'Mastering The Market Cycle' For Ventas

Given the current valuation (P/FFO and dividend yield) we believe that Ventas provides intelligent investors with an enhanced opportunity to capitalize – that’s what we call “mastering the market cycle.

The legendary value investor and author of Mastering The Market Cycle, explains that “calibrating one’s portfolio position is what this book is mostly about”.

I’ve been traveling quite a bit, mostly on the east coast, and this means that I have had plenty of time to catch up on my book reading. As referenced on my new website, I’m now reading Howard Marks’ new book, Mastering The Market Cycle.

Hopefully, I can finish the book when I travel to the west coast next for REIT World (message me if you want to meet me there). I’m over half-way through the book and my pre (book) review suggests that Marks hit the ball out of the park. In the Introduction, Marks explains, “I decided to follow The Most Important Thing with a book devoted entirely to an exploration of cycles.”

Marks goes on to explain that “an investor has to learn to recognize cycles, asses them, look for the instructions they imply, and do what they tell him to do. If an investor listens in this sense, he will be able to convert cycles from a wild, uncontrollable force that wreaks havoc, into a phenomenon that can be understood and taken advantage of: a vein that can be mined for significant outperformance.”

I’m finding this new book highly useful, as a real estate investor, to understand that if I “apply some insight regarding cycles,” I can “increase my bets and place them on more aggressive investments when the odds are in my favor.”

This book is all about portfolio optimization and deciding what balance an investor should strike between aggressiveness and defensiveness. Marks explains,

“The key word is calibrate. The amount you have invested, your allocation of capital among the various possibilities, and the riskiness of the things you own and should be calibrated along a continuum that runs from aggressive to defensive…When we’re getting value cheap, we should be aggressive; when we’re getting value expensive, we should pull back.”

The legendary value investor and author of Mastering The Market Cycle, explains that “calibrating one’s portfolio position is what this book is mostly about.”

Conversely, I am writing this article today to explain why I am bullish with regard to Ventas, Inc. (VTR) and betting aggressively that this diversified healthcare REIT will successfully navigate the “market cycle.”

As Marks writes, “the superior investor is attentive to cycles. He takes note of whether past patterns seem to be repeating, gains a sense for where we stand in the various cycles that matter, and knows these things have implications for his actions. This allows him to make helpful judgments about cycles and where we stand in them.”

Photo Source

The Healthcare Cycle

We are all cognizant of the headwinds facing senior housing, but every property sector is cyclical. As an analyst, it’s important to recognize the cycles and how they impact investors.

Retail for example is cyclical and some investors (like me) have decided to become opportunistic by investing in higher quality REITs like Simon Property (SPG), Taubman Centers (TCO), and Kimco Realty (KIM).

Self-Storage is another sector that is experiencing cyclical headwinds, and we are taking advantage of the mis-pricing to allocate more capital to REITs like Extra Space (EXR) and CubeSmart (CUBE).

Healthcare is more difficult, because the category is bifurcated into property sectors that are exposed to specific headwinds such as government pay systems, new supply, employment, and quality of care.

While every healthcare sub-sector is exposed to various headwinds, they all share common tailwinds that will drive their business models for years in the future. The so-called “silver tsunami” – aka aging population – is driving most every healthcare category and providing investors with a long-term opportunity to own shares in institutional quality healthcare properties.

Ventas has their hands in almost every healthcare sub-sector, with very modest exposure to skilled nursing. In 2015, the company decided to de-emphasize skilled nursing facilities (or SNFs) and opted to spin off a majority of these "higher risk" properties to Care Capital Properties (now owned by Sabra (NASDAQ:SBRA)).

By spinning most of the skilled nursing properties and then selling ~$700 million SNF of properties to Kindred Healthcare (NYSE: KND) (at a very favorable cash rent yield to Ventas of 7%), Ventas has made smart divestitures that have allowed the diversified healthcare REIT to further differentiate its excellent portfolio mix.

Source: VTR Investor Presentation

Ziegler Investment Banking explains that “many not-for-profit providers got into the stand-alone skilled nursing business years ago to enhance their mission. However, the changes in the skilled care industry have caused a large percentage of the nursing facilities to operate at a significant financial loss, and in turn, have now become a detriment to their mission.”

Ventas recognized that their skilled nursing operators could possibly see deteriorating fundamentals, so the management team opted to spin ~15 percent of the portfolio in advance of the skilled nursing “market cycle” shift. As Howards Marks explains,

“… the greatest profits come from seeing things better than others do, and if cycles were totally dependable and predictable, there would be no such thing as superiority in seeing them.”

So concerns over structural headwinds in skilled nursing have continued to plague the operators' rent coverage and led to lower valuations (i.e., OHI and SBRA). By selectively exiting the skilled nursing sector, Ventas orchestrated a tactful strategy of focusing on best-in-class operators.

As a result of 2016 activities and the 2015 spin-off of most of the skilled nursing properties, Ventas has created an industry-leading differentiated portfolio, highly diversified by asset type, business model, and tenant.

One of the key differentiators for Ventas is that the company has been able to successfully build a strategy founded on solid strategic vision, foresight and innovation, proactive capital allocation decisions, rigorous execution and a stable expert team.

Source: VTR Investor Presentation

What About Senior Housing?

As illustrated below, Ventas has a balanced portfolio mix that includes Senior Housing Operating (39%), Office (27%), Triple-Net (30%), and Loans (3%).

Source: VTR Investor Supplementals

As seen below, Ventas has 62% exposure in senior housing (SHOP and Net-Lease), 20% exposure in medical office, 8% exposure in life science, 5% exposure in health systems, 3% exposure in loans, 2% exposure in IRFs, and 1% exposure in skilled nursing. Ventas’ deliberately constructed the mix of businesses, that is the foundation of the company’s enterprise strength and reliability. I favor.

Source: VTR Investor Supplemental

As referenced above, the biggest headwind facing senior housing is the “mis-match” of timing (supply and demand). Certain markets are experiencing greater pressure as overall occupancy has declined.

Source: VTR Investor Presentation

Thinking along the lines of market cycles, since 2015, new shovels (construction) is decreasing (starts nationally were >50% lower in Q3-18 vs. 2015 peaks). On the third quarter earnings call Ventas CEO, Debra Cafaro, explains,

“… we are very encouraged with the recently reported continued improvement in senior living starts, which are at a five-year low. Importantly, in primary markets, net absorption in assisted living in the third quarter of 2018 was the strongest third quarter for net demand on record.”

Yet, Ventas still expects “to experience another year of elevated deliveries in 2019, as the industry works its way through the opening of new communities that were started in anticipation of the demographic demand that will accelerate in the coming years.”

If current trends continue, the current supply demand equation will most likely reverse and that's why Ventas’ senior housing assets continue to be so highly valued.

Source: VTR Investor Presentation

Most importantly, Ventas has engineered a best-in-class senior housing portfolio that is second to none. Ventas’ Q3-18 SHOP NOI performed in line with expectations with same-store cash NOI lower versus prior year by 2.7%. Occupancy was ahead of expectations while rate growth moderated together delivering 1.2% revenue growth in the quarter (for the SHOP portfolio).

SHOP occupancy in Q3-18 reached 88%, a sequential improvement of 80 basis points, and on a year-over-year basis, the GAAP in SHOP occupancy also improved to 60 basis points below Q3-17. Third quarter RevPAR growth moderated to 1.8% as new competition drove wider releasing spreads. SHOP 2018 full-year same-store NOI guidance range remains unchanged at -1% to -3%.

Source: VTR Investor Supplemental

Ventas said it “expects elevated levels of new deliveries to continue in 2019. As a result, same-store shop NOI may evidence a similar year-over-year percentage decline in 2019 as in 2018.”

That said, with the positive trend of lower new starts together with accelerating demand, Ventas doesn’t expect supply demand fundamentals to offer powerful senior housing upside over time. Ventas’ senior housing properties are located in markets where 65% of SHOP NOI is considered “high-barrier-to entry” and median home values are 2.0x national average.

Source: VTR Investor Presentation

The Office Portfolio

Ventas’ valuable office reporting segment comprises 26% of the portfolio, and in Q3-18, the property sector saw increased same-store cash NOI of 3.5%. The office segment was led by a terrific result from the university-based life science portfolio, which grew same-store cash NOI by 12.4% in Q3-18 as a result of strong lease-up activity.

Source: VTR Investor Presentation

The total life science portfolio grew NOI by nearly 23% in Q3-18, fueled by new projects at Wash U, Duke and Penn. For the full year the life science same-store pool in 2018 expects same-store NOI growth in the range of 3% to 4%. Also in Q3-18, the medical office business grew same-store NOI by 1.1% as a result of increased in place escalators (approximately 3%) and best-in-class tenant retention of nearly 87%.

Ventas forecasts a 1.5% to 2.5% full year NOI increase from the same-store medical office portfolio, and the combined office portfolio of life science and MOB assets, same-store cash NOI guidance range is unchanged at 1.75% to 2.75% growth for the full year 2018.

Source: VTR Investor Presentation

The Net Lease Portfolio And Health Systems Portfolio

The Triple-Net Lease segment grew overall same-store cash NOI by 3% in Q3-18, where in-place lease escalations were the primary driver of this increase. The trailing 12-month EBITDAR coverage in the triple-net same-store seniors housing portfolio held steady at 1.2s through Q2-18 (the latest available reporting period).

At the end of Q1-18, Ventas announced that its senior housing triple-net portfolio was improving by extending out its maturity profile. Specifically, the company reached a mutually beneficial deal with Brookdale, a long-standing tenant (and the nation’s largest senior living operator), to combine and extend all of the Brookdale assets into one guaranteed master lease.

Source: VTR Investor Presentation

Essentially, this new deal eliminates mid-term rollover for the Brookdale leases by extending the terms out to 2026 (12/31/225). This provides more clarity for VTR investors and also gives Brookdale enhanced cash flow (VTR provided an average of $6 million in annual rent credit to Brookdale in each of the remaining years of the lease). Note: VTR’s cash rent from BKD is $180 million prior to the rent credit, so the $6 million credit is modest.

In health systems, Ardent coverage remains strong and steady at 2.9x. Momentum at Ardent continues and the business is performing exceptionally well. Ventas is holding its 2018 same-store NOI guidance range for the triple-net portfolio overall to grow between 2.5% and 3%.

Ventas Is Building A Fortress Balance Sheet

Now keep in mind, that while Ventas pivoted from skilled nursing in 2015, the company also began preparing for a rising rate environment. Stepping back since 2005, Ventas has completed nearly $8 billion in value creating capital recycling activities. Over that time period, Ventas has been highly proactive in refinancing debt maturities to extend duration and limit interest rate exposure. In 2018 alone, the company retired or refinanced $3.2 billion in debt.

Source: VTR Investor Supplemental

As a result, Ventas has sector-leading financial strength and flexibility, evidenced by fixed charge coverage of 4.6x, a net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.4x, and less than 12% of total debt matures in the next three years.

Source: VTR Investor Supplemental

Ventas has a war chest of liquidity, nearly $3 billion, and by aggressively reducing debt and extending maturities, we believe that Ventas is worthy of a credit upgrade (perhaps A- ?). All of the metrics are there…?

Clearly, Ventas has the best credit profile in the healthcare REIT sector with a long track record of balance sheet strength and consistency, with substantial dry powder ($3.1B on the credit facility) and continued de-leveraging puts the company in an enviable position to grow its cash flow and pounce on opportunities when they arise.

Ventas continues to invest in future growth through development and redevelopment, focusing on medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, and highly selective senior housing projects.

Source: VTR Investor Presentation

Speaking Of Pouncing On Deals

In Q3-18, Ventas said it had invested approximately $100 million in medical office buildings and an outpatient facility with two key partners, Ardent and Pacific Medical.

The purchase includes a $21 million MOB that is 100% leased to Ardent and located on-campus of an existing Ventas-owned Ardent hospital; and the purchase of four on-campus MOBs for $79 million from leading MOB developer Pacific Medical Buildings, with a fifth MOB currently under contract for an additional expected investment exceeding $15 million. Also, Ventas said it has formed an exclusive partnership with Pacific Medical for a further 10-year term.

The blended cap rate on these deals is around 6% (6.7% for the Ardent deal and 5.7% for the Pacific Medical deal), validating the point that Ventas utilizes its low cost of capital to lever to generate impressive returns.

Also, in light of strong university demand, and Ventas’ leading market position and the positive risk-reward investment profile of the life science sector, Ventas is ramping-up investment activity in this space (market cycles).

Given the considerable liquidity of Ventas today, I can only speculate as to which portfolio Ventas will “pounce on.” It’s obvious that the CEO recognizes how to navigate market cycles as she has done so many times before. Given the enhanced exposure to senior housing, I think it’s safe to rule out a deal with New Senior (SNR), but I can certainly see the dots connect with Physicians Realty (DOC).

The good thing is that Ventas doesn’t have to transact a big deal, since the pipeline is filled with robust life science and MOB deals. Right now, Ventas has to work through the senior housing deliveries, and in terms of guidance, here’s what investors can expect:

Source: VTR Investor Supplemental

Mastering The Market Cycle For Ventas

As Howard Marks explains, “success doesn’t lie in being right, but rather in being more right than others. Similarly, one doesn’t have to be right in order to be successful; just less wrong than others. Success doesn’t come from having a correct forecast, but from having a superior forecast.”

Let’s take a look at Ventas’ 2018 FFO guidance:

Source: VTR Investor Supplemental

For 2018, for the third time this year, Ventas improved its full-year outlook for normalized FFO per fully diluted share, which is now forecasted to range between $4.03 and $4.07. Now let’s examine the consensus FFO per share forecast for Ventas:

As you can see, Ventas is forecasted to grow FFO per share by -2.8% in 2018, -.25% in 2019, and +6.2% in 2020. These are analyst estimates but as the SHOP supply begins to stabilize, Ventas should be able to generate much better spreads. More importantly, the aging demand will begin to accelerate in 2020 and we believe that Ventas will be well-positioned to ride the silver tsunami.

How Do You Master The Market Cycle?

“It seems rational that, in the long run, stocks overall should provide returns in line with the sum of their dividends plus the trendline growth in corporate profits, or something in the min-to-high single digits.” Howard Marks

Source: VTR Investor Presentation

As you can see, Ventas through multiple cycles, has been able to generate extraordinary earnings (or FFO/share) growth. While the current market cycle has slowed (senior housing), Ventas has positioned the business to accelerate in future years. Certainly, the company could have financially-engineered greater dividend growth, but instead, the management team opted to reduce debt and build up a fortress balance sheet.

As you can see, Ventas is yielding 5.6% and we find this highly attractive, especially when considering the balance sheet and payout ratio.

Also, in terms of P/FFO, Ventas appears cheap, especially when you consider the valuations for HTA, DOC, and ARE (all office peers). Also, WELL and HCP are trading at higher multiples than Ventas, yet this blue-chip has much better liquidity and growth forecasted in 2019 and 2020.

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

What’s Wrong With This Picture?

As viewed below, Ventas has managed risk through multiple cycles, including the pivot away from skilled nursing. While the shop business has seen recent declines (-1 to -3% forecasted), the market reaction has been more dramatic as shares have over-reacted, creating an opportunity for value-oriented investors.

How To Play It? We are maintaining a STRONG BUY on Ventas and while the senior housing challenges present near-term challenges, we believe that the company is poised to benefit as the long-term demographic trends play out. Roughly 40% of earnings is generated from long-term lease contracts that are set to increase about 3% every year, which also provides stability. Given the current valuation (P/FFO and dividend yield) we believe that Ventas provides intelligent investors with an enhanced opportunity to capitalize – that’s what we call “mastering the market cycle for Ventas.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Other REITs mentioned: (OHI), (HCP), (MPW), (WELL), (CHCT), (SBRA), (LTC), (SNH), (NHI), (ARE), (HTA), (DOC), and (SNR).

Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha, and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector. His articles generate significant traffic (around 500,000 views monthly) and he has thousands of satisfied customers who rely on his expertise. Marketplace subscribers have access to a growing list of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly recommendations. Also, we are now providing daily early morning REIT recaps, including breaking news across the entire REIT universe. For new subscribers we will include a free signed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. Act now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI, MPW, SBRA, LTC, NHI, HTA, VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.