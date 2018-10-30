Zoom Is A Strong Buy As Succession Plan Solved

We see substantial upside for this growth stock trading at less than 6x forward earnings with no net debt.

On October 16, Zoom Telephonics announced the appointment of Joe Wytanis as its new President and COO.

Zoom’s Business

Zoom Telephonics (OTCQB:ZMTP)(OTC: OTCQB:ZMTP) is an asset-light engineering and design firm based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Since we first wrote up Zoom roughly two years ago at $2 per share, the company has more than doubled its revenues from $14M LTM to $33M LTM, improved gross margins by 800bps, achieved solid bottom-line profitability, and paid off debt so it is now in a net cash position. The business progress has been exceptional.

The significant growth in both revenues and profits is attributable to (1) the roll-out of new WiFi networking products and (2) market share gains in the direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) cable modem market.

In 2016, Zoom’s market share of the DTC cable modem category was in the single-digits. Today, Zoom owns 30% of the market, roughly 6x higher. The category is now a three-way “oligopoly” with Zoom, Netgear (NTGR), and Arris (ARRS) together accounting for 90%+ of sales.

Two factors explain Zoom’s success. First, Zoom’s designs are best-in-class with its products regularly receiving top consumer ratings on Amazon vs. Zoom’s peers. Second, starting in 2016, Zoom entered into a long-term license with Motorola to use its top-100 global brand on Zoom’s products. The combination of great products and a great brand is a one-two punch that’s been hard to beat, leading to substantial growth on both the top and bottom line.

The numbers are compelling. Assuming $45M revenues over the next 12 months (as product roll-outs continue and the category grows at a double-digit clip), a $30M break-even level, and a 30% net incremental profit margin, Zoom’s net income would be $4.5M and its earnings would be close to 30c per share.

That puts this debt-free, growth company at less than a 6x multiple of net income – far too cheap for a business with so much opportunity ahead.

Zoom’s Stock

Zoom’s stunning business success has not been reflected in Zoom’s stock price. Today, Zoom’s shares trade below the price at the time of our original write-up.

Why? Part of the explanation is that Zoom remains off-the-radar of most investors, trading on the OTC with a non-promotional management team that has been focused on the business, not on sharing the equity story with investors.

Another concern has been the volatility in Zoom’s results quarter-to-quarter. As a micro-cap with most of its sales from its portfolio of cable modem SKUs, the company does not (yet) have some of the stabilizers of a larger business.

For example, in Q2 2018, Wal-Mart (~10-15% of Zoom’s sales) decided to reduce the size of its cable modem category and cut one of its two Zoom SKU’s. Instead of managing the inventory down, Wal-Mart blew out of the SKU at heavily-discounted prices.

Many of the modems were scooped up by third-party distributors in East Asia, who promptly re-listed the modems on Amazon as “new” for below-list prices – which caused problems with Amazon’s algorithm and caused Zoom to temporarily lose the coveted consumer “buy box” on its listings to the third-party distributors. As a result, Q2 2018 revenue growth only came in at +10%, disappointing investors.

We think the issues from Q2 2018 are in the rear-view mirror, and that Q3 2018 should be back to “normal” as the discounting we saw in Q2 2018 has disappeared. That said, the Q2 result showed how important it is for Zoom to continue growing and diversifying its revenue and profit streams to add “ballast” to the business.

Finally, there has been concern around succession planning. For 40 years, Zoom has been run by its CEO/Founder Frank Manning, who is nearing retirement age. Without a successor in place, there has been considerable “key man” risk to the Zoom story.

The combination of these factors, plus the relatively thin liquidity in Zoom shares given heavy insider ownership, has left Zoom’s stock trading at a fraction of our target value of $5-7 per share.

The Enormous Cable Operator Opportunity

Zoom’s announcement two weeks ago that it has hired a new President and COO, Joe Wytanis, is a big deal. The announcement, in our view, sets the company on a clear strategic trajectory while meaningfully de-risking the investment thesis.

First, Zoom’s succession planning is now solved. With a clear #2 who has executive experience and deep industry expertise and contacts, the “key man” risk in a Zoom investment has been effectively eliminated.

Second, current CEO Manning has been a reluctant and ineffective advocate for Zoom’s equity story. All indications are that COO Wytanis, who has strong communication skills and a history of successful media work and messaging, can be a catalyst to share the Zoom story with a broader base of investors and attract interest to the stock. Zoom can re-list its shares to the NASDAQ exchange once its shareholder equity reaches $5M (almost there) and its stock trades above $3 per share for five consecutive days.

Third, and most important, is the opportunity to expand Zoom’s cable modem sales beyond DTC. In the cable modem category, only 5% of sales are DTC – 95% of cable modems are sold B2B to cable companies for installation in customer homes. Despite controlling 30% of the DTC market, Zoom’s sales to cable companies are effectively zero.

In other words, the cable company opportunity is 20x the size of the DTC market. This presents tremendous, untapped upside for Zoom.

Zoom’s cable modems are already qualified and approved by the cable companies – they just don’t buy them, as Zoom has never had a sales leader in place capable of cracking the market.

With COO Wytanis’s arrival, for the first time Zoom has such a person in a position to drive these sales. Wytanis was responsible for cable company relationships at Infosys, at Scientific-Atlanta/Cisco, and at SMC Networks, so he brings a deep rolodex and many longstanding relationships to the table.

We think COO Wytanis can help Zoom to finally crack the cable company market. At 20x the size of its existing DTC market, the potential upside for Zoom is enormous.

The Pivot To A “Connected Home” Business

B2B cable modem sales are likely the “lowest hanging fruit” for Zoom. But there is another opportunity for the company that may be even bigger.

As Zoom has expanded its cable modem sales, it also has added products that form part of the “Connected Home” and Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) ecosystem. For example, the company recently launched software-enabled cellular sensors that can remotely monitor homes over the cellular network for water damage, electricity loss, heat/cold issues, and other potential problems.

With Zoom already selling so many WiFi networking devices into consumer homes (modems, routers, range extenders, etc.), there is an opportunity for Zoom to build a powerful, consumer-friendly ecosystem of connected devices.

On COO Wytanis’s introductory call, he repeatedly highlighted that this is the future of in-home technology products – and that he sees Zoom as an outstanding platform from which to build a Connected Home business.

In other words, COO Wytanis has a clear vision for Zoom’s future. The combination of growth from new product roll-outs and the DTC cable modem category, plus exceptional upside opportunities with cable companies and Zoom’s “Connected Home” business, offer investors “lots of ways to win” on a position in Zoom’s shares.

Catalysts Ahead

As with any investment, there are risks to a position in Zoom shares. The US tariffs on China, though representing just a few dollars per device, must be passed on by all sellers of cable modems and routers. In addition, Zoom remains a small company and the arrival of COO Wytanis does not guarantee a successful entrance into cable modem sales to cable companies.

But that said, we don’t think investors are paying for the upside. At less than 6x forward earnings, and with no net debt on the balance sheet, Zoom is a well-capitalized, growing, profitable business with a demonstrated track record of business execution.

In coming quarters, we see Zoom (1) demonstrating that the issues from Q2 2018 around the Amazon “buy box” are in the rear-view mirror, (2) extending its license agreement with Motorola, and potentially expanding it to include additional Connected Home products, (3) achieving an up-listing to the NASDAQ, (4) beginning to penetrate the cable company market that is 20x the size of Zoom’s existing DTC market, (5) relaunching its investor communications effort with a fresh equity story and COO Wytanis’s involvement, and (6) steadily building a product suite of Connected Home devices to position the company for where consumer demand is headed in years to come.

As each of these catalysts is achieved, we see substantial upside to both revenues and profits – and an even more compelling risk/reward for Zoom’s shares. At the current share price, we rate Zoom a “Strong Buy.”

Disclaimer

The author of this posting and related persons or entities ("Author") currently holds a long position in this security. Author may buy additional shares, or sell some or all of Author's shares, at any time. Author has no obligation to inform anyone of any changes to Author's view of ZMTP. Please consult your financial, legal, and/or tax advisors before making any investment decisions. While Author has tried to present facts it believes are accurate, Author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained in this note. The reader agrees not to invest based on this note, and to perform his or her own due diligence and research before taking a position in ZMTP. READER AGREES TO HOLD HARMLESS AND HEREBY WAIVES ANY CAUSES OF ACTION AGAINST AUTHOR RELATED TO THE NOTE ABOVE. As with all investments, caveat emptor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZMTP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.