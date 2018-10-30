5 Reasons This Fast-Growing, 7.9% Yielding Stock Is A Screaming Buy

That being said there are several risk factors to be aware of before investing.

That's due to five factors, most notably its new, low-risk, self-funding business model, which will likely ensure a safe payout even during a recession.

(Source: imgflip)

The stock market is now on track for its worst month in 10 years, and while the S&P 500 isn't technically in a correction, 70% of S&P 500 companies are, with 36% in a bear market.

Corrections like this might be what some investors dread, but I absolutely love them. That's for two reasons. First, despite what some might think, this is not likely to be the start of the next bear market. In fact, the bull market remains alive and well, and likely to continue for the next 18-24 months. That makes this a great opportunity for income investors to go bargain hunting, including for high-quality, low-risk, high-yield stocks that have been left for dead.

That certainly describes Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), which was just created when Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) bought out its MLP Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) in an all-stock deal.

Wall Street has hated on Energy Transfer (and MLPs in general) for about four years now, thanks to a perfect storm of negative factors, including:

The worst oil crash in over 50 years

Big management missteps that led to two shadow payout cuts

Struggles with execution on its growth backlog

Long-term interest rates rising off all-time lows

ET Total Return Price data by YCharts

The result has been a brutally long period of massive underperformance that caused many income investors to give up on the stock. However, I'm here to tell you there are five reasons that Wall Street is likely wrong about Energy Transfer LP, and that today is a great time to back up the truck on this fallen industry giant.

That's because the new Energy Transfer has pulled a total 180-degree, and the new business model actually makes it a low risk, high-yield, income growth stock. In fact, there are five reasons why I consider Energy Transfer to be a "very strong buy" right now - one that is likely to deliver generous, safe, and steadily growing income, as well as market-crushing long-term total returns. That's thanks to a valuation that totally discounts the massive improvements management has made to the business model, as well as the MLP's (uses a K-1) far stronger long-term growth prospects.

In fact, from today's prices, I expect Energy Transfer LP to realistically deliver about 17.5-18.5% long-term CAGR total returns over the next decade. That makes it not just a great midstream MLP to buy right now, but potentially one of the best high-yield income growth stocks of the next decade.

Why Wall Street Hates Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer has been left for dead by the market due to years of struggling to overcome the worst oil crash in over 50 years (76% peak drop in oil prices). This seems to have permanently broken the classic MLP business model, in which MLPs distribute most of their distributable cash flow, or DCF, as distributions. Before the oil crash, MLPs could count on plentiful low-cost debt and high equity prices to raise external capital to fund their growth backlogs. This allowed for not just generous distributions, but fast-growing ones as well.

But it also meant low distribution coverage ratios (DCF/distribution), of between 1.0 and 1.1. When the oil crash soured both the stock market and bond markets on MLPs, many, like Energy Transfer Partners, struggled to adjust to the new industry conditions. The result was a massive wave of consolidation, including the $20 billion 2016 merger of Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:SXL), another MLP in the Energy Transfer empire. Sunoco actually bought ETP but kept the Energy Transfer name. But investors were ultimately harmed by a 24% distribution cut, which has understandably caused many to distrust management to this day.

Following the SXL merger, Energy Transfer Partners struggled with a 2017 that can only be described as the year from hell. That includes numerous problems in executing on its growth backlog, including:

A court-ordered construction halt on its $4.2 billion Rover pipeline following a pipeline break (on another part of the system)

Legal challenges delaying its Dakota Access pipeline (now complete)

A court-mandated halt to construction on $2.5 billion Mariner 2 NGL pipeline

Further adding to its troubles, ETP struggled with high debt levels and a sky-high cost of equity (over 20% much of the time). Despite the payout cut, its distribution coverage ratio, or DCR, spent much of the time hovering at, or even under 1.0. Project delays meant cash flow that had been earmarked to fund growth projects didn't come in as expected. This ultimately forced ETP to make a bevy of deals (including asset sales) totalling $3.8 billion. The company also had to sell $1.6 billion worth of stock to ETE at incredibly dilutive rates (20% cost of equity).

With the ETP/ETE merger comes another distribution cut (31%), though the actual terms of the deal were highly favorable in many other ways, explaining why the stock jumped on the day the merger was announced.

So, if Energy Transfer has struggled for so long, and now technically has two payout cuts under its belt, how can I, who cherishes safe distributions above all else, own or recommend the stock? That's due to five highly positive attributes, starting with an excellent core business model that means future cuts are extremely unlikely, even in a recession.

1. Core Business Model Is Solid And Recession-Resistant

(Source: ET investor presentation)

The new Energy Transfer LP owns one of America's largest integrated midstream networks, connecting the hottest (and 90% of all) shale formations with a network of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGL, pipelines. It also owns gathering, processing, and fractionation infrastructure, as well as LNG export facilities. Today, ET's infrastructure serves the needs of 70% of America's operating oil & gas rigs. In total, the company owns:

9,360 miles of oil pipelines (transporting 4.2 million barrels per day)

2,200 miles of refined oil product pipelines

3 major oil terminals with 31 million barrels of storage capacity

4,300 miles of NGL pipelines

513,000 barrels/day of NGL production capacity

11.6 billion cubic feet/day of gas gathering capacity

Over 40,000 miles of gas gathering pipelines

7.6 billion cubic feet/day of gas processing capacity

18,600 miles of interstate gas pipelines with 21 billion cubic feet/day of gas throughput capacity

8,700 miles of intra state (mostly Texas) gas pipelines with 20 billion cubic feet/day of throughput capacity

15 million annual tons of LNG export capacity

ET's crown jewel is its Texas intrastate gas network, which is large enough to supply that state's entire gas needs. Energy Transfer's system is so dominant that it currently has a near monopoly on Texas gas transport, which serves the booming Permian and Eagle Ford shale formations. Because of relatively low maintenance costs on this system, it's the most profitable network the MLP owns, in terms of returns on invested capital.

(Source: ET investor presentation)

But the core of the MLP's investment thesis is the extremely stable nature of its recurring cash flow. 90% of its cash flow is under long-term, fixed-rate contracts, with 80% including minimum volume commitments. This means that just 10% of cash flow is sensitive to volatile commodity prices. Even in a recession, when oil & gas prices are likely to significantly drop, ET's DCF should remain relatively stable. Combined with the new coverage ratio (about 1.75), this means another distribution cut is extremely unlikely.

Ok, so maybe Energy Transfer owns a lot of cash-rich and wide-moat assets in key energy growth markets. And perhaps its days of painful distribution cuts are behind it. But midstream MLPs aren't just about safe high yields. They are also owned for long-term payout growth, so how does ET look like on that front? In terms of long-term growth potential, the new Energy Transfer LP looks very strong indeed.

2. Growth Potential Is Immense, Thanks To Long Growth Runway

Today, Energy Transfer is working on over $5 billion in growth projects (more on this in a moment) to help meet the needs of America's epic energy boom - one that is expected to see huge growth from our nation's top shale oil formations. That's not just from oil, but also gas and natural gas liquids.

(Source: Enterprise Products Partners Investor presentation)

Energy Transfer LP's integrated midstream network has its hands in all corners of America's energy economy. Thanks to huge international demand from exports (especially from China and India), the US Energy Information administration expects US oil/condensate and gas production to grow strongly for years. Oil production is expected to peak in 2030 and remain stable into the 2040s, while gas production is forecast to grow through at least 2050.

(Source: EIA.)

This demand is being met by ever-improving fracking technology, the so-called Fracking 3.0. That includes the use of Internet of Things, or IOT, as well as machine learning (artificial intelligence) to analyse real-time data to maximize production and drive down breakeven costs per barrel of oil equivalent. In fact, major oil companies like Exxon (NYSE:XOM) think that breakeven prices on shale production in America's Permian super basin might fall as low as $20/barrel by 2025. And since the Permian might hold as much as 248 billion barrels of remaining recoverable oil, that could provide for many years of continued strong US production growth.

(Sources: Rattler Midstream S-1, Rystad Energy)

That same fracking 3.0 technology, which also includes longer drilling (over 3 miles) and up to 10,000 tons of frack sand per well (props open cracks and improves flow), is expected to benefit gas producers as well.

Energy Transfer LP, as well as all midstream stocks, will benefit from this production boom by providing the critical infrastructure needed to bring that oil, gas, NGLs, and LNG to market. According to the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America, or INGAA, by 2035 alone nearly $800 billion new US midstream infrastructure will be needed to support the fracking boom.

(Source: Interstate Natural Gas Association Of America)

That means Energy Transfer should have little trouble finding replacements for projects that come on-line. Or, to put it another way, the growth backlog should remain well-stocked for the foreseeable future. That will mean ever-larger streams of stable and volume committed and recession-resistant cash flow. Which will ultimately reward income investors with a generous, safe, and eventually, fast-growing distribution.

However, as we saw in the last few years, growth potential alone isn't a sufficient reason to own a midstream MLP. A mountain of growth projects is worthless if management can't line up enough low-cost funding or get projects completed. But that's where the merger of ETP/ETE creates the biggest benefits for long-term investors.

3. ETE/ETP Merger Creates A Great Low-Risk, High-Yield Income Growth Stock

On October 18th, Energy Transfer completed its $27 billion ETP/ETE merger/simplification after 98.2% of units voted in favor of the deal creating the new Energy Transfer LP. The reason for doing this deal so much earlier than expected (previously time table was for late 2019 at the earliest) was that management got the go-ahead from credit rating agencies. Kelcy Warren, chairman of ET, had previously told analysts that maintaining the MLP's investment grade credit rating was the top priority and he would only pull the trigger on a merger when that wasn't threatened.

When credit rating agencies gave the go-ahead, ETE jumped at the chance to simplify its corporate structure and eliminate ETP's incentive distribution rights, or IDRs. This meant that ETP was sending up to 50% of marginal cash flow to ETE. While that was great for ETE's DCF, it also meant much higher costs of capital that made it harder for ETP to grow profitably. The new Energy Transfer LP has no IDRs, which is fast becoming the new industry gold standard. It also usually results in higher valuation multiples and thus higher unit prices.

As CFO Tom Long explained on the merger conference call:

(the merger) is expected to be immediately accretive to ETE's DCF per unit. We expect to maintain ETE's distribution per unit at its current level. In addition, the transaction will create a more simplified ownership structure, as we are eliminating the incentive distribution rights, which will improve our overall cost of capital. This will allow us to continue pursuing accretive growth capital projects and strategic merger and acquisition transactions. It also increases retained cash to accelerate deleveraging."

(Source: Energy Transfer Merger Presentation)

The main benefit of the merger is that the new Energy Transfer LP will be a self-funding MLP. This means that rather than rely on future equity issuances to fund part of the organic growth backlog, the MLP will purely be using retained cash and modest amounts of low-cost debt ($5 billion credit facilities in place).

This was verified by CFO Tom Long at the most recent conference call:

That is the goal... the goal is for the excess cash, let’s call it retained cash is to be covering the equity side of the funding."

Self-funding means the new ET retaining ETE's previous distribution ($1.22 per year), and will use the new 1.75 coverage ratio to retain about $2.75 billion in annual cash to fund its growth projects.

(Source: ET investor presentation)

Speaking of growth projects unlike in 2017, when it seemed every major project was facing major setbacks, ET is now managing to make steady progress on completing its growth initiatives. In fact, in Q2 2018, (pre-merger) ETP's adjusted EBITDA and DCF soared 30% and 40%, respectively, due to projects finally coming on-line.

(Source: ET investor presentation)

ETP's previous funding efforts provided it with sufficient funding to complete 2018's growth projects. Those are expected to drive continued strong growth in cash flow that will continue driving leverage (debt/adjusted EBITDA) down to levels that earn the new MLP a credit upgrade and lower future borrowing costs.

(Source: ET investor presentation)

Through 2020, the MLP has over $5 billion in growth projects lined up (with contracts secured) that it will be able to easily complete, thanks to its new self-funding business model. Management expect this to result in a leverage ratio falling from 4.23 today to a stable level of 4.0. This should lock in low interest rates in the future, and thus, the profitability of its future growth projects. Note that ET's retained cash flow in 2019 and 2020 (over $5.5 billion) is actually enough to fund 100% of its current growth projects. That opens up the possibility of not just one credit upgrade (BBB) but even two, which would match the top blue chips in the industry (Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP), Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and TransCanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) all have BBB+).

The bottom line is that the new Energy Transfer LP has created a low-risk, high-yield, income stock - one with a much stronger balance sheet and a sky-high distribution coverage ratio. Combined with the large and long growth runway created by America's energy boom (expected to last for decades), this means one the most attractive payout profiles on Wall Street.

4. Payout Profile: Generous, Safe Yield With Fast Growth And Market-Crushing Return Potential

The most important part of any income investment is the payout profile, which consists of three parts: yield, distribution safety, and long-term growth potential. Combined with valuation, this is what historically determines total returns.

MLP Yield Forward Distribution Coverage Ratio Projected 10-Year Distribution Growth 10-Year Potential Expected Annual Total Return (From Fair Value) Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Energy Transfer LP 7.9% 1.75 7% 14.9% 17.4% to 18.6% S&P 500 2.0% 2.6 6.4% 8.4% 0% to 5%

(Sources: Management guidance, GuruFocus, Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory)

Today, ET's deeply beaten-down shares yield a mouth-watering 7.9%, nearly quadruple that of the S&P 500. More importantly that payout is very well-covered by the MLP's highly stable, contracted, and recession-resistant cash flow.

But as we saw during the last few years, distribution safety isn't just a function of the coverage ratio. The balance sheet is also critically important, especially in this capital-intensive and growth-oriented industry.

MLP Forward Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Energy Transfer LP 4.2 5.3 BBB- 4.5% Industry Average 4.4 4.5 NA NA

(Sources: Management guidance, investor presentation, GuruFocus, earnings releases, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Morningstar)

Energy Transfer has learned from the mistakes of the past, when it took on too much debt to fund its growth. Today, the leverage ratio is actually below the industry average, which itself has fallen from about 6.5 during the oil crash to 4.4 today. That means ET's interest coverage ratio has improved to above-average levels, which should allow its low range investment grade credit rating to get an upgrade in 2019 or 2020. That, in turn, should ensure modest future borrowing costs. Combined with the elimination of its IDRs, that will make future growth far more profitable and help boost long-term payout growth.

Speaking of distribution growth, there's good and bad news on that front. In the short term (through the end of 2019), analysts don't expect Energy Transfer to raise its payout at all. That's due to the laser-like focus on deleveraging and funding its current backlog with retained cash flow. But starting in 2020, the MLP's DCF/unit growth is expected to be strong enough (7% CAGR over 10 years) that the payout should grow at roughly the same rate.

Combined with the current generous and safe yield, that translates to about 15% long-term total return potential, even assuming the current very low valuation never improves. For context, the S&P 500's historical (since 1871) CAGR total return has been 9.2%. And when we consider valuations, ET looks like an even better investment.

That's because over time valuations almost always revert back to fair value (based purely on fundamentals). Today, Morningstar, BlackRock, and Vanguard estimate that the S&P 500 is likely to deliver just 0-5% CAGR total returns over the next five to 10 years. In contrast, ET is likely to see long-term CAGR total returns of at least 17.4%, thanks to its rock-bottom valuation reverting to saner levels. That ultimately means Energy Transfer LP offers:

Quadruple the market's yield (with low payout cut risk)

Slightly better long-term distribution growth (the market's historical dividend growth rate is 6.4% CAGR)

Much better long-term return potential

One of the biggest reasons I'm recommending ET today is because of the incredibly low valuation, which makes for an incredibly attractive entry point.

5. Valuation: The Share Price Is Totally Disconnected From The Much Stronger Fundamentals

ET Total Return Price data by YCharts

Just like during the last four years, the past 12 months have seen MLPs in general and Energy Transfer in particular underperform the market. While many see this as clear proof that ET is a "value trap" to be avoided, I take a value-focused, contrarian view.

There are dozens of ways to value a stock, but for MLPs, two have historically been the most useful. The first is to look at the P/DCF, which is the industry equivalent of a P/E ratio.

Forward Price/DCF 5-Year Average Forward P/DCF Implied 10-Year DCF Growth Rate 10-Year DCF/Share Growth (Analyst Consensus) 7.2 15.8 -0.7% 7%

(Sources: Management guidance, Simply Safe Dividends, Benjamin Graham, F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Over the past five years, which includes the entire MLP bear market, Energy Transfer's forward P/DCF averaged 15.8. Today, based on mid-range 2018 guidance, it stands at just 7.2. Anytime you can buy a fast-growing, income-producing asset at single-digit cash flow multiples, you're likely to do very well over the long term.

That's because today ET is pricing in not just zero long-term DCF/unit growth, but actually negative growth. Given the self-funding business model and just the current growth backlog, this ultra-bearish assumption is just ridiculous. Factor in immense long-term growth potential courtesy of America's energy boom and the self-funding business model and it looks even more absurd. That's especially true given that analysts currently expect 7% long-term DCF/unit growth. Basically, this means that over the coming years Energy Transfer's cash multiple has nowhere to go but up.

But what kind of upside potential can investors expect from the company in the future? To answer that, I turn to my favorite valuation method for income stocks: dividend yield theory, or DYT. This has proven highly effective since 1966, when asset manager/newsletter publisher investment quality trends began using it exclusively to generate decades of market-beating returns.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

DYT says that for stable business model income stocks (they keep doing the same thing over time), yields tend to be mean-reverting. That means they cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. Buy when the yield is significantly above this fair value yield, and when yields return to historical norms, the unit price will rise faster than DCF/unit and distributions.

Yield 5-Year Average Yield 13-Year Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield 7.9% 6.25% 6.0% 6.15%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, GuruFocus)

Energy Transfer's (technically ETE's) five-year average yield and 13-year median yield are 6.25% and 6%, respectively. For my fair value yield, I take the average of these figures to get a better sense for what kind of yield the market gives the MLP in a broad range of economic, industry, and interest rate conditions.

Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Valuation Boost (CAGR Over 10 Years) Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential 22% 28% 2.5% 17.4%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, GuruFocus, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

With the yield now 28% higher than its historical norm, that implies Energy Transfer is about 22% undervalued. I can't predict when the stock will return to fair value, but historically, that is almost certain to happen, usually within five to 10 years. For my valuation/return model, I use a 10-year period, which is likely longer than Wall Street can hate a fundamentally good and growing business. That translates to units outpacing cash flow and payout growth by 28% over a decade, or 2.5% CAGR. Combine that with the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (total returns = yield + payout/cash flow growth) and that's how I estimate the MLP's long-term annualized total return potential at 17.4%.

But don't just take my word that ET is undervalued. Morningstar's super-conservative three-stage discounted cash flow model says the stock is potentially an even better investment than my valuation-adjusted Gordon Dividend Growth Model suggests.

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value Valuation Boost Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential $22 30% 42% 3.6% 18.6%

(Sources: Morningstar, Moneychimp)

Morningstar's fair value estimate of $22/unit is based on a projected $2.5 billion of growth projects coming on-line between 2019 and 2021. That $7.5 billion growth backlog could be fully funded by retained DCF alone. Beyond 2020, Morningstar is actually somewhat bearish on ET assuming just 3% long-term DCF growth due to worries about a lack of growth opportunities (new projects added to backlog). I personally don't share those concerns, but even with such conservative assumptions, Morningstar's Travis Miller thinks ET is incredibly undervalued - enough for the stock to represent 42% upside just to return to fair value. Over 10 years, that would mean a 3.6% CAGR valuation boost and result in about 18.5% CAGR total returns.

The bottom line is that the ETE/ETP merger created a low-risk, high-yield, and fast-growing MLP - one that's well-situated to continue delivering generous, safe, and fast-growing income in the coming years. However, today Wall Street appears to be discounting all of the MLP's positive attributes and ignoring its fast-improving fundamentals. That makes this a "very strong buy" for any investor comfortable with the risk profile.

Risks To Keep In Mind

While I consider Energy Transfer LP a low-risk stock (from a payout safety perspective), that doesn't mean there aren't risks investors need to be aware of.

First, remember that the new Energy Transfer is still an MLP, and thus uses a K-1 form. Some investors wish to avoid K-1s entirely due to their greater tax complexity. There are several great midstream corporations out there that don't use K-1s (qualified dividends), including:

If you hate K-1s with a passion, then these four midstream corporations are all great undervalued choices you can buy as an alternative.

Next, we can't forget that the new Energy Transfer is still led by the same management team that bungled things so badly for so long. Kelcy Warren was the one who put together the disastrous Williams Companies merger, which became a multi-year, drawn-out train wreck. He also made sure that he received a boatload of preferred units (now converted) that would have ensured he continued to receive distribution in the case that ETE had to cut its payout. Kelcy Warren remains in charge of ET and owns 31% of the MLP (including via its GP's Class A units).

Normally, I don't own or recommend a stock whose management I don't trust. In the case of Energy Transfer, I'm giving Warren the benefit of the doubt because I think the new self-funding business model makes a future cut very unlikely. In addition, with Warren owning so much of the MLP himself, his interests are now totally aligned with those of retail investors (like us). But this brings me to the next risk to consider.

Management has said that completing its backlog while deleveraging is the top priority. This means that while ET has good long-term distribution growth potential, we're not necessarily going to see short-term payout hikes. That's because Warren, if he takes a long-term view (which he's been doing lately), might decide that it's best to forgo short-term distribution increases in favor of even more aggressive deleveraging. That's because, as we've seen over the past four years, fast MLP payout growth isn't being rewarded by Wall Street. In fact, management has continued to become ever more conservative with its leverage targets. For example, a few months ago the long-term leverage goal was 4.25, and today it's 4.0. It might continue to fall in the future if ET decides to go for a BBB+ credit rating (which all the industry's blue chips have).

That's because self-funding MLPs that focus on fortress-like balance sheets and industry-leading credit ratings are being treated far more favorably. As a result, ET might end up freezing its distribution for a few years to focus on becoming an even safer high-yield stock. This is likely why analysts currently don't expect any distribution increases until 2020 (including Morningstar's Travis Miller).

Another risk to consider is that management's self-funding (no equity issuances) plans only pertain to organic growth projects. In the future, management has left itself open to using stock to fund acquisitions, which have been an integral part of building the Energy Transfer empire over the years.

At the merger conference call, COO Matt Ramsey told analysts "we believe... that to correctly run these partnerships, you should mix the correct amount of M&A with organic growth."

The problem with large acquisitions is they can be extremely complicated, and as we saw with the failed Williams merger attempt, they can result in years of stock overhang. Fortunately, until the MLP's unit price recovers, management has said it's priced out of the M&A market. However, should shares rise to close to fair value, investors will have to watch closely to make sure that management doesn't get too acquisition happy, potentially overpaying for new midstream assets.

Ultimately, this means that ET should only be owned by patient investors who are willing to allow the very strong growth runway and fast-improving fundamentals to play out over several years. For now, you need to be happy with your generous, safe, but unchanging distribution.

Bottom Line: Wall Street Is Ignoring This New MLP's Excellent Fundamentals, Making Today A Great Time To Buy

Don't get me wrong, I totally understand why, after four years of midstream MLPs being in the toilet, many income investors are wanting to avoid the industry entirely. And Energy Transfer, in particular, has been a source of near-constant angst for investors, thanks to management's previous missteps before the oil crash, which ultimately resulted in two distribution cuts.

However, at the end of the day the purest investing truth is that the lower the valuation you pay for a quality income-producing asset, the better your long-term total returns will be. With the ETE/ETP merger now behind it, the new Energy Transfer LP has become a fast-growing, low-risk, high-yield, income stock - one whose long growth runway, combined with the self-funding business model, removes most of the overhangs that have weighed on it since the oil crash began.

Energy Transfer's ability to fund its organic growth entirely through retained cash flow and conservative use of low-cost debt (made possible by the future credit upgrade) will put its future entirely in management's hands. Or, to put it another way, ET's ability to grow its DCF/share, and thus its distribution, will be 100% independent of bearish equity markets.

This is why I personally own the stock myself and have no qualms about recommending it at these rock-bottom prices. For any income investor comfortable with the risk profile, Energy Transfer LP likely represents a great long-term addition to their diversified income portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, ENB, AM, AMGP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.