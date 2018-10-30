3 High Yields Drop To A Buy, 1 Is The Clear Winner

We see TWO-A as being the best bargain here by a material margin.

We believe TWO preferred shares are fairly safe and give them a risk rating of 2.5.

Last month, we told investors that the 5 preferred shares from Two Harbors (TWO) were in our hold range. 3 of those preferred shares came into our buy range. TWO-A came well into our buy range:

TWO has 5 preferred shares. The A, B, and C series of preferred stock have a material amount of call protection on the calendar. The D and E series of preferred stock no longer have call protection on the calendar except for the 30-day notice management will give on a call. We believe TWO preferred shares are fairly safe and give them a risk rating of 2.5. This makes them a good option for the more aggressive buy-and-hold investors.

In the next section, we explain what happened during some of the preferred share index rebalancing.

After that, we will jump into notes on the common stock and then our outlook on the preferred shares.

October 19th note to subscribers

On October 19th, The REIT Forum published Preferred share week 122 (subscription to The REIT Forum needed for this weekly series). In the series we said the following:

The Treasury market was quite uneventful with the 10-year Treasury currently up about 3 basis points. However, there is one event coming in very shortly. Today, 10/19/2018 is the third Friday of the quarter. That means the major preferred share ETFs, such as (PFF) will be rebalancing today. In our experience, their trades usually hit in the final 15 minutes of trading. The result is greater volatility in the prices (on average) and much higher volume. In some cases, an enormous volume will trade with precisely no change in the price. It might seem like this event would only impact the shares that have been added or removed from the index. It might seem like anything the index ETFs sell would plunge in share price. However, our research suggests that the connection isn’t reliable. We expect higher volume and higher volatility, but the direction of price movements isn’t as logical as it might seem. Consequently, we suggest investors with excess cash simply set low-ball limit-buy orders. Those with several positions can set high limit-sell orders. There is a higher-than-normal probability of “random” spikes in the share price this afternoon causing those orders to suddenly hit. There are 3 preferred share changes within the batch we cover. CIM-C will be added to the index. ARI-C will be removed. TWO-A will be removed. Here is the full list, along with commentary from when the list was released: These changes to the index have no impact on our ratings.

Note on TWO common stock

We believe that TWO is an average mortgage REIT that mostly invests in interest rate sensitive securities:

Source: TWO

About two-thirds of TWO’s portfolio is dedicated to interest rate sensitive securities. One-third of the portfolio is in credit-sensitive securities. Neither of these securities is very attractive today when looking at spreads.

Source: TWO

Preferred shares from TWO

At recent prices, 3 of the TWO preferred shares are within the buy range:

The TWO preferred shares carry a risk rating of 2.5 rather than 2.0, but the most comparable share could be MFA Financial's (NYSE:MFA) MFA-B.

Investors take on an extra .5 in the risk rating here, but the preferred shares from TWO carry extra basis points of yield in compensation for the risk. We lean towards the TWO preferred shares being the best option when compared to MFA-B. MFA-B, TWO-D, and TWO-E are all attractive a bit into the buy range. However, TWO-A comes in as the clear winner of the bunch.

When looking at the highest stripped yields:

TWO-E has a stripped yield of 7.95%

TWO-D has a stripped yield of 7.96%

TWO-A has a stripped yield of 7.94%

These all seem to be very similar. However, TWO-D and TWO-E have no more call protection on the calendar:

TWO-A has many years of call protection on the calendar. Further, TWO-A has the best floating rate of the bunch when call protection ends. This gives TWO-A an additional defense against rising interest rates. The A, B, and C series are the only three with a fixed-to-floating rate. TWO-D and TWO-E do not have an FTF rate on top of having no call protection on the calendar. However, both the D and E series are trading at a discount to the call value of $25. This is a form of call protection.

