Avon: Last Puffs From This Cigar

New management has had little time, but EBITDA and FCF margins are improving.

Investment thesis

Avon (AVP) is one of the longest standing beauty product companies, a foundation built on bringing products directly to customers’ doorsteps. The strategy was a huge success in the past. Ten years ago, Avon was generating $10B of sales each year, rubbing shoulders with the beauty segment sales of the most prominent players, Unilever (UL) (UN) and P&G (PG). However, as it has failed to reinvent its business model, today, its operation is half of what it was ten years ago.

The stock performance also followed the revenue downfall from $20/share in 2008 to now $2. New top management hires were brought in to stop the company going obsolete. We pick off what is left of Avon and we argue that there might be an opportunity to invest at this price. Warren Buffett would call this cigar-butt investing.

Discerning financials

When a company has lost over 90% of its market value, it’s often akin to a step closer to filing Chapter 11. First looks at Avon's financials shows the trajectory is apparent. Over the last ten years, revenue has declined from $10.5B to now $5.7B. Recent quarterly performances are still in decline. In the most recent quarter, Q2, sales retracted another 3.2%.

Importantly, SG&A expense still accounts for the majority of revenue at 56%, more than twice of other incumbents such as P&G, demonstrating what a big difference go-to-market strategy can make. Perhaps, at the crux of the issue is the state of its sales department. Avon is really struggling to retain and attract employees, with sales representatives' number dropping by 4% last quarter.

Now, new management was brought in at the beginning of the year, so we would not expect material progress just yet. However, it is attempting to change Avon like never before. It has refocused the company's strategy on digitalisation and online marketing. For a moment there, those two words don’t seem to fit well with the image of Avon, a door-to-door sales company. However, it shows that significant changes are taking place. The new management has come in with impressive CVs; the combined experience is from Unilever, L’Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF), P&G and Herbal Life (HLF).

Headwinds in higher costs and prices

New management may bring new belief, but changes in the market do not look favorable for Avon’s recovery. P&G's and Unilever’s recent quarterly reports have suggested many headwinds in the industry

... there are challenges, for example currencies and rising commodity costs, which put pressure on gross margins, high competitive intensity in some sales and the shifting retail channel landscape particularly in Europe and in North America. …The environment for pricing, as we said in the talk, we step forward with pricing in Q3 but the environment remains a little bit tough and quite promotional intense…

Source: Q3 2018 Unilever CC

Both P&G and Unilever cited the negative impact of higher commodity cost increases and deceleration of market growth rates. Mind you, P&G and Unilever have significant bargaining power. Thus, their brand power will be able to absorb some of these headwinds or pass the rising prices to consumers. It is tough to say the same with Avon.

Silver linings

It’s not all that grim at Avon. Incredibly, one could see that Avon’s revenue decline has stopped. It was declining at 20% a year five years ago and has slowly decelerated over the years and for now, the bleeding seems to have stopped.

Source: Author’s calculation, Morningstar

Zooming in, the following table shows the last four quarters have been better than the previous four, except the latest one.

Source: Author’s calculation, Morningstar

Digging a little deeper and the silver linings are also apparent in the EBITDA margin and FCF margin trends. Both posted positive changes in the last three years.

Source: Author’s calculation, Morningstar

Externally, despite the broad market challenges previously mentioned, P&G is also seeing positive growth (double digits) in the beauty segment and developing markets. Avon operates in both of these segments and market and can certainly welcome these positive signs.

Source: P&G market guidance Q1 2019

Financial Position

Does Avon have the balance sheet to go through with the turnaround?

With $443M of cash and $1.6B of debt, the net debt position is $1.2B. That is 10x FCF. This leverage ratio is not the worst in the world, but if it gives any comfort to investors then in the last ten years, Avon has not resorted to diluting shareholders or raised debts irresponsibly.

The net debt position has come down from the previous year from $1.3B. Both S&P and Moody's have given Avon

B1 for corporate family debt, B3 for senior unsecured debt, and Ba1 for our Senior Secured Notes

– which means Avon has a ‘Stable Outlook.'

Source: Avon Annual Report 2017

Additionally, most of its debt is due after 2022. We think as long as Avon can stabilise its operation as it is now, it will have little trouble refinancing.

Valuation

Adjusting for discontinued operations, Avon is estimated to generate FCF in the ballpark of $100M-120M per year. The current market cap is $820M. Thus Avon is trading for less than 8x FCF.

Compared to more like-to-like MLM (multi-level marketing), Herbal Life and Nu Skin (NUS), Avon is a lot more attractive, trading at 50% discount to direct peers.

Source: Author’s calculation

Insider purchase and shareholder activism

If there is yet another silver lining in investing in Avon, then investors can have some comfort that they are investing alongside the management and one of its largest shareholders. CEO Zijderveld, Global President Miguel Fernandez and Director Mitarotonda (from Barington Capital Group) have all purchased a substantial amount (relative to their base salary) at the current prices. What is most interesting is Miguel Fernandez, who has had 10 years' experience at Herbalife, must have seen some hope to have bought 100 thousand of Avon shares at $1.89.

Takeaways

We have reasoned that Avon looks like a company heading for Chapter 11, free falling for the last ten years and finally, we think there is hope. The new management will have a lot to do, but what Avon does have is the product and a long history of good brands, it needs to adapt the business model, which we think is not as difficult as having to innovate and reinvent the wheel.

Financially, in the past few quarters, Avon appears to be stabilising and has enough resource to support the turnaround. While the valuation looks attractive, we do not want to jump ahead and be a hero. At the risk of falling in the Wall Street cliché ‘catching the falling knife,’ we have initiated a small position and will add to our position as we see more progress.

