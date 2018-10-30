Denbury Resources Shareholders Run For The Exits

Denbury Resources' (DNR) common stock was supposed to be "leveraged to the price of oil". Therefore, the stock would make people rich as the stock climbed ever higher into uncharted territory. This was going to be a successful investment story to tell generations. That theory just hit the garbage can as reality struck. As is so often the case with financially leveraged companies, there is major pressure one way or the other to fix the balance sheet. Mr. Market just hates it when reality collides with a really great potential story.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website October 29, 2018

The market reception of the announcement that Denbury Resources will acquire Penn Virginia (OTC:PVAC) is shown above. Some of the decline is due to the price of oil dropping. However, that outsized price correction shown above means that the market is less than thrilled by this combination. Denbury's stock has now lost about half its value from recently set highs. This retreat far outpaces the industry average.

More importantly, the merger follows on the heels of another merger that the market also hated: Baytex (BTE) and Raging River (OTC:RRENF). The surviving company has not been treated well by the market. The current merger announcement is not looking to fare much better.

Denbury Resources is a very high cost producer with a lot of debt. The company will be taking on more debt to do this deal. However, the Eagle Ford properties of Penn Virginia provide a very realistic way for the combined company to service its debt provided oil prices remain strong long enough for some key ratios to improve. Margins and cash flow appear to be decent for a while as long as oil prices remain around $60 per barrel.

The merger itself should be accretive to Denbury shareholders. In fact, Denbury reporting, though results have improved, is so poor that nearly any reasonable acquisition should be accretive. Penn Virginia recently reported $120 million in cash flow from operations at the end of the six-month period ending June 30, 2018. Denbury Resources recently reported $246 million in cash flow from operations for the same time period. The difference is that Denbury has $2.8 billion of long-term debt when the current portion is included. As will be shown below, Denbury also has some mandatory deductions from that reported cash flow. However, Penn Virginia only carries $433 million in long-term debt.

The cash portion of the offer would add another $400 million (approximately) to that Penn Virginia debt. Even so, for roughly half the cash flow, the combined company's debt only increases by less than one-third. Management has to be jumping for joy on that accomplishment.

Plus, the Penn Virginia unconventional properties are far more profitable to increase production than are the water-flood projects.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website Denbury Resources Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call Slides

It is hard to find higher costs than Denbury Resources shows above. Those costs appear to be edging upward. In the meantime, interest expense and general and administrative costs take another huge bite out of profits. The latest accounting pronouncements on distressed company accounting actually made the interest expense picture far more confusing as shown above. No matter how you look at it, the costs are far to high for the oil and gas industry.

A decade or so back when oil prices seemed to be high and going far higher, the high cost of secondary recovery was not an issue. Now, the latest round of high prices is not met with the same optimism by the market as a decade ago. Hence, the pressure on highly leveraged companies such as Denbury to find a suitable partner to merge.

However, the stock price decline could put this merger in danger if it continues. Penn Virginia's stock closed today at about $65.95. The Denbury offer is currently worth about $67 per Penn Virginia share. So the next few days should determine the value of this merger to the market. Penn Virginia's management had previously announced a plan to sell the company. But the market may not exactly approve of this offer in the future. Penn Virginia may be better as an independent company for a while longer.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website Denbury Resources Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call Slides

Thanks to distressed company accounting for some previous debt for new convertible debt (equity) deals, the Denbury cash flow from operations was overstated. Much of this may not be an issue as the stock price was high enough for management to force conversion of the debt. Hopefully, all of that debt has now been converted to stock to end the complicated reporting and disclosures.

Nonetheless, the share dilution entailed has to be a rude awakening for all those who thought that Denbury's stock would skyrocket to ever higher highs and wildly reward investors taking an above average risk. The fact that management used stock in the transaction not only speaks to the need to reduce leverage but also is a vote by management that they are getting excellent value for the shares issued.

In past articles, it was noted that this stock was not cheap. Now there is some solid evidence that management thought the stock was more than fairly valued in this transaction or the transaction would not have occurred. Nonetheless, the combined company will still be highly leveraged. The difference is that excess cash flow can grow Eagle Ford production far more profitably than the secondary recovery operations. It could well be possible to expand the Eagle Ford operations easier and faster than secondary recovery. In any event, management sees a future in the Eagle Ford that they do not see in the secondary recovery operations. That should be significant to all those looking for that great future stock price.

Key Takeaways

Another home-run future stock price dream bites the dust. The combined company still has quite a bit of leverage. The Eagle Ford has not yet run into the constraints that the Permian has encountered. Nonetheless, should high oil prices persist, then management will need a solid backup plan to market the production while avoiding potential price discounts from inadequate future midstream capacity. Baytex Energy acquired Raging River just before WCS and related Canadian oil prices dropped through the floor. It could happen with the post merger Denbury Resources company also.

Denbury Resources has to hope that relatively high prices will persist long enough to further strengthen the balance sheet. The latest offer was a step in the right direction for the company. Now let us see if Mr. Market allows the combination and then enough time to pay down sufficient debt. Management could also choose to try to grow production sufficiently to handle the debt load. Previously, the high cost secondary recovery operations never seemed to offer an enticing growth scenario.

Denbury Resources will still be a trading stock after the merger. Shareholders should not be surprised if further accretive deals are made. This financially weak company needs to prepare for the next downturn. There is considerably more balance sheet work to be done.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Denbury Resources and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.