Six Flags' Earnings Was A Surprise - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/29/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, October 29.

Bullish Calls

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL): The stock is a buy on fundamentals.

TransCanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP): The oil pipeline stocks are in bear mode, and they don't have enough yield protection. At the current price, it represents value but can still go down.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:CQP): The company is going to be a big exporter of liquefied natural gas. It yields 7% and can pay for it.

Bearish Calls

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI): "You can stay the course in it, but that's where I think the real weakness is coming next after housing and after autos and after chemicals, after papers, after semis: commercial real estate."

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SIX): Cramer is surprised at the company's poor performance. He said he cannot recommend the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC): The defense stocks are in a bear market until the mid-term elections, despite them reporting good numbers.

Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO): The oil stocks are in a bear market, and it does not have enough yield protection.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN): "That was the first stock to tell you that residential real estate was cratering. That was the one that sent me running for cover. So no way."

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM): Cramer thought this stock had bottomed and it is inexpensive. It has to stop going down to be bought.

