STOXX 600 Earnings Roundup - Week Ending October 26, 2018

By Tajinder Dhillon

18Q3 earnings season is underway, with 72 companies reporting last week ending October 26, 2018. Exhibit 1 provides a summary of reporting results.

Exhibit 1: Earnings Season Results

Overall Recap

Of the companies that reported last week, 54% beat EPS expectations and 44% missed EPS expectations. In addition, 50% beat Revenue expectations and 50% missed Revenue expectations.

The company that beat EPS expectations by the largest amount was Galapagos NV (OTC:GLPGF) with a positive 145.3% surprise. The company that missed EPS expectations by the largest amount was Saipem SpA (OTCPK:SAPMF, OTCPK:SAPMY) with a negative -77.8% surprise.

The company that beat Revenue expectations by the largest amount was Galapagos NV with a positive 57.3% surprise. The company that missed Revenue expectations by the largest amount was Total SA (NYSE:TOT) with a negative -92.1% surprise.

European Financials - Treading with Caution

Financials reported fairly strong results, with Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) being the biggest winner that reported a 55.8% surprise on earnings alongside YoY growth of 69.2%.

With Brexit 5 months away, CEO James Staley provided an update on Barclays strategy to establish a presence in Ireland in order to continue serving the European union. "As you know, our plan for being able to continue to serve clients within the EU beyond March 29 next year is to expand our banking license in Ireland, to build our presence there appropriately and to transfer all of our branch operations in the EU to Barclays Bank Ireland. I'm pleased to say that the work to effect that plan is well in hand, with the Central Bank of Ireland having approved the business expansion. We therefore expect Barclays Bank Ireland in its new incarnation to be fully operational before the U.K.'s exit in March."

In addition to dealing with Brexit, banks are continuing to keep abreast of volatile markets and geopolitical tensions, which caused the VIX to double from 11 to 25 in October. This has impacted banks' trading volumes as clients looking to trim their positions exit the market temporarily or move their savings into cash. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) commented on the market landscape with a notable impact to their wealth management business. "As we all observed, the quarter was characterized by escalating geopolitical tensions with deteriorating trade talks, heightened concerns over Italy and building tensions in the U.S. related to the upcoming elections... these events weighed on markets, particularly in China and emerging markets more broadly. Not surprisingly, our clients froze in reaction to this particularly challenging environment. Transaction volumes were down across all asset classes in all regions, pushing our transaction-based income to its lowest level since the crisis."

Many of the issues above are piling on to struggling Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), whose stock has been in secular decline since the beginning of the year, losing almost half of its market value, as seen in Exhibit 2.

Exhibit 2 - Stock Price of Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank has been aggressively focused on reducing costs in the business and doubling down in areas where it is strongest. Its headcount has shrunk by 2,800 employees in 2018, which includes a 1,450 headcount reduction in 18Q3. Deutsche Bank will head into 2019 with 4,500 less staff, after disposing of its Polish and Portuguese operations (another 1,400 staff). CEO Christian Sewing commented on the cost-reduction strategy, while remaining confident of delivering a positive 18Q4. "Overall, we are on the right path, and we are moving in the right direction. Costs and balance sheet are under control. Focus is now on the top line. We delivered quickly and in a disciplined manner on what we promised and what is under our direct control...

We have been delivering on costs and further improved our already strong balance sheet. We are confident that we will meet our target for adjusted costs of EUR 23 billion for the full year. And this also means that we are on track to be profitable this year for the first time since 2014... And yes, I'm well aware of Deutsche Bank's history of negative surprises in the fourth quarter, and we are absolutely determined to not repeat this."

Looking at employee headcounts across the largest European banks, it is clear that Deutsche Bank could be doing more with less, with a 20% greater workforce than the next largest bank by employees (Barclays PLC), which can be seen in Exhibit 3.

Exhibit 3: Full-Time Employee Headcount for European Banks



Source: Eikon by Refinitiv