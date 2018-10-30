Brazil Is Still Undervalued: Time To Buy?

Brazilian stocks are still remarkably cheap, and momentum could be a powerful tailwind going forward.

The new government will face considerable challenges, but economic proposals are oriented in the right direction.

Brazilian stocks are booming on the back of the recent presidential elections in the country.

Stocks in Brazil have been booming lately, mostly on the back of an evolving political landscape in the South American giant. Now that Jair Bolsonaro has been finally elected as President, it makes sense to wonder if it's still a good time to consider investing in Brazilian stocks or it's already too late to do so.

Personally, I don't think it makes a lot of sense to make investing decisions based solely on political news. If anything, a "buy the rumor and sell the news" approach is generally a better strategy in these situations.

However, the case for investing in Brazil goes far beyond the short-term impact of the recent elections.

Hope, Disappointment, And New Hope

Brazil used to be one of the most promising emerging markets in the world a decade ago. However, the country has been materially hurt by leftist economic policies and rampant corruption scandals, and economic performance has been a huge disappointment in the past ten years.

Source: TRADINGECONOMICS

The following magazine covers from The Economist about Brazil are from 2009, 2013 and 2016, respectively. The headlines clearly show how investor sentiment on Brazil has abruptly changed over time.

Source: The Economist

Bolsonaro has made some really incendiary comments on areas such as gender policies, race, and human rights. This can generate lots of political hurdles in terms of building the necessary political alliances to implement economic reform. That said, Bolsonaro's economic proposals are clearly market-oriented, and Brazilian stocks could benefit substantially from such proposals.

Paulo Guedes, Bolsonaro's main economic advisor and future Finance Minister, is a free market-oriented economist educated at the University of Chicago. His economic proposals include crushing the fiscal budget deficit, reducing the size of the government, reforming the pension system, privatizing state-owned enterprises, flexibilizing the labor market, and building free trade alliances all over the world.

Brazil has enormous potential over the long term. The country has a population size of over 209 million people, abundant natural resources, and a vibrant industrial base.

The story of Brazil is quite similar to that of many other countries in Latin America. The country has plenty of potential for economic development, but such potential remains untapped because of political corruption and leftist economic policies. If Brazil can finally move to a more market-oriented political leadership, this could be a game changer for both the real economy and Brazilian stocks.

Brazil Is Still Cheap

Because of the economic and political problems in the country, stocks in Brazil have delivered dismal performance in the past ten years, and they are still very attractively priced at current levels.

The table below shows valuation metrics such as forward PE, price to book value, price to sales, price to cash flow, and dividend yield for iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ), VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (BRF), and SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

EWZ BRF SPY Price/Prospective Earnings 11.85 12.55 17.9 Price/Book 1.6 1.23 3.16 Price/Sales 1.41 0.61 2.33 Price/Cash Flow 6.07 3.23 13.65 Dividend Yield % 3.62 6.13 1.88

Offering a similar perspective, the chart from BTG Pactual shows that Brazilian stocks are still quite cheap by historical standards.

Source: BTG Pactual

If the economy in Brazil can finally take off over the coming years, stocks in the country offer plenty of upside potential from current valuation levels.

The Timing Looks Good

Looking at historical performance over the long term, Brazil has dramatically underperformed the U.S. over the past several years due to anemic economic growth, currency volatility, and political instability in the South American county.

SPY data by YCharts

The charts look very different in the short term, though. The two Brazil ETFs have gained over 20% in the past month, while the SPDR S&P 500 declined by 7.47% in the same period.

SPY data by YCharts

It takes a lot of strength for an emerging market to deliver big gains in times when most of the big U.S. indexes, and also most countries around the world, are falling steeply.

Strength begets strength in financial markets, meaning that winning stocks and markets tend to continue winning over time. Global investors tend to chase returns, stocks in Brazil are still quite cheap, and the country is offering Wall Street an exciting narrative of economic reform and market-friendly transformation.

In the short-term, Brazilian stocks are a bit overbought, so it makes sense to be patient when building a position. However, from a middle term perspective, the timing for investing in Brazil looks quite compelling.

The Bottom Line

Brazil is still facing significant economic challenges in the years ahead, and whether or not the new government can implement its market-friendly economic reforms still remains to be seen. Investors in Brazil stocks will need to keep a close eye on the political and economic landscape to monitor how the situation evolves.

Those risks being acknowledged, stocks in Brazil are still remarkably cheap, momentum is clearly pushing prices in the right direction, and the country has a lot of room for improvement in the economic front in the long term. The risk versus reward equation in Brazil looks quite attractive over the middle term.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF was recommended to members in The Data Driven Investor on October 12 at a price of $19, and the ETF is also a position in my personal portfolio. There is a free trial to The Data Driven Investor available now in this link.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.