Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR) CEO Scott Drees on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Tram Bui - The Ruth Group

Scott Drees - Chief Executive Officer

Walter Berger - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Matthew O'Brien - Piper Jaffray

Dave Turkaly - JMP Securities

Bruce Nudell - SunTrust

Brian Warner - Performance Capital

Operator

Tram Bui

This call is also being broadcast live over the internet at www.nuvectramed.com, and a replay of the call will also be available on the company's website for 90 days.

comments made by management during this conference call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve material risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results and outcomes could differ materially from our current expectations.

For a discussion of risk factors, I encourage you to review the Nuvectra Form 10, 10-Q, 10-K and other reports filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, October 29, 2018. Nuvectra undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to Scott Drees.

Scott Drees

Thanks, Tram, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to thank you for joining us today, and welcome you to our third quarter 2018 earnings conference call. On today's call, I will cover and provide updates on the following: our continued U.S. commercial success of Algovita, the current status of our Algovita post-market clinical studies, our regulatory submissions for Algovita MR conditional approvals, and the status of the Vertis PMA in the U.S.

Walter, will then provide a financial and operational update, with a brief review of our successful follow-on offering. And I will close with an overview of our key initiatives for the remainder of 2018, and then we’ll open the call for Q&A.

In the third quarter, we delivered record consolidated revenues of $14.2 million, representing an 87% year-over-year growth. Algovita revenue totaled 12.5 million for the quarter, representing a 98% year-over-year growth and 8% sequentially. We continue to enjoy growth in our U.S. Algovita business by expanding the number of case ready and revenue generating accounts, while increasing account penetration in both doctor practices and hospital systems.

Furthermore today, we have approximately 65 active territories, an increase of approximately 50% above Q3 of 2017. We remain encouraged by our ability to recruit and retain high caliber sales reps and look forward to continuing to drive growth through headcount increase and improved rep productivity.

As we approach 2019, we remain optimistic on the overall strength of the SCS market, given that governmental and payer initiatives are limiting the long-term use of opioids by pain management physicians.

Last quarter, we shared details with you regarding CMS' 2019 proposal to increase physician trial SCS procedure reimbursement by approximately 20%. We're looking forward to the final 2019 published rates and believe that the confluence of these governmental and payer trends will continue to contribute to strong SCS growth in the near-term.

In the third quarter, we continue to execute on our hi-fi clinical studies initiative. As a reminder, the hi-fi study will compare the therapeutic effects of the company’s high-fidelity tonic wave form and our ultra-high pulse width wave form in blinded, randomized, cross-over design. Due to the high clinical interest in this study, we have decided to expand the study from 60 to 90 patients and from 12 to 14 clinical sites.

Our goal will be to conclude enrollment in the back half of 2019 and to begin to provide early study updates as appropriate. As we look ahead, we are planning additional study arms that will be designed to highlight the efficacy profiles of the various stimulation mode that Algovita delivers.

In Q3, we submitted additional data to advance our process for U.S. MR conditional head-only approval and anticipate conditional head-only response from FDA around year-end, with a goal of full body FDA MR approval in 2019. We also continue to advance our CE marked submission for a full-body MR capability in Europe and expect approval response in Q4 of 2018.

We reiterate our belief that FDA and CE marked approvals for our Algovita MR capability will add another compelling feature that will increase the demand for Algovita implants with our clinicians and patients.

Turning now to our Vertis PMA resubmission to FDA. In early August, we announced that we submitted responses to the agency to address FDA’s request for supplemental information related to questions around the device, labelling, and clarifications on MRI. This resubmission in turn initiated a new 180-day review process.

While the FDA has the ability to request clinical data to date based on previous discussions with our reviewers and outside consultants, we remain committed to our strategy of a literature-based PMA approach. That being said, and consistent with how we’ve discussed this in the past, the FDA still has the option to deny approval, grant approval, or ask additional questions as they review our submission.

And with that, I now like to turn the call over to Walter.

Walter Berger

Thanks Scott, and good afternoon everyone. I’d like to now provide an overview of our third quarter 2018 financial results. In the third quarter, we generated consolidated revenue of $14.2 million, an increase of 87% from $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2017. Our Algovita revenue for the third quarter increased 98% year-over-year to $12.5 million, up from $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2017 and 8% sequentially.

Our neural interface components and systems revenue, which comes from our wholly-owned subsidiary NeuroNexus was $1.4 million, up 20% year-over-year. Our deep brain stimulation system development agreement with Aleva generated $400,000 of revenue in the third quarter of 2018, up 117% from 186,000 for the third quarter of 2017. Gross profit increased to $7.6 million in the third quarter 2018 from $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Gross margins increased from 810 basis points year-over-year to 54%. Third quarter 2018 operating expenses of $19.6 million, increased 35% year-over-year from $14.5 million in the third quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily the result of an increase in personnel-related expenses, principally for Algovita sales personnel.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2018 was $13 million or a loss of $0.87 per share, compared to a net loss of $11.6 million, or $1.09 loss per share in the third quarter of 2017. Total cash and cash equivalents were $101.9 million as of September 30, 2018, included in this amount are net proceeds of about $65 million from our most recent secondary offering and $5 million from the draw-down of the last tranche in the credit facility.

With that, I now like to turn the call back to Scott for closing comments.

Scott Drees

Thanks Walter. Let me conclude by reiterating the company’s key initiatives for the remainder of 2018 and as we plan for 2019.

First, to continue expansion of SCS market share by increasing rep count and rep productivity, while further penetrating existing accounts and selling into new accounts. Second, to work closely with our regulatory bodies to attain Algovita MR conditional approval in both the U.S. and Europe, and finalize FDA approval for Vertis.

Third, to accelerate post-market clinical studies focused on the clinical effectiveness of the four stimulation waveforms that our Algovita system is capable of. And lastly, to continue to remain good stewards of available cash as we continue to expand our commercial infrastructure.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to the operator to open the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Matthew O'Brien with Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Matthew O'Brien

Good afternoon and thanks so much for taking the questions. Just to start with, by our math your market share in the U.S. is about 2.1%, so up about 20 basis points, but can you talk a little bit about the accounts that are, maybe you’ve been working with for a year or more, do you see your market share in those accounts, you know maybe 50%, even doubled that 2.1% in those areas when you aggregate everything altogether? Because what I'm trying to get a sense for is just to try to perm ratio, I know you guys don't want to give out what that number is, but just that as a leading indicator for where your share is kind of heading?

Scott Drees

Yes. Matt, it’s Scott. Thanks for the questions. So, on a couple of fronts. Number one, from an account perspective, I think we talked about this a numerous times in different ways with different investors, but what often happens is, you start with just getting trials and accounts, and usually that moves to a few implants. From there, when that is successful, you then kind of move into the stream with the account as may be the third participant in that count, you try to grow that to a second position and then to us first position. And you know, we continue to penetrate existing accounts.

Many of the accounts that we were in last year as that third party just getting started, we are now in a clear second place position, and in a number of accounts in a first-place position. So, we feel good about that transition going on. And from a trial to permanent ratio perspective, yet we don't publish it, but in the fact that we're not talking about it anymore that means that we’re in the mainstream, we feel like where we need to be, and we’re bullish moving forward. You know this whole market, SCS market quite frankly, is pretty hot. And the opioid epidemic is real. The change in from physicians prescribing pharmaceuticals as opposed to electroceuticals is a good thing, and we're bullish moving forward.

I hope that answers your question.

Matthew O'Brien

That’s super helpful. To that end, when I adjust for all the new reps that you’ve been adding over the last kind of six months and there are some moving parts to this, but I’m getting a revenue per rep in that 800 to even closer to $1 million per rep this quarter, is that kind of a figure we should think about for the group as we enter 2019?

Scott Drees

Yes. What we’ve said publicly, I’ll continue to say. If you go to our slide deck around rep productivity, you will see basically three tiers that we try to get to. You know, we have that first level, which I believe in the slide deck is somewhere around $300,000 to $500,000 in year one with targets of more like 600,000 to 900,000 in year two; and then in year three trying to get over that $1 million mark. And for people who have been with us, two years or even less, we have a number of territories that have broken over that $1 million figure, so we feel like we’re in good step [ph] there.

And quite frankly, when we aggregate everybody, we feel good and we feel like we’re ahead of our own internal plan curve. So, I think that’s consistent with what we talk to investors about the past, and as we look forward into 2019, we would expect similar results.

Walter Berger

So, Matt, it’s Walter. Couple other dynamics around it. You know, I think your math is obviously directionally correct. What influences that third quarter number positively, I think even beyond the obvious is, one; third quarter we had a headcount that headcount most likely hasn't had a chance to really contribute meaningfully yet. Some people may have, but in sort of the normal cadence they wouldn't.

Secondly, and classically the third quarter is a soft quarter. So, as I mentioned in my comments. We were sequentially up, which is probably a little bit of an outlier for most of the industry right now. And we were able to generate the strength on our sales productivity, which is a complement to our sales organization.

Matthew O'Brien

Got it. And then just two more from me. One for Scott and one for you, Walter. Scott, I would love to hear about the level of dialogue between you and FDA and Vertis, is it really active right now, is it dormant, is there any commentary on that? And then Walter, the SG&A spend was meaningfully higher than we were modelling, can you talk a little bit about some of the drivers there? And then, what we should kind of be modelling for that metric, you know for Q4 and then into next year? Thank you.

Scott Drees

Thanks, Matt. So, in answer to your first question regarding where we are at with Vertis? We’re basically about halfway through the 180-day cycle, and to date, there has not been a reach out by FDA for us with any additional questions or issues. So, it’s quiet right now, and we have 90 days to go. So, that’s kind of where we’re at. The only thing I’d also like to remind people of in this whole process is, we did pass our pre-PMA facility audit that was completed way back in June without any findings. So, we look forward to hearing from FDA and hopefully that will be sooner rather than later.

Walter Berger

Matt, can you repeat the questions that you wanted me to address please.

Matthew O'Brien

Sure. Just the SG&A figure in the quarter, Walter is a little bit higher than we were modelling so, do you talk a little bit about what went in there? I know, there is obviously the headcount, but there is – and there is also the hi-fi clinical study, but just is that the level we should be modelling for that metric here in Q4, and then as we head into 2019 as well?

Walter Berger

So, I will give you a couple of dynamics. One is, that the number most likely is higher than what you were modelling because as I said, on the call, as you may recall from other conversations we’ve had, our goal is to finish the year at 60 salespeople. We’re over that amount. Those people came into the quarter with the cost. The other dynamic around this to is that we’ve got a number of people on our sales organization who are accelerating, so the compensation is going to be relevant to that comment as well.

Last year, we were talking about sales reps who were going to cross over $1 million. We’re proud to say that we’ve got a handful of reps that will cross over $2 million this year. We're very proud of those people and their accomplishments. So, as you are thinking about the fourth quarter, I don't remember what your model is at, but I think the numbers will make sense as you think about it.

The fourth quarter will probably have a higher level of sales cost because, again, where our sales organization is performing, and then the sort of open question is, and I think Scott touched on this a little bit, is whether or not we continue to add salespeople in the fourth quarter, which we would do opportunistically if there were good people available.

Matthew O'Brien

Fair enough. Thank you.

Scott Drees

Thanks, Matt.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Dave Turkaly with JMP Securities. Your line is now open.

Dave Turkaly

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks. So much for the seasonality in the third quarter that we were looking for. So, I guess congrats on the numbers. I think, last quarter you talked about having 10 directors, just curious if that's still the number? I know, you mentioned fourth quarter sometimes is tough to attract talent during that quarter, but any thoughts there? Are you guys kind of, it seems like you might be in a good spot as you sit there today.

Scott Drees

Yes, Dave we have 10 regional sales directors at present. We bump that from 7 to 10. Last quarter that we announced and we remain at 10 today. And our plan moving forward is, we’ll maintain that number until we have more visibility on Vertis going into next year.

Dave Turkaly

Got it. Talked to some of your peers and people have talked about attrition rates out there, I'm just curious, I mean I know you are obviously at different trajectory in your kind of entrance into the SCS market, but have you ever commented on that? Do you guys attract an attrition rate or do you have an idea where that is about today?

Scott Drees

You mean an attrition rate of sales reps and territory managers?

Dave Turkaly

Yes.

Scott Drees

So, well, I think you know that Walter and I are pretty metrically driven. So, quite frankly, we track everything. You know, we do, and like anybody else we do have some attrition. The attrition we have is really a product of folks who just for whatever reason 12 to 18 months into the process just could not get the traction that the rest of the group could get. So, when we have under performance issues and we find ourselves in that time frame, we do make decisions around people.

We’re not public around the number, and I don't think the number really has any real bearing on anything other than our own internal purposes, but not everybody makes it. It’s hard to grow a territory from scratch and we understand that and at the same time the majority of our people have been able to do it. So, I think that’s the best explanation I can give you Dave.

Dave Turkaly

Got it. Last one from me. As you’re adding some of these new accounts, I mean what is the, what do you hear, any color you could share with us. I mean, are these accounts primarily aware of the four options, the optionality that your device has, is the one that interests more than the other or is this just, hey this is a new – I'm curious as to what you are having success with? What is allowing you to open those new accounts? If there is one or two things you could just sort of highlight. Thanks.

Scott Drees

Sure. When you look at our total system offering. Quite frankly the technology could just kind of resonates with users who have been doing this for a while. Physicians really like Algovita’s four stimulation waveforms, especially physicians who dabbled with SCS companies that only have one waveform. Folks who are familiar with Boston scientific products really like our independent current sources and everybody likes the percutaneous and surgical stretchable leads. And that physicians also gravitate to the key fob program for their patients.

I’d say those are the things that really gravitate people from a technology perspective, but it’s one thing to have the technology. It is another thing to put it into action. So, we work really hard on training our reps. On how to maximize that technology and show physicians how these four different waveforms can work and how independent current sources help. And then lastly, patients just tell us that the therapy provides high levels of pain relief and is very pleasant and comfortable, regardless of which waveform we have. So, it’s probably a little bit more than you ask for, but those are the reasons why our technology resonates and people who use it continue to use it.

Dave Turkaly

I appreciate the color. Thanks a lot.

Scott Drees

Dave, thank you. Thanks for the questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Bruce Nudell with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Bruce Nudell

Hi, gentlemen. Thanks for taking the question. Congratulations on a strong Algovita quarter. Just looking at the landscape, you of course are going to be benefiting from a strong SCS market for the foreseeable future and – but just in terms of the competitive landscape, you know when you think out multiple years, you know where could that 2% or so share go to in the United States? I guess the question may be a little bifurcated depending on whether or not you have a very differentiated ultra-wide [indiscernible] results or if you don't?

Scott Drees

Yes, Bruce I appreciate the question. You know, so from a long-term perspective, as you know, we don't provide guidance, so it’s kind of hard for us to give you a number that we want to gravitate to, but I can tell you this. We would not be satisfied even in a high-growth market to maintain a 2% share position moving forward. We obviously believe we can grow that and some of the things that will drive that growth are; one, MRI approvals, which we need for growth.

Two is, results of not only the hi-fi study, but perhaps some other arms that show real technology advantage moving forward. And thirdly, we just believe that our surgical leads offer a real compelling opportunity you for spine surgeons and neurosurgeons and still is quite a small percentage of our current sales. So, we also believe that we have some real growth in that area, and we’ve got to do some additional marketing and promotion in that area to get the word out more to neurosurgeons and spine surgeons. So, those are some of the areas that I think can really make a difference moving forward, and I hope that’s helpful.

Bruce Nudell

That is helpful. We’ve been talking to some sacral nerve doctors as we try to familiarize ourselves with that space, and clearly the lifespan of device – of rechargeable devices is appealing, as well as MRI compatibility, if you could – on the positive side, so could you just remind us what the lifespan of Vertis will be and do you expect MRI compatibility from the get go? And then on the other side of the coin, you know there is the question of sizes [indiscernible] relatively large device, compared to modern standards, and you don't have any data, how much of a headwind would that present? And then, just your guess or your early feedback on the benefit of having multiple leads?

Scott Drees

Okay. So, from a technology perspective, I think we bring a lot to the party for Vertis. You know, our product will – assuming approval would be approved with a 10-year approval claim. However, that’s not an approval claim that ends at 10 years and the device turns off. The device we continue to work beyond that. So, it’s a 10-year claim. Secondly, the submission also includes an MR head only approval in the United States initially, and very much like our Algovita process we would then move on towards a full body submission as fast as possible.

The other things that I think are really compelling is the thought around one or two leads being able to implanted, just because if you are in a single lead construct you have no salvage lead, if there is ever a problem with the first lead, you also don't have the opportunity to stimulate on both sides with a single lead system and we all know that accommodation does take place in almost all neuromodulation or neurostimulation therapies over time. So, it makes sense to give one side a rest, so the other side could be worked.

And also, with the independent current sources, we just believe that’s going to make it faster, easier, and quicker for physicians to be able to implant the lead, get the right location, and then more importantly dial the stimulation up or down around that individual contact, around the nerve for maximum benefits. So, I think from a technology perspective, we have a lot to talk about. On the downside, you don't get everything, always everything you want from an electrical capacity perspective in the smallest device.

So, the initial device we have will be a little bit larger than the others. However, I can tell you that the implant size is common size not only in the industry, but overall in the neural stimulation industry for any implant that's basically below the belt line., The 20 CC size works fine and I think, I believe there is going to be somewhere like 60,000 implants for SCS of that size this year. So, from our sacral perspective you get a lot of benefit for a slightly larger size.

So, I don't know, did I cover everything or did I miss a few things?

Bruce Nudell

Yes. Just a fact that there is like no data available at launch.

Scott Drees

Okay. So, there will be no data available at launch. I remind you that we had no data available at SCS launch either. I can tell you that if you were to come to a meeting where these physicians who implant these devices frequency [ph] high demand for a second or even a third player in this space, they are very intrigued by the features that we talk about and are excited about getting started.

The other thing I would say is that we also have some early clinical studies that we’re very excited about that we will launch with the product for sites that would like to participate in clinical studies. So, we may not have the FDA data as we initiate. However, we will have clinical studies that people can get excited about.

Bruce Nudell

Thanks, so much guys. Congratulations on the quarter.

Scott Drees

Thanks Bruce. Always appreciate your questions.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Brian Warner with Performance Capital. Your line is now open.

Brian Warner

Hi guys, thanks for taking the question. Can you give us a little bit of granularity on the trial, sort of the first arm, may be a sense of how many patients have been enrolled so far? What sort of timeframe do you give them to measure results, and how do you measure results and when might you be comfortable talking about those? Is that something that might open NANS or…?

Scott Drees

Yes. So, Brian we're not going to make NANS with any data this year. NANS has been closed out basically for abstracts for a little while now. So, we're not going to make that deadline, unfortunately. I would think that we could be in a position for sharing early data. I am thinking early data are perhaps somewhere in Q2 of 2019, but not until then. The other thing is, I do believe we have an abstract and a presentation that’s been approved for NANS by an independent physician who did his own independent study of high-fidelity tonic versus ultra-long pulse width that has been accepted at NANS and will be presented. So, we look forward to that data. That early data being presented.

Brian Warner

One follow-on on that, can you tell us how many patients that doctor had in his study? And then secondly, have you decided what’s likely going to be the second arm of your trial?

Scott Drees

So, the first piece of information we're going to keep it to ourselves, I'm sorry about that. I can tell you the next arm that we're looking at will be comparing high fidelity tonic to burst.

Brian Warner

Got you. Thank you so much and congratulations.

Scott Drees

Thanks Brian. Appreciate the questions.

Thank you. And I am not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Scott Drees for any further remarks.

Scott Drees

Yes, thank you, operator. Again, I would like to thank everyone for participating today. For your support of Nuvectra, and for your interest in our company. Have a great evening. Goodbye.

