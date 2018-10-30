Wall Street Breakfast: A Difficult Earnings Season?

Stocks

The next catalyst for FANGs will come after the bell today, when Facebook (FB) posts its quarterly results. Analysts expect the social network's revenue to have grown 33% in Q3, boosted by its mobile ad business, but that would be the slowest quarterly growth rate since the company listed its shares in 2012. Over the last two trading sessions, about $200B was cleaved off the FANG group's combined market cap, with each company's share price down 14%-24% in October.

It's the most concrete attempt yet by an industrialized nation to rewrite the world's tax code for the digital era. The U.K. is moving ahead with plans to introduce a first-of-its-kind tax on locally generated revenue by large technology firms like Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook (FB). It comes as governments hope to capture more revenue from such services as economic activity increasingly shifts online.

Revealing updated iPhones and smartwatches last month, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is holding another event today that will announce fresh gadgets ahead of the holidays. A new iPad Pro is expected to do away with the home button, include Face ID, and get improved processors and other internal upgrades, reinvigorating Apple's tablet business (whose sales have tumbled 40% from their 2013 peak). The company is also expected to introduce a lower-priced MacBook that features an updated display and a quieter keyboard.

Red Hat probably won't get an offer higher than the $190-per-share price from IBM, because it already spoke with "all of the logical buyers" including Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Reuters reports. Another deterrent? Should the current deal be terminated, Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) would be obligated to pay a $975M breakup fee. While it's possible a company - like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) or Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) - could come in with a higher bid, potential suitors view IBM as a safe buyer that won't dramatically alter the competitive landscape.

Overnight earnings roundup: BP (NYSE:BP) +5.1% premarket as profits more than doubled and far exceeded analyst expectations amid stronger oil prices. Sony (NYSE:SNE) +4.4% hiking its annual profit outlook, thanks to strong performance from its gaming business in Q3. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) +4% in Frankfurt despite industry headwinds like trade tensions, slowing demand in China and tightened emissions standards in Europe.

Much later than expected... Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) will not finish paying back the estimated 600K customers it wrongly charged for auto insurance until at least 2020, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Wells was slapped with a $1B penalty in April when it admitted to wrongly charging "force-place" policies if drivers let their insurance lapse, but that agreement envisioned customer payouts would finish in a matter of months.

Elon Musk keeps testing the limits the SEC has put on his tweeting. Latest move? He deleted all of his titles from the management page of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) website, becoming the "Nothing of Tesla," but then joked that in doing so, he may have confused "the authorities." Musk earlier trolled the SEC by calling it the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission" and apparently suggested his '420' tweet that cost him $20M was "worth it."

The Lion Air flight that crashed in Indonesia on Monday morning flew erratically during a flight the previous evening when it experienced a "technical problem," but it had been resolved "according to procedure." It was the first crash for Boeing's 737 MAX (NYSE:BA) jetliner. Shares plunged almost 7% following the news, as well as on reports that the U.S. was preparing to add tariffs to all remaining Chinese imports.

More self-driving ventures... Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Mobileye are planning to roll out Israel's first ride-hailing service using self-driving cars starting early next year. Called "Mobility-as-a-Service," the business is expected to be commercialized by 2022. The Israeli government, which has accepted the proposal, will also support it by sharing required infrastructure and traffic data.