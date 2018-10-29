Dallas Fed Manufacturing Outlook: Slowed Expansion In October

By Jill Mislinski

On Monday morning, the Dallas Fed released its Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey (TMOS) for October. The latest general business activity index came in at 29.4, up from 28.1 in September. All figures are seasonally adjusted.

Here is an excerpt from the latest report:

Texas factory activity continued to expand in October, albeit at a slower pace, according to business executives responding to the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey. The production index, a key measure of state manufacturing conditions, was positive but declined another six points to 17.6, indicating output growth continued to abate.



Perceptions of broader business conditions improved this month. The general business activity index inched up to 29.4, and the company outlook index climbed seven points to 25.0. Fewer than 3 percent of firms noted that their outlook worsened, the lowest share since 2004. The index measuring uncertainty regarding companies' outlooks retreated 13 points to 6.9.



Expectations regarding future business conditions remained positive in October. The indexes of future general business activity and future company outlook remained well above average and came in at 35.6 and 37.3, respectively. Other indexes for future manufacturing activity showed mixed movements this month but remained solidly in positive territory.

Monthly data for this indicator only dates back to 2004, so it is difficult to see the full potential of this indicator without several business cycles of data. Nevertheless, it is an interesting and important regional manufacturing indicator. The Dallas Fed on the TMOS importance:

Texas is important to the nation's manufacturing output. The state produced $159 billion in manufactured goods in 2008, roughly 9.5 percent of the country's manufacturing output. Texas ranks second behind California in factory production and first as an exporter of manufactured goods.



Texas turns out a large share of the country's production of petroleum and coal products, reflecting the significance of the region's refining industry. Texas also produces over 10 percent of the nation's computer and electronics products and nonmetallic mineral products, such as brick, glass and cement.

Here is a snapshot of the complete TMOS:

The next chart is an overlay of the General Business Activity Index and the Future Outlook Index - the outlook six months ahead:

For comparison, here is the latest ISM Manufacturing survey.

Let's compare all five Regional Manufacturing indicators. Here is a three-month moving average overlay of each since 2001 (for those with data):

Here is the same chart including the average of the five for the latest month with complete data:

Original Post