Woori Bank: NIM, Lower Credit Cost Send Q3 Above Consensus

Investment highlights

Woori Bank (WF) reported KRW597.5bn in 3Q18 net income (+113% YoY, -17% QoQ), beating the consensus of KRW565.5bn. Notable events in 3Q include: 1) a KRW52bn gain related to STX Corp (011810.KS, not rated) (KRW45bn provision writeback plus KRW7bn non-operating income); and 2) KRW47bn IN non- operating income related with Kumho Tire. Group NIM remained flat QoQ but banking NIM rose by 1bp QoQ. Loan growth was 0.8% QoQ. Meanwhile, net interest income grew 6.1% YoY and 2.5% QoQ on solid NIM and an increase in loans. Non-interest income fell 19.7% QoQ due to: 1) a tough base caused by 2Q18’s massive gain from securities disposal ahead of the introduction of IFRS9; and 2) a decline in securities valuation gains amid stock market corrections. However, commission income slid only 3.7% YoY despite weak credit card sales. The credit cost ratio improved by 24bps YoY to 13bps. Even after stripping off the provision writeback on STX Corp, it is still fairly low at 21bps. The absence of new NPLs confirms the company’s outstanding management of asset soundness. Even with the decreases in interest rates and non-interest income, Woori managed to maintain earnings momentum through steady NIM and modest interest income, which we find impressive. We reiterate BUY and our target price of KRW24,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

The company plans to complete a transition into a holding company structure by Jan 2019, after receiving approval from the financial authority on Nov 7. It has acquired the trademark rights for various businesses (securities, insurance, asset management, real estate trust, etc) to incorporate them as subsidiaries. The CET1 ratio is expected to fall temporarily due to the adoption of a standardized approach as it turns into a holding company. Management plans to keep the 2019 DPS intact by reenacting an internal ratings based approach (IRB) next year. A reduction in credit card merchant fees will likely reduce the credit card net income by about KRW19bn annually. Nevertheless, credit card net income should surpass the annual target of KRW80bn. Management aims to generate KRW100bn annually through higher billings and market share as well as cost cuts. For our target price, we applied 0.87x target P/B to 2018F BPS (COE 13.8%, ROE 12.1%).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.