Signet Jewelers: A Diamond Back On Sale

The end result of the credit portfolio outsourcing should be EPS accretion, and management seems to be following through and on track with its plans.

The company has consistently bought back shares each year over the past decade, and year to date has bought 14.6% of its outstanding shares along with its 2.7% dividend.

Current restructuring provides an obscuring lens of opportunity to pick up a great company that's had an average ROE of 11.3% and an ROIC of 6.4% over the past 10 years.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) looks to be coming back on sale at 12.9x P/E based on the midpoint on management's fiscal year (FY) 2019 EPS guidance of $4.23 EPS. After initially bouncing around 25% to $67.68 when the company released strong Q2 FY 2019 earnings on August 30th, the shares have begun to trade off in recent weeks along with the broader stock market and can now be purchased again for a reasonable $54.60. With Signet set to release Q3 earnings on December 6th, investors should revisit what went so right the last quarter to send shares spiking.

SIG data by YCharts

What Happened in Q2?

Signet had a decently profitable quarter when one one-time expense/loss items amounting to $1.08 per share are stripped out. The company's total sales for the quarter were $1.42 billion, which was up $20 million, or 1.4% year over year, with comparable same-store sales up 1.7%. It raised FY 2019 guidance to same-store sales of down 1.5% to flat and total sales of $6.2-6.3 billion. In addition, the company also raised FY 2019 GAAP EPS guidance to $(7.47)-(7.09) and non-GAAP EPS guidance to $4.05-4.40.

Coming down to the bottom line, Signet reported GAAP diluted EPS of $(0.56), including a $1.08 combined impact of a loss recognized upon completion of the sale of non-prime receivables, restructuring charges and associated tax benefits. Excluding these one-time items, non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.52. Notably, the company also completed the sale of its non-prime credit portfolio for $445.5 million and used the proceeds and cash on hand to bring its year-to-date share repurchases up to $485 million (14.6% of outstanding shares).

A Profitable and Growing Company

With an average return on equity (ROE) of 11.3% and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 6.4% over the past 10 full years prior, Signet seems able, in my opinion, to maintain its intrinsic value. While being a cyclical company, as witnessed by its net loss during the financial crisis, Signet has been profitable every other year and has been able to return cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks, while growing both the top and bottom lines by an average of 5.5% and 11.4% respectively.

Source data from Morningstar

An adequate level of profitability such as this allows companies to continue investing sustainable amounts in operations in order to remain competitive, and Signet continues to show just that. The purchase of R2Net, the owner of James Allen, for $328 million in an all-cash transaction last year shows the way management of a profitable company is able to allocate the capital budget to strategic areas in order to remain competitive. James Allen sales were $54.4 million in the quarter, up 25.3% compared to the prior year quarter. Total eCommerce sales in the second quarter including James Allen were $150.3 million, up 82.8% on a reported basis. I think I might be seeing some synergies happening there in sales.

While Signet Jewelers has recently had lots of one-time items flowing through the income statement due to the credit portfolio sale and outsourcing, the end result should be EPS accretion once the restructuring is complete, as guided by management in the Q1 FY2018 Investor Presentation. The intended result is that Signet will be able to focus on its main business, selling jewelry, while still allowing customers multiple financing options in order to drive sales. The cash freed up from the sale of the portfolio has already been put to use at higher ROIC through share repurchases.

Price Ratios and Potential Returns

Signet looks like a solid company, and its valuation is appealing compared to that of some of its competitors in the consumer discretionary product space. When looking at steady growth companies such as Signet, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how SIG's market valuation compares to competitors Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), I have placed them all side by side.

Source data from Morningstar

As can be seen, Signet's market valuation reflects favorably compared to its peers, as its EPS growth have been at the top of the pack. SJM's PEG ratios of 1.1x (revenue) and 2.3x (EPS) are also well below and just over Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x, as a PEG ratio over 2x suggests that earnings growth in this steady growth company is not priced in for the long term.

The P/E of 12.9x can also be expressed as a 7.8% earnings yield, which is respectable in its own right. However, investors can also add potential long-term growth to this earnings yield for a company with such a strong history of growth. Adding 3% to represent Signet growing alongside GDP would move potential long-term returns towards 10.8%. In the mid-term, the company's low leverage ratio gives it more room for share repurchases and bolt-on acquisitions to drive EPS growth possibly beyond this 3% level as it has been able to achieve in recent years.

Takeaway

Patient investors might be well-rewarded for sticking with Signet as it completes its outsourcing of the credit portfolio. With the company currently trading at only 12.9x P/E based on the midpoint of management's forward guidance $4.23, the valuation looks reasonable. Signet's 2.7% dividend yield should provide some support as investors wait for one-off items to roll off the financials.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more of my work, click the "Follow" button at the top of the page to receive notifications when I post a new article!

Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long SIG with an average cost base of $56.36.