Tencent Music IPO: Music To Our Ears

The IPO will likely be one of the largest technology IPOs to date.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), the music streaming division of Chinese internet giant Tencent Holding (OTCPK:TCEHY), filed to go public in the U.S. on 10/2/18. The Wall Street Journal forecasts that it will likely be one of the biggest technology IPOs to date.

Investors can gain partial exposure to Tencent Music prior to its IPO by holding shares of Tencent Holding. Or they can purchase shares of EMQQ – the Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF – which held TCEHY as of 10/3/18.

What is Tencent Music?

TME operates several popular music apps including QQ Music and WeSing, an online karaoke platform. It was created in mid-2016 after Tencent Holding bought a controlling stake in China Music Corp. and combined it with Tencent’s existing streaming business. The company recently boasted more than 800 million total unique monthly active users, according to the Wall Street Journal.

An article in the Financial Times noted that TME’s users spend an average of 70 minutes a day on the app. It went on to note that the company’s library contains over 20 million tracks and that there are hundreds of millions of users uploading their own content. The company’s karaoke business boasts over 40 billion connections between friends that can engage in sing-offs, request songs, or perform duets remotely, according to the Financial Times.

Commercial music streaming company Spotify (SPOT) owns a 9.1% stake in TME as a result of a share swap in 2017 where Tencent owns a 7.5% share of Spotify, according to TechCrunch.

Size of Offering

Bankers expect the group to raise about $2bn in a US listing that would value it at roughly $30bn, according to the Financial Times.

Financial Results

TME reported strong financial results with revenue more than doubling in 2017 to $1.66 billion. About 70% of revenue came from its social entertainment services, including online karaoke, live streaming and sales of merchandise. It posted a profit of $199 million in 2017, up from roughly $2 million a year earlier, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Already the first half of 2018 has seen it earn $1.3 billion in revenue with a $263 million profit. Subscriptions accounted for just 30 percent of those sales, with the remainder gathered from virtual gifts that are sent to live streamers and premium memberships, according to TechCrunch.

There is plenty of potential for future growth at TME. According to TechCrunch, the company noted that, of its users, it has a paying ratio of 3.6% during the second quarter of 2018, which lags other similar companies.

The Music Industry

The music industry has been transformed by streaming: Global revenue from recorded music grew 8.1% in 2017, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry - its third consecutive year of growth after 15 years of declines as stated in the Wall Street Journal.

In China, music revenue grew 35% in 2017, driven by a 27% rise in streaming revenue, reported the Wall Street Journal. An article in the Financial Times estimates that growth in the Chinese music industry will average nearly 37% through 2023.

Tencent’s Wide Reach

Tencent Music can count on the close support of one of China's two biggest tech companies, Tencent Holding. While this confers a variety of benefits, perhaps none is larger than the integration of Tencent Music's services with Tencent's WeChat mobile platform and older QQ social platform. As of Q2, Tencent claimed 1.06 billion monthly active users (MAUs) for WeChat and 803 million MAUs for QQ, according to TheStreet.com.

Summary

Tencent Music is widely expected to be one of the largest technology IPOs to date. The company has the potential to benefit from expected growth in the Chinese music industry coupled with its strong ties to technology giant and parent company Tencent Holding. The company is also profitable.

Partial exposure to Tencent Music prior to its IPO is available through holding shares of parent company Tencent Holding.

Tencent is held in EMQQ – the Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF – as of 10/3/18. Holding shares of EMQQ can provide partial access to the Tencent Music IPO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.