Mohawk Industries Is In Cyclical Value Territory

Introduction

I try to do as much research ahead of time on as many stocks as possible, so that when there is a market sell-off I don't have as much work to do before hitting the "Buy" button. But quite often I first notice a stock because of a sell-off in price. When that happens, I am forced to cram in my research pretty fast. This has been the case for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK). I had only done a preliminary round of research and put the stock on my watchlist when it dived over 20% in one day after already being close to what looked like a pretty good "Buy" price. When something like that happens, it focuses my attention rather quickly, because sometimes the opportunity can be fleeting.

MHK data by YCharts

Mohawk Industries is currently down about 60% from its highs set in December 2017. If the stock were to recover its previous high price again, it would return about 150%. What I want to figure out is whether this is a reasonably good spot to take a 1/2 position in Mohawk.

Historical Cyclicality

Unlike many investors, I focus most of my research on a stock's history. Even though Mohawk has made dozens of acquisitions over the years, it has still generally remained a flooring company. What I want to know is how the current sell-off of the stock compares to those that happened in the past. My plan is to use those past downturns as a guide for what could happen this time around. The table below shows the approximate year previous downturns started, how long the stock took to bottom, how long each downturn lasted before the stock fully recovered, and how deep the drawdown was from peak to trough.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1994 15 months 4 years 67% 1999 9 months 2.5 years 54% 2007 21 months 5.5 years 83%

If you've read any of my previous articles that includes a table like this, then you'll probably notice that this one does not have a whole lot of entries in it. Part of that has to do with Mohawk's normal cyclicality, which appears to be tied closer to the real estate market than the stock market, but part of it is also because in 1988 Mohawk was purchased in a leveraged buyout and then spun off four years later in 1992 as an IPO, so easily accessible data only goes back to 1992. Nevertheless, Mohawk's basic flooring business can be traced back nearly 150 years, so this isn't a new company or a new business.

Going back to the table we can see that Mohawk is a low-frequency cyclical, but also a deep cyclical. The past 25 years or so, it has also had moderately long cyclical durations, averaging about 4-5 years from peak to peak, so we shouldn't expect a super-fast recovery for the stock. Interestingly, with the stock's current decline of nearly 60%, it is already well within the range of its historical drops.

Impairment Tests

I have six basic impairment tests that I use to help determine whether or not I wish to make an investment in a company that I have found to be sufficiently cyclical. I use these tests first to determine if I want to make an initial investment, and also to determine how much I should weight that investment. These are the six main reasons why I've found a cyclical company may not recover in a timely manner (in this case, within five years). If a company passes these tests, then I assume we will experience a cycle similar to one we have experienced in the past and the stock price will recover in a timely manner, avoiding permanent impairment. The main reasons I have found why a stock may not recover are:

There is a fatal flaw in the company's business model that is exposed for the first time. The price did not drop enough. The stock price experienced a recent super-cyclical high. There is a clear and present disruptive threat to the core business. The company has high relative debt compared to past down-cycles. Management is corrupt or incompetent.

Is there a fatal flaw?

The idea behind avoiding a fatal flaw is that sometimes there are new ideas or products that grab a hold of the market's attention and it seems like they can do no wrong. The stories behind the stocks are very convincing. Rationally, they can make a lot of sense. For example, "The internet is going to revolutionize the world!" That was a true statement in 1999 and 2000. But picking the companies that would be winners back then was nearly impossible. And after, say, Pets.com lost 50% of its value, that still didn't mean it was a good deal in 2001 - it had much farther to fall. The problems usually arrive during a market downturn. That's when fatal flaws, whatever they may be, are typically exposed. So the simplest way I try to avoid fatal flaws is to only invest in companies that have been publicly traded for over 25 years and have experienced at least a couple downcycles and recovered from those downcycles.

Mohawk has been publicly traded for just over 25 years and has been in the flooring business for over 100 years. It has been through virtually every economic condition imaginable and survived. That gives me some confidence that the basic business model is sound and likely doesn't possess a fatal flaw.

Did the price drop enough?

As I noted in the table and chart above, currently Mohawk is down about 60% off its previous highs, which is right in the 55-80% range we might expect during a downturn. Since I use a two-entry point system for buying cyclical stocks, it looks like we are in a pretty good spot, based on recent history, for an initial entry point. It should be noted, however, that the distance from buying after a 60% drop in price to an 80% drop in price is a 50% decline, not a 20% decline as it might appear at first glance. For example, if the stock peaked at $100 per share and then dropped 60% to $40 per share where it is bought, if it continues to drop 80% to $20 per share, then that is a 50% decline from our first purchase at $40 per share. So, one needs to be prepared for that possibility.

Has the stock experienced a recent super-cyclical high?

Since I measure from peak prices, if a stock has recently experienced a bubble or super-cycle, it can really throw off the historical numbers. I don't have a sure-fire way of determining the difference between a normal upcycle and a super-cycle. On the surface, we can say that the real estate market in the mid-2000s was a super-cycle and that some of that would work its way down to a higher demand for Mohawk's flooring products. That cycle produced an 80% decline in Mohawk's stock price. So, we have some sort of a guide for what is possible.

Home prices now are similarly high, but interest rates are lower. I bought my house in October of 2008, almost exactly 10 years ago. My mortgage rate was 6% then (I've since refinanced to a 3.8% rate). Today, a 5% average mortgage rate is enough to trigger a slowdown in the housing market. So, I think it's fair to say that each new cycle will require lower rates for longer in order to put a bottom in for the housing market. The reason I think this is significant is that I think it's possible we might not have had a super-cycle this time around like in 2008, but it might effectively feel the same in terms of trying to recover if there are other things like inflation affecting interest rates and causing them to be higher at the same time the housing market needs them to be lower.

For example, if inflation is driven by tariffs or high oil prices and not driven by rising wages, then home affordability will not reach a threshold where housing can grow without lower interest rates. My guess is that this fear is what is driving Mohawk's incredibly deep dive recently. However, if wages rise, then I think it could offset higher interest rates for mortgages. The best hope for investors here is probably that we have a short period of balancing out wages and interest rates. I think this balance will eventually happen over the next couple of years, but it could be really choppy along the way.

MHK data by YCharts

Above is a basic long-term price chart for Mohawk Industries. As you can see, the company has had a great run since it went public. As you can also probably see, this last cycle looks pretty high on a basic chart, indicating that it might be some sort of super-cycle. But since the market (and especially the stock of a good company) can grow exponentially instead of linearly, I like to look at a log-scale chart too, because sometimes that can give a clearer picture.

MHK data by YCharts

Looking at the log-scale paints a much different picture in which the current downturn actually looks like a good buying opportunity rather than a super-cycle. This makes me think that our bigger danger is almost purely interest rate-related, and that what we really have to ask ourselves is whether interest rates will level off or come down, or whether they will go up for an extended period of time. I think that over the next two years the odds are that interest rates will level off or go up, but that once we look beyond that time frame, there is simply too much political risk in not lowering rates enough to help housing affordability. I also think that tariff and trade war risk doesn't run much longer than two years as well.

This is an interesting situation where there is more of a risk of super-downcycle than there that is we are coming off a super-upcycle. But purchased at a low enough price, I still think there is room to do well with the stock.

Above is a F.A.S.T Graphs chart of Mohawk. We can see that based on its long-term P/E, even at peak cycle when the P/E is likely disproportionately low, Mohawk was trading a premium P/E (note how much higher the black line is compared to the blue line at the end of 2017). So, we should expect the price to fall quite hard and fast, just as it has, if the cycle turns south. And we might expect it to fall a little deeper than it has historically because it is starting from a relatively higher peak. For me, this means we should probably put an 85-90% decline in the stock price in our heads as a possible worst-case scenario. I don't really expect it to fall that far or think it deserves to fall that far, but worst case, it's possible.

On a more positive note, the company's actual earnings (not earnings growth) only briefly went negative when credit was totally frozen up in late 2008 and early 2009. This is a cyclical company for sure, but it looks to me like it has the ability to control costs if it really has to. (And I noticed on the most recent conference call the company was immediately taking action to deal with tariffs and so forth, so I don't get the impression it would just sit on its hands and not make adjustments to the business quickly in order to deal with macroeconomic factors.)

This has been a long section, but I guess in the end what I'm trying to say is that we should prepare for a deep downcycle even if it is not the result of a super-upcycle. (This is an important distinction, because I have a different strategy for dealing with stocks that are coming off a super-cycle.)

Is there a clear and disruptive threat to the core business?

I couldn't think of a clear, disruptive threat to the flooring industry. A breakdown of relatively free global trade would certainly impact Mohawk, but I don't think it's clear that is the course we are on, especially now that NAFTA has essentially been successfully renegotiated. I checked out Mohawk's most recent 10-k filing to see if the risks section sparked any concerns in terms of disruption, and I didn't see anything that worried me.

Is there high relative debt compared to previous cycles?

One thing that can potentially slow or impair a company's stock from rebounding as it has in the past is debt. Since I look at companies from a lot of different sectors with different norms of debt load, I like to compare each company's debt-to-equity over time in order to see how they compare to their past selves.

MHK Debt to Equity Ratio (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Mohawk's debt-to-equity looks fine to me, both on an absolute and relative basis.

Is management corrupt or incompetent?

In terms of the basic operation of the business, I didn't see anything that jumped out at me as incompetence. However, I did run across a case that made it to Supreme Court, Mohawk Industries Inc., vs. Carpenter. What interested me about this case wasn't the merits of the arguments presented before the Court as much as it was the context of how it came to be.

Norman Carpenter, a Mohawk shift supervisor, had e-mailed Mohawk’s human resources department, claiming that the company was employing undocumented immigrants. Carpenter was directed to meet with a lawyer representing the company, who allegedly pressured Carpenter to recant his statements. Carpenter alleged that he was terminated when he failed to do so.

Let me premise my remarks by saying I'm not a court of law. I don't have to presume anyone innocent or guilty, or decide whether they are so. As a potential investor, I get to decide what influences my decision to invest. It doesn't have to fair or even rational.

With that said, there are two things that concern me about this lawsuit. The first is that it this appears to be an attempt to cover up pretty slimy activity on the part of Mohawk. Basically, the company was trying to shield the fact that it internally punished a whistleblower. But what makes this even more relevant today is that illegal immigration is a huge hot-button issue right now. An investor should be aware of the risks involved of both the widespread employment of illegal immigrants and, perhaps more importantly, what it would mean to a company's margins if it could no longer pay sub-standard wages if the immigrant labor pool becomes more scarce because of stricter enforcement from the U.S. government.

While it's tough to parse out how much inflation pressure has resulted from potential labor cost increases compared to tariffs or transportation expenses, it was a noted factor by CEO Jeffrey Lorberbaum on the most recent conference call:

Our third quarter results fell short of our expectations. Sales growth in all segments was lower than our estimates. Price increases had less impact, and we experienced more inflation than predicted.

All this noted, Mohawk is a truly global company, I suspect U.S. labor costs make up a fairly small portion of the company's inflation problem. Additionally, during a true economic downturn, it is likely that those costs would come down and aid in the stock's eventual recovery.

I wanted to highlight all of this because not everything rises to the level of keeping me completely out of a stock, but it can influence the weighting of my investment when taken as a whole with the rest of my research. And that is what I plan to do with Mohawk.

Backtesting

For this section of the analysis, I'm going to go back in time and see what sort of returns investing in Mohawk after a major decline would have produced in the past. I assume the stock was purchased after it had declined 60% from its highs and then sold after it recovered its previous peak stock price. So, for each investment, the pure return is ~150%, and that does not include dividends. I annualize that return and then compare it to the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates, annualized. The goal is to see if historically buying after a 60% decline in price would be an alpha-producing strategy, so the last column is the alpha produced by the investment annualized relative to the S&P 500.

Since the downturn that started in 1999 didn't fall a full 60% and the stock has already fallen that far this time around, I have measured from near the bottom of the stock price decline up until it achieved a 150% return. So, that downturn measures a little beyond the previous peak. Additionally, the annualized returns are based on the number of months held and were all calculated with a simple hand calculator, so even though they are recorded as exact percentages, everything in the tables should be treated as estimates. My goal was to get an idea for how the strategy would have done in the past. I'm not trying to create a precise formula for predicting future value.

Year the Decline Started Date of Purchase Date of Sale ~Months Held ~Annualized Gain ~S&P 500 Annualized Gain ~Alpha to the S&P 500 Annualized 1994 7/22/94 1/29/98 42 42.86% 33.57% 9.29% 1999 9/28/99 11/12/01 22 81.82% -6.98% 88.80% 2007 11/06/08 1/17/13 50 36% 15.28% 20.72%

While this admittedly is a small sample size, I think it gives us an idea of the range of our expected returns might fall in, and they're pretty good. All three investments would have produced positive returns and significant alpha to the S&P 500. I would note that while the required holding period to do so was within my 5-year limit on each investment, they were pretty long holding periods. If one invests now, based on history, they should expect to hold that position for a minimum of 2 years and should be prepared to hold beyond 4 years. So, while it fits perfectly into my medium-term approach, if one is looking for instant results, this might not be the stock for them.

What is encouraging is that there wasn't a single time one would have had to average down from this point in order to get a superior return. That means my second potential entry point can serve as a sort of insurance policy to create a deeper margin of safety if the price should drop farther.

Conclusion

While I don't have a single major issue that would keep me from investing in Mohawk, there are several smaller issues - mostly related to politics and macroeconomics - that raise a few concerns. There are also a lot of companies connected to housing that are beaten down right now along with Mohawk, which means it's possible to spread one's bets around and help mitigate any company-specific risk. For that reason, I would consider a 2% portfolio position a full position and weight each entry point at 1%.

Buying now at ~$115 would be the first entry point, and I think reserving the second potential 1% weighted entry after an 80% drop from the high price at $57.37 seems reasonable if things really end up deteriorating badly. I'm not predicting that very low price will happen, but if it does, I would add to my position.

