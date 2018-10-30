MannKind: Scripts, Cash, And Quarterly Calls

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) investors are in for an interesting week. Afrezza scripts came in essentially flat for the week ending October 19th, and we should see a cash infusion of $45 million relating to the United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) deal. On top of that, United Therapeutics is scheduled to have a quarterly call on October 31st, while MannKind has scheduled its call for November 1st. This will be followed by the script report for the week ending October 26th.

I look at this week as being a battle of optics, with MannKind having a slight advantage in being able to frame some of these optics because it will have the stage on November 1st.

Positive Optics

While a bit of apples and oranges, the year-over-year comparisons remain very good talking points that management will most likely take advantage of.

MannKind has finally passed script totals posted by Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) during the initial launch of Afrezza.

The company will receive $45 million from United Therapeutics.

It may address future pipeline candidates and perhaps even get into a bit of discussion on starting clinical trials for a new candidate.

The company will likely speak to the cash infusion from United Therapeutics being something that will allow advertising and pipeline acceleration.

Anticipated approval in Brazil.

Anticipated filing for approval in Mexico and/or Canada.

Negative Optics

The company is still not fully funded.

Script growth rate and Afrezza revenue growth rate in 2018 are less than desired.

The company is on a pace to miss guidance by a wide margin and will likely need to discuss.

The timeline on TreT is further off than would be optimal given the cash situation at MannKind.

A quarterly call is a time when a company can set a tone and attempt to set the narrative. When a company has both positive and negative items to address, there is a window of opportunity where it can downplay the negative attributes, while bolstering the positive ones. In this case, management being convincing could be more critical than usual. At stake is $30 million worth of warrants priced at $2.38. If MannKind can bolster the story enough, it could force these into play. If the optics battle is not clearly won, the equity price may fall short of seeing the warrants played.

I look for management to do its level best at setting the correct tone. A wild card is how the United therapeutics call goes on October 31st. United recently partnered with MannKind on a dry powder inhaled treprostonil product. The deal passed the waiting period of HSR, and $45 million should be landing in MannKind's coffers this week. October 31st presents the Street's first real look at exactly what United Therapeutics may have in mind with this partnership. Does United talk up TreT as a major cog in its PAH arsenal, or does it see this as more of an accessory to other key products? The tone of United Therapeutics (with its own optics to consider) will go a long way into determining how MannKind can conduct its own call and how it may address the various items it needs to discuss.

Regardless of what United Therapeutics does on its call, MannKind management will put forth its best effort. I applaud the move of limiting the presenters in the call to the CEO and CFO. It is critical that MannKind impresses the Street on this call and does not wade into too much science, which can detract from the overall message that is trying to be conveyed.

I look for MannKind to put the United Therapeutics deal and the emergence of pipeline candidate at the front and center. This could, and likely will, include a statement relating to RLS (given that CBD is a hot topic). I also look for the company to speak to anticipated approval of Afrezza in Brazil, as well as pending approval filings in Mexico and Canada. The primary reason for this is that Afrezza sales have been underwhelming when compared to company guidance, and there does not seem to be an immediate fix to address the issue. Personally, I like MannKind better as a pipeline developer, researching, developing, and partnering potential Technosphere compounds to multiple partners. The task of trying to market and sell Afrezza alone is costly, and even aggressive projections show that the drug is a long way away from being cash flow breakeven.

Management will address the guidance in the call. In my opinion, if TreT were a quarter away from launch, MannKind would take the issue head on and then soften the blow with anticipated revenues from the sale of a second drug. Unfortunately, the company is not in that position, and the issue of guidance will be a bit ugly. Bear in mind that 8 months ago, it saw $30 million in Afrezza net revenue this year as possible. The pace is at about $17 million. The company needs to be careful. It will likely be issuing 2019 guidance in February, and that number is likely to be just $35 to $40 million in net Afrezza revenue. The optics of this imply that MannKind did not grow at a rate anywhere near what management anticipated. In essence, management has to get realistic on its guidance, and even though it may need to give a lower number than the Street wants to hear, it must put out something that the Street believes.

Q3 Numbers

I anticipate the following on Q3 numbers:

Afrezza gross revenue of $7.93 million (based on middle script projection)

Afrezza net revenue of $4.44 million (based on middle script projection)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q3 to be $9.5 million

Cost of Goods sold of $5.4 million

R&D of $3.4 million

Selling and Administrative of $23.1 million (Selling of $13.2 and Admin. of $9.9)

Whole and distribution fees of $1.3 million

Patient co-pay program fees of $318,000

Rebates and chargebacks of $1.4 million

Product returns of $340,000

The bottom line is that MannKind management needs to buy itself some more time to get some more ducks in a row. 2019 and 2020 are light on cash commitments, so this could help greatly. That being said, despite anticipated cash infusions, the company is still living on a very tight budget, which does not allow management to greatly expand horizons on R&D and how it markets Afrezza.

Scripts

Scripts for the week ending October 19th came in flat at 637. I estimate that cumulative net Afrezza revenue stands at just $12.8 million. This means that in the remaining 10 weeks of 2018, MannKind needs to deliver net Afrezza revenue of $9.2 million in order to hit the low end of its guidance. With net revenue of about $400,000 per week, the company is on pace for about $17 million. That represents a miss of its already lowered guidance by about $5 million. For some perspective, that is about a full quarter's worth of scripts. MannKind management must get better with its guidance if it wants the Street to stop hedging its bets.

Cash

The cash at the end of the quarter will likely raise some red flags, at it is less than a quarter's worth of cash. That is bad optics. I look for MannKind to quickly address that optic by stating the cash on hand as of November 1st. That will include $45 million that came in from United Therapeutics less the $3 million paid to Deerfield. This should ease concern a bit in the immediate term, but the company must still address cash yet again.

As things stand, it would appear that MannKind finishes the year with $25 million in cash. If the warrants are exercised, it could bolster itself by a quarter, but the result is still the same. The company needs to address its cash situation in the next 6 months.

Chart Source: Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Summary

MannKind is still a traders' equity. The mix of positives and negatives create a volatility that traders love to see and capitalize on. At times the narrative of the story appears quite positive, while at others it appears quite negative. Essentially, the nearer term is typically dominated by concrete things such as numbers, whilst the longer term places bets on potential. I anticipate that management will do very well in shedding light on the positives, while downplaying the negatives. Management does not yet have the ability to fully erase the hurdles ahead, but if several elements of the story fall into place in the correct order, it could buy itself the time needed to continue to deliver modest improvements to the situation. A fully funded MannKind on the verge of getting a second drug approved and advancing a pipeline is a much different story than a MannKind trying to buy time and dangling a carrot.

Savvy traders are profiting with each unfolding chapter. Some of those traders are even using the volatility to build a position with "house money". Less savvy investors are chasing their tails, and some are getting themselves over-committed in an attempt to average down. Regardless of your stance on this company, smart trading can play to your advantage and minimize your risk. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.