2% 4.5% 2.7% to 12.0% 27% 5% 14.0%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Fast-Growing Dividend Blue Chips To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential A.O. Smith (AOS) Industrials 2.0% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 45% 11.5% 18.2% FedEx (FDX) Industrial 1.2% 0.7% 0.3% to 1.2% 40% 13.1% 18.9% Starbucks (SBUX) Consumer Discretionary 2.5% 1.5% 0.4% to 2.6% 39% 14.2% 22.4% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrial 3.2% 2.1% 1.5% to 4.5% 35% 9.8% 16.8% Power Integrations (POWI) Technology 1.3% 0.9% 0.1% to 1.3% 32% 20.0% 25.2%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential A.O. Smith AOS Industrials 2.0% 1.1% 0.8% to 3.4% 45% 11.5% 18.2% Cardinal Health (CAH) Healthcare 3.8% 2.1% 0.9% to 3.9% 44% 8.5% 18.0% Illinois Tool Works ITW Industrial 3.2% 2.1% 1.5% to 4.5% 35% 9.8% 16.8% Leggett & Platt (LEG) Consumer Discretionary 4.4% 3.0% 2.4% to 9.7% 32% 9.0% 16.4% AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 4.7% 3.3% 0.9% to 4.4% 26% 12.9% 20.7%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Top 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Today

Company Ticker Sector Yield Fair Value Yield Historical Yield Range Discount To Fair Value Expected 10 Year Annualized Dividend Growth Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Energy 5.2% 4.6% 3.3% to 12.6% 12% 5.0% 11.4% LTC Properties (LTC) REIT 5.3% 4.9% 3.8% to 9.5% 7% 4.0% 9.9% EPR Properties (EPR) REIT 6.5% 6.2% 4.5% to 24.8% 5% 4.7% 11.6% Main Street Capital (MAIN) BDC 6.5%/8.0% 6.3% 2.3% to 18.5% 3% 2% 8.8% to 10.3% Realty Income (O) REIT 4.4% 4.7% 3.3% to 11.2 -4% 5.0% 9.7%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends, Gordon Dividend Growth Model) - note MAIN's yield includes both regular and total dividend (including supplemental)

My Bear Market Buy List

These are the stocks that I plan to buy during the next recession/bear market. That's when even blue-chip valuations will drop to levels that will be capable of generating the kind of strong 15+% total returns that my portfolio is targeting. Note that all total return estimates are for a 10-year annualized basis. That's because total return models are most accurate over longer time frames (5+ years), when prices trade purely on fundamentals and not sentiment. This allows valuations to mean-revert and allows for relatively accurate (80% to 95%) modeling of returns.

The list itself is ranked by long-term CAGR total return potential from target yield. Bolded stocks are currently at my target yield and thus "Very Strong Buys."

Company Current Yield Fair Value Yield Target Yield Historical Yield Range Long-Term Expected EPS Growth (Analyst Consensus, Expected Dividend Growth) Long-Term Valuation Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential At Target Yield LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) 1.0% 1.1% 1.5% 0.3% to 2.0% 17.5% 22% BlackRock (BLK) 3.1% 2.5% 3.0% 1.2% to 3.5% 13.7% 19% Texas Instruments (TXN) 3.1% 2.5% 2.9% 0.9% to 2.9% 12.6% 17% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 3.2% 2.2% 3.0% 1.6% to 4.5% 10.0% 16% A.O. Smith (AOS) 2.0% 1.1% 1.5% 0.8% to 3.4% 11.5% 16% Apple (AAPL) 1.3% 1.8% 2.2% 0.4% to 2.8% 10.8% 15% Average 2.3% 1.9% 2.4% NA 12.7% 18%

(Sources: Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Simply Safe Dividends, GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Moneychimp)

This week I added dividend aristocrat A.O. Smith to the BMBL. Note that Texas Instruments, BlackRock, and Illinois Tool Works are all above my target yield. That makes it a great time to either add them to your portfolio or add to an existing position. This is why I'm currently buying these stocks for my portfolio to take advantage of this latest correction.

Buys/Sells This Week

Bought $1,000 Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Bought $1,000 Kimco Realty (KIM)

Bought $1,500 A.O. Smith (AOS)

Bought $2,000 Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Bought $3,000 Amazon (AMZN)

Bought $3,000 BlackRock (BLK)

Bought $4,000 Enbridge (ENB)

Bought $6,000 Texas Instruments (TXN)

Bought $6,000 Iron Mountain (IRM)

The massive sell-off in stocks this week triggered a ton of limit orders, resulting in the biggest buying week ever.

Tentative Plan For The Upcoming Week/Weeks

Due to being in correction mode, my buys for the next few weeks are on autopilot. The market (and my risk management rules) will decide what, and how much of each of my 11 target stocks I buy.

Once the correction is over, (or my risk management rules kick in) I'll be devoting 100% of net dividends and cash to paying down margin debt. That's either to prepare for the next market pullback/correction (if yield curve is positive), or the next recession/bear market (if it's negative). In the case of an inverted curve, which signals the next recession is likely about 18 months away, I'll continue to pay down margin to zero. Depending on the timing of the next bear market (when we hit -20% from all-time high), I may also begin building up a cash position to prepare for the next big market downturn. Historically those see 33% peak declines, though each one will be slightly different based on economic/corporate earnings fundamentals at that time.

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar)

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate). Note, low-risk MLP/GP pairs have a max limit of 15% of invested capital.

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for the next 2-3 years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for 1 year, max portfolio size 2.5%

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in a turnaround, the management plan seems likely to work. The risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (UNIT) - Stable outlook (WIN revenue diversification plan outlook improving)

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) - Stable outlook (confidence in management executing on turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

EPR Properties (EPR): Due to heavy exposure to cinemas (though thriving ones), will be upgraded once it diversifies its property portfolio

Dominion Midstream Partners (DM) - Negative outlook (Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) buyout now official)

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) - Negative outlook (uncertainty over Initiative 97/Prop 112 on Colorado ballot in November)

Low-Risk Stocks

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Stable outlook

Enbridge (ENB) - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Iron Mountain (IRM) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP) - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Positive outlook

AbbVie (ABBV) - Stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - Stable outlook

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) - Stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) - Stable outlook

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) - Stable outlook

QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS): Stable outlook

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN): Stable outlook

Energy Transfer LP (ET): - Positive outlook (ETE/ETP merger makes it a low risk stock)

Texas Instruments (TXN): - Stable outlook

Kimco Realty (KIM): - Stable outlook

Brixmor Property Group (BRX): - Stable outlook

Kite Realty Group (KRG): - Stable outlook

BlackRock (BLK): - Stable outlook

Illinois Tool Works (ITW): - Stable outlook

A.O. Smith (AOS): - Stable outlook

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium-to-high risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm in 32 stocks (29 post upcoming MLP mergers), mostly low-to-medium risk, in five sectors. Eventually, I'll expand into all sectors, but for now, limited capital must be allocated with care into the best opportunities you know of. This is why I'm focusing on just a handful of my best opportunities each market pullback/correction/bear market.

Top 10 Income Sources

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

The long-term goal is to diversify to the point where no single position accounts for more than 5% of my income. However, it will take several years to diversify the portfolio to that point. Fortunately, all my biggest income producers have safe dividends/distributions.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days, when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. That being said, I'm fundamentally a value-focused investor, and so, will always be overweight in that investing style. Meanwhile, my heavy US exposure is due to the heavy concentration of hard assets, most notably MLPs.

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio is very concentrated in energy, because that's where the best overall opportunities are in terms of safe yield, fast payout growth, and valuation. But now that my midstream MLP buildout is complete (full positions in all my highest-conviction buys), I'll be working on diversifying into more ultra-value REITs, utilities (yieldCos), and any other great opportunities I find.

Sector Concentration

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends) note consumer discretionary is Amazon so 8% of my portfolio is in technology stocks

(Source: Morningstar)

The benefit of my currently concentrated portfolio is that I enjoy far better fundamental stats than the S&P 500. That includes lower valuation, much higher yield, and superior long-term growth potential. I'm also running a mostly midcap portfolio, with above average profitability, and that should generate market beating long-term returns.

In the future, I plan to add more utilities to help build up the defensive side of my portfolio. The new utilities I'll be buying include:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY)

I'll also be adding to Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN). That's because management is guiding for long-term dividend growth of 10%, making it one of the fastest-growing utilities in the country.

In the meantime, my limit orders are focused on the most undervalued, fast-growing blue chips I know of, mostly industrial, pharma, and financial stocks.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Note that the 10-year dividend growth figures are artificially low, because my tracking software doesn't average in anything that hasn't existed for those time periods. Some of my holdings have IPO-ed in the last five years, and so, the 1-year and 5-year growth rates are the most accurate. These figures are purely organic growth rates and assume no dividend reinvestment. The long-term goal is to maintain a 10+% organic income growth rate.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

(Note: Assumes no dividend reinvestment, just organic growth that slows gradually over time (constant holdings))

Even assuming no dividend reinvestment (I do that manually) and that I never sell anything I own (if growth slows and I find better opportunities), this portfolio would become an income powerhouse. And even if I were to not add to the portfolio at all with fresh savings within 20 years, I would have achieved my goal of financial independence.

Over the long term, my goal is about 5% portfolio yield, with about 10% long-term dividend growth over time. In order to maintain that, I may have to recycle some holdings when they no longer meet my needs.

For perspective, the S&P 500 yields 1.9% and its 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.4%. So, the goal is about to triple the market's yield, with about 4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.2%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%.

Even assuming no valuation multiple expansion (my deeply undervalued portfolio always remains so), this portfolio should easily be capable of about 15% unlevered total returns over time. Factoring in multiple expansion (which is already starting to happen for some of my stocks) and 25% leverage, the returns could be even greater, potentially north of 20% annualized net levered returns.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 32

Portfolio Size: $291,406

Equity: $168,597

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $798,612

Margin Used: $122,496

Debt/Equity: 0.73

Leverage Ratio: 79%

Dividends/Margin Interest Ratio: 4.1

Distance To Margin Call (how much the portfolio would need to fall): 49.1%

Current Margin Rate: 3.61%

Yield: 6.2%

Yield On Cost: 5.9%

Net Yield On Invested Capital: 7.7%

Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (September 8, 2017): -3.7%

Cumulative Dividends Received: $13,190

Cumulative Interest Costs: $1,242

Cumulative Net Dividends: $11,948

Total Portfolio Gains: $-8,389

Annual Dividends: $18,070

Annual Interest: $4,438

Annual Net Dividends: $13,632

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,136

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $37.35

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Note that the diversification effort has now smoothed out my monthly dividend stream immensely. Over time, this will continue. The recent additions are also gradually lowering my portfolio volatility.

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 1.19 (down from high of 1.29)

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 10%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 15%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 18% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis EQGP -20.3% $21.31 EQM -15.70% $55.47 NBLX -11.6% $40.03 AMGP -10.6% $18.11 AMZN -9.6% $1,819.04 BIP -9.2% $41.39 ABBV -8.9% $88.94 BPY -8.4% $20.56 AQN -8.0% $11.10 TXN -8.0% $98.60

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis EPR 18.9% $56.31 OHI 17.3% $28.04 DM 15.9% $15.70 UNIT 15.4% $16.19 SPG 15.4% $155.79 QTS 12.0% $34.38 CNXM 10.4% $16.42 OMP 4.1% $20.73 CWEN 4.0% $18.65 KIM 3.3% $15.06

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Bottom Line: Corrections Like This Are Great Times To "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful"

It's understandable why investors fear and hate corrections like these. After all, it's never fun to see a large portfolio you've spent years or decades building suddenly fall precipitously. The larger your nest egg, the scarier those daily drops can look (my biggest single daily loss this week was $6,000 or 3% of my life savings). But it's important to remember the words of Buffett's mentor (and the father of modern value investing), Benjamin Graham:

In the short run, the market is like a voting machine--tallying up which firms are popular and unpopular. But in the long run, the market is like a weighing machine--assessing the substance of a company." - Benjamin Graham

During times of peak market fear, like we're seeing now, the market votes for doom and gloom. It focuses only on risks, and often ignores strong and improving fundamentals. That's why even some companies reporting great earnings last week saw their prices fall (some by as much as 5+% on earnings day). But ultimately what matters is the facts and fundamentals. As long as you're confident you own quality income producing assets, including safe dividend stocks with bright futures, then you are better able to sleep well at night and avoid the temptation to panic sell.

Never forget that historically the kind of volatility we're seeing this year is normal:

Since WWII the market has experienced 5% to 9.9% pullbacks on average every six months

Corrections (10% to 19.9% declines) occur on average every two years

Bear markets almost always accompany recessions, which are inevitable eventually (average decline 33%)

But rather than fear this kind of volatility, smart investors need to, at the very least, come to terms with it. Accept it, or better yet, embrace it as your greatest ally. Because this same volatility that has so many people worried today, is exactly what makes stocks such great long-term wealth creators over the long term.

It's the purest mathematical investing truth that the lower the valuation you pay for a quality income producing asset (what good stocks are) the better your long-term total returns will be. So take the opportunity presented by this correction to go bargain-hunting. Either by using my watch lists presented in these updates (there are five of them) or using your own. If you don't have any dry powder handy, then just trust your portfolio's asset allocation and do nothing. It may not feel like it today, but history tells us that within a few months, stocks will likely have recovered all of their recent losses and be at fresh all-time highs. At that time you'll be very glad you rode out this downturn calmly and logically.

