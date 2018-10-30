Dynagas LNG Partners: These 8.75% Preferred Units Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Where in the context of all Fixed-to-Floating securities is DLNG-B?

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Units issued by Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG)

Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Dynagas LNG Partners LP - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 2.2M units issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $55M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred units in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Dynagas LNG Partners LP 8.75% Series B Fixed to Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (NYSE: DLNG-B) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 8.75% before 11/22/2023 and then switches to a floating dividend at a rate of the Three-month LIBOR plus 5.593%. The new preferred units carry a 'B' S&P rating and are callable as of 11/22/2023. Currently, the new issue trades below its par value at a price of $24.65 and has a Current Yield of 8.87% and Yield-to-Call of 9.10%.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, incorporated on May 30, 2013, is a limited partnership, which focuses on owning and operating liquid natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company's vessels are employed on multi-year time charters with international energy companies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated a fleet of six LNG carriers, consisting of the three LNG carriers in its Initial Fleet, the Clean Energy, the Ob River and the Amur River, and three 2013-built Ice Class LNG carriers that the Company acquired from its Sponsor the Arctic Aurora, the Yenisei River and the Lena River (collectively referred to as its Fleet). The vessels in the Company's Fleet have an average age of 6.6 years and are contracted under multi-year charters with Shell, Gazprom, Statoil and Yamal with an average remaining charter term, as of March 17, 2017, of approximately 10.6 years, including the charter agreements relating to the Yenisei River and the Lena River with Yamal. The Company's Fleet is managed by its manager, Dynagas Ltd.

Source: Reuters.com | Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Source: Company's website | Corporate Overview

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, DLNG:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the company is expected to pay a $1.1725 annual dividend on its common stock. With a market price of $8.05, the current yield of DLNG is 14.56%. As an absolute value, this means it has in $41.61M yearly dividend expenses for the common. For comparison, the yearly dividend for all preferred units (including the newly issued Series B preferred units) of the company is around $11.56M.

In addition, the market capitalization of DLNG is around $427M.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Dynagas LNG Partners LP's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2018, DLNG had a total debt of $714M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred units. The new Series B preferred units rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal with the other preferred units of the company.

The Dynagas Family

DLNG has one more outstanding series of preferred units: Dynagas LNG Partners LP 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (NYSE: DLNG-A). Some more information about the issue can be found in the following chart:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Unlike, the newly issued Series B Preferred Units, DLNG-A pays a fixed dividend, at a rate of 9.00%. It is callable as of 08/12/2020 and with the current market price of $26.12 it has an 8.61% Current Yield and a 7.46% Yield-to-Call (which is its Yield-to-Worst). If we compare the two issues, with a Yield-to-Worst of 8.87%, DLNG-B seems to be a lot better than its "older brother". By adding the fact that DLNG-B has a rate hike protection because of its floating element, its advantage over DLNG-A seems indisputable at these price levels.

In addition, there is one Corporate Bond, issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks and units in the "Shipping" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed-to-floating distribution rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Units

These 3 charts contain all fixed-to-floating preferred units with non-suspended distribution.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

All Fixed-to-Floatings

The next 2 charts present all fixed-to-floating securities with non-suspended distribution, that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate, with a positive YTC

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Tax Considerations

Although we are organized as a partnership, we have elected to be taxed as a corporation solely for U.S. federal income tax purposes. We believe that all or a portion of the distributions you would receive from us with respect to your Series B Preferred Units would constitute dividends. If you are an individual citizen or resident of the United States or a U.S. estate or trust and meet certain holding period requirements, such dividends would be expected to be treated as “qualified dividend income” that is taxable at preferential capital gain tax rates. Any portion of your distribution that is not treated as a dividend will be treated first as a non-taxable return of capital to the extent of your tax basis in your Series B Preferred Units and, thereafter, as capital gain. In addition, there are other tax matters you should consider before investing in the Series B Preferred Units, including our tax status as a non-U.S. issuer.

Source: 424B5 Filing By Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering of Series B Preferred Units for general Partnership purposes, which may include, among other things, the repayment of indebtedness, including the Partnership’s outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due on October 30, 2019, or the funding of acquisitions or other capital expenditures.

Source: 424B5 Filing By Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of $54M, DLNG-B cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index (NASDAQ:PFF).

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred units DLNG-B. With this kind of article, we want to keep you in touch with all new preferred stock, units and baby bonds IPOs.

