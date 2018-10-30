ConocoPhillips Stock Missed The Earnings Report

The stock of ConocoPhillips (COP) sure had a muted reaction to the best earnings report of the company in years.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website October 27, 2018

The stock price history shown above belies all the good news in the earnings report. One would think looking at the price decline that the company lost money or an oil spill happened. The fact that earnings per share increased by several measures appears lost in other concerns. Oil prices have recently declined, but they are still relatively strong. The stock price action may be marking a top to the current oil price rally that really began back in 2016.

Cyclical tops generally begin when the stock price of cyclical stocks stop reacting to extremely good news. In this case, earnings per share of $1.59 were far better than the $.34 posted the year before. Even adjusted earnings per share (which excluded some special items) was a lot better than a year ago. Cash flow from operations again topped $3 billion for the second consecutive quarter.

Typically, cyclical companies trade at a lower multiple near market tops perceived by Mr. Market. ConocoPhillips' common stock led the oil industry rally as stock prices recovered when oil prices began to rise. Shareholders may be about to see the process of earnings multiple adjustment begin with this stock. If that is the case, then more long-term capital gains could be several years away.

This company sold a lot of property to lower its debt load and begin the earnings recovery. There was a fair amount of writeoffs and other charges during the last oil price downturn and initial oil price recovery. Many cyclical stocks are valued based upon the average earnings over the industry cycle. The writeoffs were so prevalent for a while that this company really has yet to earn a significant amount of money after accounting for the large losses of the past few years. That sobering assessment could also be holding the stock back from further appreciation.

Source: ConocoPhillips Third Quarter 2018, Earnings Slides

A large company like this one cannot easily grow its way to new earnings plateaus. Production growth shown above is 5%. That growth has been enhanced for the common shareholder through share repurchases and debt repayments. However, the production lost through property sales to repay long-term debt will take this company years to replace at the current rate of growth.

In fact, the company lowered the breakeven point rapidly through the sale of higher cost production properties. Continuing operational improvements will most likely result in future lower operating costs per barrel. However, the change going forward will most likely be slower given the size of the company.

A dramatic change in company earnings and cost ratios would only occur through the advent of a large successful project. Alaska may hold those type of potential production possibilities. However, major additions to production will be most likely a few years out.

That means that shareholders are largely dependent upon the pricing of oil for significant long-term capital gains. As shown above, the stock price appears volatile enough in the short term to provide some trading opportunities for those who study well. But long-term buy and hold investors may need to look elsewhere for a while. The price earnings ratio may be about to compress for a year or so. The outsized stock price downturn is shouting a warning to investors about the market perception of the price of oil. Clearly, Mr. Market currently has doubts about the future average profitability of this company.

The overall long-term outlook could still be favorable for oil pricing. But if Mr. Market believes that oil prices are approaching a cyclical high, then the earnings will be less valued than the earnings reported during a recovery. Earnings could still increase substantially without a corresponding price increase for a while. Instead, the market will look for a reason for unusual profitability at far lower pricing to move the stock.

Key Takeaways

The profit report was fantastic. Cash flow climbed past $3 billion for the second quarter in a row. Stock was repurchased and the cash balance climbed. Management spoke about Alaska as they have in the past. Several significant discoveries in Alaska are being delineated. There will be some production in the near future from these discoveries, but much of the very significant production additions is still further into the future.

In the meantime, growth appears to be stuck in the single digits. Management tries to sugar-coat the situation by using terms like debt adjusted growth and growth per share (because the buyback program enhances production growth per share). The fact remains that this company is very dependent upon the strong oil pricing prevalent right now.

Average profitability over the last five years is simply depressing to most shareholders despite the great year unfolding this year. For cyclical companies, average profitability is a key measure because companies are in business to make money. No shareholder wants to see the profits during the boom times completely disappear during the downturns. Too often that leads to additional capital raises or asset sales.

This company definitely needs to prove that it can grow profitably and then maintain an average profitability that is reasonable for the capital employed. The last five years of this company are a poster billboard example of how not to accomplish reasonable profitability. Numerous past articles by this author reasonably document those major writeoffs and the losses that followed.

The lower cost portfolio points the company in the right direction going forward. Management has correctly pointed to the lower corporate breakeven in the future of the remaining core properties. Mr. Market does not appear to be convinced at the present time. As a result, oil prices could resume their upward climb without the stock following oil pricing upward.

There are those who believe that oil prices will remain strong for a long time. I believe that the 1990s and beginning 2000s were an anomaly. Going forward, the rapid change of information technology will allow the industry to respond faster to oil price changes. That could result in either shorter oil price cycles or a more steady overall price. Authors such as Michael Filloon continue to document the rapid pace of oil well design improvements that lower the breakeven cost of new wells. That also argues against oil pricing remaining at current levels long term.

ConocoPhillips has a lot of work to do to convince the market that the past will not repeat in the future. The right tools are in place. But until the market is firmly convinced that profitable growth will be the norm, this stock may be stuck in a trading range (at best) for a while. The easy money may have been made. More importantly, if other oil industry stocks continue to trade as weakly as this one, then it may be time to prepare for another industry cyclical downturn despite any optimistic news.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

